Santa Fe, NM

KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Alec Baldwin to be charged, Business owner fed up, Winter storm, Rent control, Mounted patrols

Friday’s Top Stories Friday’s Five Facts [1] Alec Baldwin and film armorer to be criminally charged in ‘Rust’ movie set shooting – Santa Fe County’s District Attorney says actor-producer Alec Baldwin and a film armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will each face criminal charges for their roles in a fatal shooting on a New Mexico film set. In […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Police investigate suspicious death at Albuquerque park

ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Albuquerque police investigate Saturday morning homicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Police say they were called to the area of Dallas Street and Bell Avenue in southeast Albuquerque for a report of a shooting. When police arrived, they found one person who had died from gunshot injuries.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Burglar in Española Jewelry Heist Done In By Diamond-Clad Girlfriend

A burglar who stole more than $100,000 in jewelry from an Española boutique was identified as the culprit after police spotted his girlfriend wearing some of the pricey jewels, police said. Video evidence was also used to help identify Timothy Jaramillo, 38, of Española, who stole an array of...
ESPANOLA, NM
KRQE News 13

Woman who admitted to murder to be released from jail

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman who police say was the mastermind behind a 2019 armed robbery turned murder will soon be released from jail. Soon to be 21-year-old Alexis Pina has been locked up for about three years after luring Calvin Kelly into a parking lot of an apartment complex near Juan Tabo and Candelaria, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Winter storm causes wind damage in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Strong winds are blowing through the metro on Monday as a winter storm made its way through the state. Some damage has been reported with the strong winds in Albuquerque. KOAT viewers have sent us photos of a tree that fell in the high winds early...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

