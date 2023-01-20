Read full article on original website
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
Identical twins were suspected of rape; how a lucky break and a plea deal trumped a cutting-edge DNA test
Identical twins can be hard to tell apart. They occur in 1 out of 250 births. Still, at close range, they can be told apart. The challenge has been when trying to determine a suspect using a DNA test. Until recently, twins had DNA that was impossible to tell apart using the existing technology. Sometimes, a tattoo or some other external mark has been used to identify the culprit.
Suspect in dance club shooting killed self after foiled 2nd attack; motive still unclear
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. — The search for the motive behind the shooting massacre at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance hall led police to a mobile home community as they probed the past of the 72-year-old suspect Monday and his relationship to the club. Huu Can Tran, who was found...
