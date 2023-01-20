Read full article on original website
Related
Deputies Searching for Horses Spotted in Southern Tuscaloosa County Monday
UPDATE, 1:35 P.M.: TCSO Deputy Martha Hocutt has told the Thread the horses have been located safely. Deputies have spent the morning searching for a group of horses spotted wandering the roadside in southern Tuscaloosa. Martha Hocutt, the deputy who oversees animal control operations for the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office,...
wbrc.com
Pedestrian killed on I-65 in Hoover
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was killed Friday in Hoover after he was hit by a car on the interstate according to the Jefferson County coroner. 33-year-old Cedric Eugene Walker was walking along I-65 N near the Old Rocky Ridge Road overpass around 9 p.m. when he was struck.
wbrc.com
Police investigating after teen shot near Birmingham package store
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a shooting investigation that occurred Sunday, Jan. 22. According to police, around 11:29 p.m., a shot spotter notification alerted shots had been fired at 1501 3rd Avenue W, Third Avenue Package Store. Birmingham 911 also received a call that a male had been shot at the location.
wvtm13.com
Father and teen son charged in deadly shooting in Walker County
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — Walker County Sheriff Nick Smith held a news conference at 2 p.m. Monday about arrests in Thursday's fatal shooting on Hill Drive in Quinton. Officials identified the juvenile suspect as Kaison Ryan Mahaffey, 16, who is being charged as an adult. He is the son of the other suspect Corey Mahaffey, 36, of Dora.
wbrc.com
71-year-old Pleasant Grove man killed in domestic incident
PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pleasant Grove Police Department is investigating the death a 71-year-old man killed early Monday morning. Rudolphus Wynn stabbed to death during a reported domestic incident according to the Jefferson County coroner. It happened around 3:17 a.m. in the 400 block of 13th Place. Police...
wbrc.com
Crime Stoppers of Metro Ala. seeing increase in anonymous tips
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama said they saw a big response in anonymous tips over the weekend about different shootings in Jefferson County. Organizers said they are happy to see these tips coming in. Executive Director Bob Copus said they have actually been seeing...
wbrc.com
Two arrested in shooting of father, daughter at Birmingham hotel
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people have been arrested and charged in the January 20 shooting of a 9-year-old girl and her father. Jonathan Ellington, 21, and Honijah Fletcher, 22, both of Birmingham, have each been charged with two counts of attempted murder. Ellington has also been charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.
75-year-old woman charged in stabbing death of husband in Pleasant Grove
A 75-year-old Jefferson County woman has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of her husband. Pleasant Grove police and fire medics responded at 3:17 a.m. Monday to the couple’s home in the 400 block of 13th Place North. They arrived to find Rudolphus Wynn suffering from sharp force injures.
Calera man ID’d as pedestrian struck, killed on I-65 in Hoover
A Shelby County man has been identified as the pedestrian fatally struck on Interstate 65 in Hoover. Hoover 911 received a call at 9:08 p.m. Friday reporting a person waling in the travel lines of I-65 northbound, said police Capt. Keith Czeskleba. A second caller then reported a male had...
Coroner: 34 people have died from suspected drug overdoses so far in 2023 in Birmingham area
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With January coming to a close, there have already been nearly three dozen deaths across Jefferson County that have been suspected to have been caused by drugs, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office reports. On Monday, Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates released a new report about deaths his office has investigated that […]
Former Bama Track Athlete Briefly Escapes Tuscaloosa Police, Accused of Trafficking Cocaine
A member of the 2019-2020 Alabama men's track team was arrested after drugs were allegedly found in his possession during a traffic stop in Tuscaloosa on Saturday. According to a deposition obtained by the Tuscaloosa Thread, agents with the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force were requested by officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department at 920 Paul W. Bryant Drive, the address for Bryant Denny Stadium.
12-year-old shot, killed in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a 12-year-old boy dead. According to JCSO, officers arrived to the 300 block of Oxford Acres Circle on reports of a juvenile who had been shot. Upon arrival, officers found Anterrius Hill, 12, who was suffering from a life-threatening […]
Shooting outside west Birmingham store leaves teen boy wounded
A late-night shooting outside a Birmingham business left a teen boy shot. Shot Spotter alerted Birmingham police at 11:29 p.m. Sunday to shots fired at 1501 Third Avenue West, which is the Third Avenue Package Store. Birmingham 911 also received a call that a male had been shot, said Sgt....
wbrc.com
Jefferson Co. K9 Deputy Gunner passes
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of K9 Deputy, Gunner. The following statement was released on the sheriff’s office Facebook page:. “With a heavy heart, we announce the passing of K9 Deputy Gunner. Gunner was a valuable member of the Sheriff’s Office...
Shoplifting Alert! New Release January 19, 2023 - Hoover Police Department Looking for Person Of Interest Involving
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events provided via new release through the Hoover Police Department and given permission to use. According to this Hoover Police Department News Release, the person below is wanted for 1st degree felony shoplifting.
ABC 33/40 News
Man struck and killed by vehicle on Hwy 280 in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A man was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday night on Highway 280 in Birmingham. According to the Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner's Office, the incident happened shortly before 9:00 p.m. in the 4600 block of the highway. The man was identified as 38-year-old Nicholas...
wbrc.com
Police looking for second suspect in killing of Dwaine Thomas
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the second suspect in the 2022 shooting death of a Carver High School student. Derrick Michael Stone, Jr., a 20-year-old Black male from Birmingham, is wanted on capital murder charges in the death of Dwaine Thomas.
wvtm13.com
Update: Walker County manhunt ends with arrests
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — Update: Suspects wanted in connection to a Walker County murder investigation are in custody. Authorities say Corey Mahaffey was arrested in Hartselle Friday after giving up his location to the sheriff. The Walker County Sheriff's Office announced the juvenile's arrest shortly after and will host...
Murder charge dismissed against last defendant in 2019 death of Willoe Watkins
The murder charge against a 34-year-old woman in the horrific 2019 death of 20-year-old Willoe Watkins has been dismissed. Watkins’s remains were found July 29, 2019. She had been beaten, strangled, wrapped in garbage bags, dumped in a well and then covered in cement. The Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s...
Pedestrian struck, killed near I-459 interchange
HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday night in Hoover. According to Hoover Police, officers received calls around 9:08 p.m., of a pedestrian walking in the travel lanes on I-65 north, near mile-marker 249. Another call came in stating that a man had been hit by an F-150, […]
Comments / 0