Miami Dolphins Fire Coach

Following a season of ups and downs ending in their defeat in the NFL Wild Card Round, the Miami Dolphins have decided to make a major shakeup to their coaching staff, letting a coach go that had been a part of the staff for several years.
Look: NFL World Not Happy With Jim Nantz Sunday

The NFL World isn't thrilled with Jim Nantz's comment on a Buffalo Bills player on Sunday. Nantz and his broadcasting partner, Tony Romo, mocked Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis for not intercepting a Joe Burorw Hail Mary! attempt on Sunday afternoon. Bills fans believe Nantz was being a bit harsh ...
How Joey Porter Jr. fits with NFC North teams

In what seems like every year anymore, Joey Porter Jr. is a Penn State player who will hear his name in the first round of April’s NFL draft. The Nittany Lion cornerback had been receiving draft hype prior to the season and then after 12 games this year he cemented his status as a top prospect. Porter Jr. was targeted heavily to start the year against Purdue in Week 1 but since then it seemed teams figured out it was best to avoid him. This of course created opportunities for other members of the defense which was a unit that as...
What Interested Teams Need to Cough Up for Bears Pick

The NFL's open market rarely carries constant values. GMS and owners looking to make trades now with the Bears for the first pick in the draft might expect much less than they will have to pay later. Desperation can make for much more willing trade partners. GM Ryan Poles says...
The Chicago Bears Are Winning the Long Game by Three Touchdowns

The Bears are not back—they’re actually eliminated from the playoffs and have the first pick in the draft. But Rob, Patrick, and the Sports! podcast have returned with the NFL playoffs in full swing to discuss the tragedy of Damar Hamlin, what we misunderstand about football’s relationship to violence, the joy of watching aging men fail to be elite athletes, and more.
