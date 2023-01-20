How to Watch Lisa Marie Presley’s Memorial Livestream

On Sunday, Lisa Marie Presley’s public memorial service will be held at Graceland in Tennessee.

Along with friends and family, the general public has been invited to be part of the memorial, which will happen on the front lawn of Graceland at 9 a.m.

After the memorial service, guests are welcome to join a procession to see Lisa Marie’s final resting place at the Meditation Garden.

If you unable to go to Graceland, you can watch the ceremony on Graceland’s Livestream page.

TMZ recently reported that a private family gathering will also take place before Sunday.

Sources told the outlet that Lisa’s three daughters Riley, Harper, and Finley, her mom Priscilla Presley, and her exes Danny Keough and Michael Lockwood will be in attendance.

To keep it private, the outlet reports that attendees will be asked to sign an NDA to prevent details from leaking.

Last week, Lisa Marie Presley died at the age of 54 after suffering cardiac arrest at her Calabasas home.