Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Niles Police Arrest Man for Alleged Fraudulent Schemes Targeting Elderly ResidentsVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinNiles, OH
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Fry Pies in all of OhioTravel MavenMesopotamia Township, OH
The richest woman in OhioLuay RahilYoungstown, OH
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensOhio State
Related
WYTV.com
Tressels on committee to fundraise for YSU’s Kilcawley
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Retiring Youngtown State University President Jim Tressel and his wife Ellen have volunteered to be on the committee to raise money for the replacement of the Kilcawley Student Center. In December, the Board of Trustees approved spending $40 million for the replacement, $15 million of...
WYTV.com
Breweries across the Valley celebrate their first Schooner Day
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The snow didn’t stop people from getting out to visit local breweries Sunday afternoon. Ten breweries in Northeast Ohio and Southwestern Pennsylvania held their first Schooner Day. Breweries with the State Line Brewers Guild held Schooner Day and had commemorative glasses for their local...
WYTV.com
Family Day: Kids create art at the Butler Museum
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Sunday afternoon, kids and their families put their art skills to the test at The Butler Institute of American Art. The museum holds Family Day once a month from October to April. This month, kids learned about collage artists in the gallery, then got the opportunity to create collages of their own.
WYTV.com
Popular restaurant set to reopen in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A once popular spot in downtown Youngstown is making a comeback. You’ve seen its sign for decades. The Hub was once a spot for people to eat and drink right in the heart of downtown. The Legal Arts Building had been vacant since 2005....
WYTV.com
Cyclist hit by semi flown to hospital
SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) — First News is working to learn more about an accident involving a cyclist in Sebring on Monday evening. According to Sebring fire Chief Mike Springer, the 28-year-old victim was riding his bike when he was hit by a semi truck. The incident occurred near the...
WYTV.com
Family raising funds for memorial park to remember Rowan Sweeney
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — David Sweeney, father of Rowan Sweeney, is still working on his dream of a memorial park in his son’s honor. Sweeney shared updated renderings with First News on Saturday. The all-inclusive play park will be for children of all ages and abilities and will...
WYTV.com
Group less than 1,000 signatures away from sending in petition
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Less than 1,000 signatures are needed on the petition to remove Austintown Trustee Steve Kent. Brenda Rider, who created the petition, says the group isn’t on a timeline. In total, the group needs 2,920 signatures from Austintown residents before the petition goes to the...
WYTV.com
One taken to hospital after crash in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A two-car crash on Clarencedale Avenue around 3 a.m. Sunday morning sent at least one person to the hospital. A driver hit a parked car on the road. When our First News crews arrived, they saw police trying to give a field sobriety test to...
WYTV.com
Crews prepare for winter weather in the Valley
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Mahoning County Engineers are planning for a slippery Sunday evening as snow coats the roads. Throughout the day, crews loaded salt and slag into trucks. The county has 20 trucks it uses to treat roads. They’ll be dumping salt and clearing roads as snow continues to pile up.
WYTV.com
Suspect in Rowan Sweeney murder arrested after years-long search
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – First News has confirmed that U.S. Marshals have found and arrested a suspect in Rowan Sweeney’s murder Saturday morning after a year’s search. Andre McCoy, 22, has been wanted since March 25, 2021, when he was indicted on charges of aggravated murder, attempted murder, felonious assault and aggravated burglary, all with firearms specifications. He is also wanted on a tampering with evidence charge.
WYTV.com
Fire under investigation after 2 cars, garage damaged
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Warren Fire Department’s Fire Investigation Unit is working to figure out how two cars caught fire early Saturday morning. The fire happened just before 3:30 a.m. on Montgomery Avenue Northwest in Warren. When firefighters arrived, two cars parked in a driveway were on fire,...
WYTV.com
What you need to know about parvovirus and keeping your dog safe
(WKBN) — There is concern about parvovirus spreading through the Valley and infecting dogs, whether it’s a beloved household companion or a stray on the street. But what about cats? First News takes a look at parvovirus and what you need to know. A healthy dog is active....
Comments / 0