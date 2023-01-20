Read full article on original website
Popular cinema to close Santa Fe locationAsh JurbergSanta Fe, NM
Shooting for the film "Rust" will result in involuntary manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin.Sherif SaadSanta Fe, NM
Settlement by the Archdiocese of Santa Fe, New Mexico has No Impact on Pending Alamogordo CaseAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
Convicted shoplifter gets 6-year sentence with only 1.5 years behind bars
The man pleaded guilty to felony shoplifting.
New Mexico legislators propose harsher sentences for fentanyl possession
Law enforcement officials have called Fentanyl a major problem and driver of crime in New Mexico.
KRQE Newsfeed: Alec Baldwin to be charged, Business owner fed up, Winter storm, Rent control, Mounted patrols
Friday’s Top Stories Friday’s Five Facts [1] Alec Baldwin and film armorer to be criminally charged in ‘Rust’ movie set shooting – Santa Fe County’s District Attorney says actor-producer Alec Baldwin and a film armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will each face criminal charges for their roles in a fatal shooting on a New Mexico film set. In […]
Albuquerque police: Man arrested for having ghost gun, drugs
APD said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms is looking into the case.
Tucumcari man accused of bringing money, candy, condoms to meet up with children
The trial for the case hasn't been scheduled yet.
KRQE News 13
Police investigate suspicious death at Albuquerque park
Police investigate suspicious death at Albuquerque park
Man dropped off at Albuquerque hospital dies, police investigating as homicide
Detectives said they are still investigating.
Bernalillo County authorities searching for two boys
If you have any information on the missing boys, please call the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office at 505-798-7000 or 911.
Two lawmakers spend night on streets in Downtown Albuquerque
"I've never really seen the extent of what happens at night," said Senator Pope Jr.
Woman Arrested For Calling Her Ex-Boyfriend 77 000 Times in a Week
According to a story on Reddit, told by original poster, In what may have been the most severe case of stalking ever documented in the history of the country, a New Mexico lady was finally taken into custody this morning by members of the Albuquerque Police Department.
KOAT 7
Albuquerque police investigate Saturday morning homicide
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Police say they were called to the area of Dallas Street and Bell Avenue in southeast Albuquerque for a report of a shooting. When police arrived, they found one person who had died from gunshot injuries.
Rio Grande Sun
Burglar in Española Jewelry Heist Done In By Diamond-Clad Girlfriend
A burglar who stole more than $100,000 in jewelry from an Española boutique was identified as the culprit after police spotted his girlfriend wearing some of the pricey jewels, police said. Video evidence was also used to help identify Timothy Jaramillo, 38, of Española, who stole an array of...
Albuquerque Police: Car found submerged in ditch with driver dead
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating after a car was found submerged in a ditch with the driver dead. APD says officers responded to reports of a crash near Avenida Cesar Chavez and Langham around 10 a.m. Friday. Police say the vehicle rolled over into the arroyo and the top of the […]
‘Frustration level is high’: Albuquerque business fed up with trespassers
"Anything you put outside of the building, you may as well just say that it's going to be gone within the next 24-48 hours."
Have you seen this car? Grey sedan sought in Albuquerque Domino’s robbery
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Detectives with the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department are hoping to learn more information about a car used in an armed robbery earlier this month in southwest Albuquerque. On Twitter Thursday, BCSO posted several photos of a grey sedan and a suspect they’re seeking in the case. BCSO says the robbery happened around […]
Woman who admitted to murder to be released from jail
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman who police say was the mastermind behind a 2019 armed robbery turned murder will soon be released from jail. Soon to be 21-year-old Alexis Pina has been locked up for about three years after luring Calvin Kelly into a parking lot of an apartment complex near Juan Tabo and Candelaria, […]
New Mexico police searching for wanted man who was reported missing
Police are looking for a wanted person who was reported missing.
KOAT 7
Winter storm causes wind damage in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Strong winds are blowing through the metro on Monday as a winter storm made its way through the state. Some damage has been reported with the strong winds in Albuquerque. KOAT viewers have sent us photos of a tree that fell in the high winds early...
