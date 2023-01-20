Read full article on original website
Big retail chain closing another store in IllinoisKristen WaltersChicago, IL
2 Dead, 5 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Chicago's Dan Ryan ExpresswaycreteChicago, IL
Body Inside Stolen Funeral Van Still Missing in Chicago, Police Search Intensifies.Virgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's Killer pleads guilty in brutal slaying case"Virgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Chicago Bears acquire Stefon Diggs in one of these 3 trade packages
The Chicago Bears had a rough season. Part of the reason it was rough was because of the fact that Justin Fields had no help on offense. His offensive line was terrible and his weapons were almost as bad. They desperately need to work this off-season to get him the...
Chicago Bears Mock Draft: Big trade addresses WR, Bears add a QB
In less than a month, the NFL offseason will be in full swing. For now, we’re still in the rumor phase, but you better believe the Chicago Bears have plenty of suitors for that no. 1 overall pick. For those thinking the Bears will keep the pick, you are...
The Chicago Bears must consider this fresh new free agent in 2023
The Chicago Bears had a terrible season in 2023. It was by design though as first-year GM Ryan Poles wants to build this thing the way that he believes is right. That means tearing the roster down to the bare minimum. Now, after being the worst team in the NFL...
NFL draft order: Bears will pick No. 1 while Seahawks, Lions come up big
With the conclusion of the wild-card and divisional rounds of the NFL playoffs, the first 27 picks of the 2023 draft are set. While the first 18 picks were already set at the end of the regular season, playoff teams don't get slotted in until they get eliminated. That means we can add nine more teams to the list as of Sunday night.
Adam Schefter: 'Real Possibility' Star Quarterback Is Traded
The Aaron Rodgers offseason saga is officially underway. On Saturday, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter said there's a "real possibility" that the Green Bay Packers trade their longtime franchise quarterback. "Both sides are fully aware that a trade is a very real scenario this offseason," he said. ...
Miami Dolphins Fire Coach
Following a season of ups and downs ending in their defeat in the NFL Wild Card Round, the Miami Dolphins have decided to make a major shakeup to their coaching staff, letting a coach go that had been a part of the staff for several years.
Cardinals narrow field of play-by-play candidates to two. One has a metro-east tie.
And he appears to be the early favorite to replace Danny Mac on TV.
Yardbarker
Horace Grant on why leaving Chicago Bulls was "one of the toughest decisions ever"
Horace Grant’s decision to leave the Chicago Bulls in 1994 wasn’t easy. The Bulls selected Grant with the No. 10 pick in the 1987 NBA Draft, and his mid-range shot, ability to post up, and defensive presence were crucial to the team's three-peat from 1991 to 1993. Grant...
Look: NFL World Not Happy With Jim Nantz Sunday
The NFL World isn't thrilled with Jim Nantz's comment on a Buffalo Bills player on Sunday. Nantz and his broadcasting partner, Tony Romo, mocked Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis for not intercepting a Joe Burorw Hail Mary! attempt on Sunday afternoon. Bills fans believe Nantz was being a bit harsh ...
Predicting the Cubs 2023 Record
A look at our prediction for the Chicago Cubs record in 2023.
How Joey Porter Jr. fits with NFC North teams
In what seems like every year anymore, Joey Porter Jr. is a Penn State player who will hear his name in the first round of April’s NFL draft. The Nittany Lion cornerback had been receiving draft hype prior to the season and then after 12 games this year he cemented his status as a top prospect. Porter Jr. was targeted heavily to start the year against Purdue in Week 1 but since then it seemed teams figured out it was best to avoid him. This of course created opportunities for other members of the defense which was a unit that as...
Texans LB Christian Harris would benefit from hiring 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans as coach
San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is one of the Houston Texans’ targets to be the sixth full-time coach in team history. The Texans would be going with another defensive-minded coach after having Lovie Smith lead the team in 2022. If the Texans were to go with Ryans,...
Cubs Ownership and Front Office Kept Their Word
The Chicago Cubs ownership and front office kept their word when it came to spending money and adding players.
NFL Mock Draft 2023: Bears Pick Alabama Pass Rusher Will Anderson
Bears pick Anderson in NFL.com Mock Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As NFL Mock Drafts are released, there seems to be a trend that the Chicago Bears will lean toward defense with that No. 1 overall pick. NFL.com's Bucky Brooks released his first mock draft after the NFL...
Centre Daily
What Interested Teams Need to Cough Up for Bears Pick
The NFL's open market rarely carries constant values. GMS and owners looking to make trades now with the Bears for the first pick in the draft might expect much less than they will have to pay later. Desperation can make for much more willing trade partners. GM Ryan Poles says...
Aaron Rodgers Trade Could Have Ripple Effect That Impacts Bears' Offseason
Rodgers trade could have ripple effect that impacts Bears' plans originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There's a chance that Aaron Rodgers' final game as a Green Bay Packer at Soldier Field took place on Dec. 4 when he saluted Bears fans following a 28-19 win in Week 13. On...
The Chicago Bears Are Winning the Long Game by Three Touchdowns
The Bears are not back—they’re actually eliminated from the playoffs and have the first pick in the draft. But Rob, Patrick, and the Sports! podcast have returned with the NFL playoffs in full swing to discuss the tragedy of Damar Hamlin, what we misunderstand about football’s relationship to violence, the joy of watching aging men fail to be elite athletes, and more.
With invite to big league camp, Cubs prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong thrilled to get chance to accelerate his learning curve
Cubs outfield prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong was thrilled to learn recently that he’d received an invitation to big league camp in spring training.
Packers free agent review: WR Allen Lazard
The Green Bay Packers are exiting the 2022 season and entering the 2023 offseason in need of making decisions on a number of important free agents. Over the next weeks, we’ll review the individual situation for all the major players with expiring contracts. First up: wide receiver Allen Lazard.
