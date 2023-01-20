ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clair County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
wbrc.com

Pedestrian killed on I-65 in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was killed Friday in Hoover after he was hit by a car on the interstate according to the Jefferson County coroner. 33-year-old Cedric Eugene Walker was walking along I-65 N near the Old Rocky Ridge Road overpass around 9 p.m. when he was struck.
HOOVER, AL
wbrc.com

Police investigating after teen shot near Birmingham package store

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a shooting investigation that occurred Sunday, Jan. 22. According to police, around 11:29 p.m., a shot spotter notification alerted shots had been fired at 1501 3rd Avenue W, Third Avenue Package Store. Birmingham 911 also received a call that a male had been shot at the location.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Father and teen son charged in deadly shooting in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — Walker County Sheriff Nick Smith held a news conference at 2 p.m. Monday about arrests in Thursday's fatal shooting on Hill Drive in Quinton. Officials identified the juvenile suspect as Kaison Ryan Mahaffey, 16, who is being charged as an adult. He is the son of the other suspect Corey Mahaffey, 36, of Dora.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

71-year-old Pleasant Grove man killed in domestic incident

PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pleasant Grove Police Department is investigating the death a 71-year-old man killed early Monday morning. Rudolphus Wynn stabbed to death during a reported domestic incident according to the Jefferson County coroner. It happened around 3:17 a.m. in the 400 block of 13th Place. Police...
PLEASANT GROVE, AL
wbrc.com

Crime Stoppers of Metro Ala. seeing increase in anonymous tips

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama said they saw a big response in anonymous tips over the weekend about different shootings in Jefferson County. Organizers said they are happy to see these tips coming in. Executive Director Bob Copus said they have actually been seeing...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Two arrested in shooting of father, daughter at Birmingham hotel

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people have been arrested and charged in the January 20 shooting of a 9-year-old girl and her father. Jonathan Ellington, 21, and Honijah Fletcher, 22, both of Birmingham, have each been charged with two counts of attempted murder. Ellington has also been charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Former Bama Track Athlete Briefly Escapes Tuscaloosa Police, Accused of Trafficking Cocaine

A member of the 2019-2020 Alabama men's track team was arrested after drugs were allegedly found in his possession during a traffic stop in Tuscaloosa on Saturday. According to a deposition obtained by the Tuscaloosa Thread, agents with the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force were requested by officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department at 920 Paul W. Bryant Drive, the address for Bryant Denny Stadium.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

12-year-old shot, killed in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a 12-year-old boy dead. According to JCSO, officers arrived to the 300 block of Oxford Acres Circle on reports of a juvenile who had been shot. Upon arrival, officers found Anterrius Hill, 12, who was suffering from a life-threatening […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Jefferson Co. K9 Deputy Gunner passes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of K9 Deputy, Gunner. The following statement was released on the sheriff’s office Facebook page:. “With a heavy heart, we announce the passing of K9 Deputy Gunner. Gunner was a valuable member of the Sheriff’s Office...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Man struck and killed by vehicle on Hwy 280 in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A man was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday night on Highway 280 in Birmingham. According to the Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner's Office, the incident happened shortly before 9:00 p.m. in the 4600 block of the highway. The man was identified as 38-year-old Nicholas...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Police looking for second suspect in killing of Dwaine Thomas

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the second suspect in the 2022 shooting death of a Carver High School student. Derrick Michael Stone, Jr., a 20-year-old Black male from Birmingham, is wanted on capital murder charges in the death of Dwaine Thomas.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Update: Walker County manhunt ends with arrests

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — Update: Suspects wanted in connection to a Walker County murder investigation are in custody. Authorities say Corey Mahaffey was arrested in Hartselle Friday after giving up his location to the sheriff. The Walker County Sheriff's Office announced the juvenile's arrest shortly after and will host...
WALKER COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Pedestrian struck, killed near I-459 interchange

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday night in Hoover. According to Hoover Police, officers received calls around 9:08 p.m., of a pedestrian walking in the travel lanes on I-65 north, near mile-marker 249. Another call came in stating that a man had been hit by an F-150, […]
HOOVER, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy