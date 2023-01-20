ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 23

Leeann
3d ago

What were the employees doing? It's not like they were concealing the merchandise, looked like it was still on the hangers.

Reply
4
Harold Baker
3d ago

Another fine upstanding citizen but I guess she couldn’t find a real job

Reply(2)
8
Jackie Landman
3d ago

how in the hell u just walk out of the store without nobody stopping u... 🤔🙄

Reply(4)
5
Related
abc27.com

Juvenile charged after $1,100 in damage done at Lancaster County park

QUARRYVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A juvenile has been charged and three others were referred to an offenders program following a vandalism investigation in Lancaster County. According to Quarryville Police, the four juveniles are allegedly responsible for over $1,100 in damage caused at Huffnagle Park in August 2022. Police say...
WGAL

Police searching for missing woman in York County

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A search detail is underway in York County for a missing woman. According to York County dispatch, the search began on the 2100 block of Carlisle Road in West Manchester Township at 8:17 p.m. According to police, the woman is described as a 21-year-old...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Police investigating Cumberland County gun store break-in

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Cumberland County are investigating the break-in of a local gun shop. According to Hampden Township Police, a break-in was reported at Spar Gun Shop on the 6100 block of Carlisle Pike. The break-in is believed to have occurred overnight Friday into Saturday morning.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Historic Lancaster County Dutch Haven bakery, Amish store for sale

Historic Lancaster County Dutch Haven bakery, Amish store for sale. Historic Lancaster County Dutch Haven bakery, Amish …. Historic Lancaster County Dutch Haven bakery, Amish store for sale. Juvenile violent crimes on the rise in Luzerne County. Juvenile violent crimes on the rise in Luzerne County. 12-year-old starts program to...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Drunk woman allegedly hoses down police, injures one cop in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One woman is in custody after officials say she soaked an officer with a hose and started fighting with police, sending one policeman to the hospital. According to East Pennsboro Township Police Department, the situation happened on Nov. 10 at around 6:44 p.m. after...
WFMZ-TV Online

Police ID Reading's first homicide victim of 2023

READING, Pa. - Police have released the identity of Reading's first homicide victim this year. Investigators identified 47-year-old Eric Ferrar as the man shot in his car on the 300 block of Washington Street on January 18. He later died at the hospital of his injuries. Reading Police are still...
READING, PA
abc27.com

Hershey hit-and-run crash suspect arrested

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Derry Township Police Department recently arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run crash who allegedly hit about 15 light posts in the center median and also drove the wrong way, according to a police report. On Jan. 19, 2023, Arthur Rickabaugh, 59, of Hummelstown, Pennsylvania,...
HERSHEY, PA
lebtown.com

Blotter: Theft of motor vehicle, underage drinking, found dog

Vehicle Accident, Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic – At 8:50 a.m. Dec. 21, a 2017 Buick Encore driven by a 68-year-old Lebanon man was turning right from State Route 22 onto State Route 934 when it rear-ended a 2008 Ford F350, which was parked along the right shoulder of State Route 934 with its hazard lights on and occupied by a 34-year-old West Lawn man. Both vehicles came to a rest facing east on the right shoulder of State Route 934. The Buick sustained disabling damage and required a tow. The Ford sustained minor rear-end damage and was driven from the scene. The 68-year-old man sustained suspected minor injuries but was not transported. The 34-year-old man was not injured. Police cited the 68-year-old man with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
LEBANON, PA
abc27.com

Man injured in Lower Swatara Township crash

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Officials in Lower Swatara Township, Dauphin County, responded to a single vehicle crash on Sunday morning that left one driver with suspected serious injuries, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP). According to PSP, the single vehicle crash took place on the ramp from North...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Man accused of robbing cab driver at gunpoint in Berks County

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities arrested a man who they believe held up a cab driver using a gun. According to Spring Township Police Department, 38-year-old Tony Chavarria-Mora had entered a cab near Revere Boulevard and Lancaster Pike at around 3:34 a.m. on Dec. 16. While in the...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Cows on the run from police after escaping farm in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Yes, that photo you're seeing is real. York County Regional Police Department say that on Jan. 17 at around 12:25 a.m., numerous cows had escaped from a pasture. Roaming the 300 block of Chestnut St., authorities say the cows were eventually located and escorted...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Six Display Phones Stolen From T-Mobile

On 1/10/2023 at approximately 1958 hours, CPD was dispatched to T-Mobile at 450 Gateway Avenue for retail theft. The store manager said two suspects wearing hospital-style masks asked him to retrieve product out of the back room. When the manager left the sales floor, the males grabbed six display phones...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WGAL

Police in Dauphin County search for missing 16-year-old girl

Police in Dauphin County are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl. It's believed that Katera Geyer, of Penbrook, is still in the Harrisburg area and is likely staying with an unknown friend or acquaintance. Geyer is a white female with brown eyes and brown hair. She is 5 feet, 4...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy