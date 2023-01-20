ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

Bay County man sentenced to 10 years probation in 2019 murder case

By Emma Riley
WMBB
WMBB
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wUDHi_0kLxcsR900

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A Bay County man involved in a 2019 murder was sentenced Friday morning.

24-year-old Bryce Cowan played a role in Justin Reyes’ killing, but the victim’s family left the courtroom without the feeling that justice was served.

On December 17, 2019 , Jonathan Lozada murdered 20-year-old Justin Reyes and then robbed him of his music equipment.

Cowan was hanging out with Lozada and Reyes the night Reyes was killed.

“The killing of Justin Reyes was the most senseless, evil thing I’ve ever had to be part of. There was no justification,” Judge Brantley Clark Jr. said.

Lozada and Cowan were listening to music and drinking beer at Reyes’ house in St. Andrews.

Eventually, the two left to buy more beer at a nearby gas station.

Lozada then returned, without Cowan, to Reyes’ home and shot him, but prosecutors said Cowan aided Lozada after the murders, going back to the scene, picking-up Lozada and dropping him off at home.

Bay Co. man sentenced to life in prison

Lozada then went back to Cowan’s home, didn’t notify the police, and Cowan’s dad gave Lozada $40 for an uber and went back to sleep.

“Lozada contacted Bryce about Justin to come back to get him. Bryce never contacted law enforcement or EMS,” Reyes’ Grandmother Karen Maxwell said. “In fact, he went home, put his gun up, and went to bed. I think Bryce Cowan should have as much punishment as Lozada.”

In December, Cowan pled guilty to accessory to second-degree murder after the fact.

On Friday, Reyes’ grandmother begged Judge Brantley Clark to deliver justice and closure with his sentence.

“Judge I am hoping that you give the max for the consideration of 15 years,” Maxwell said. “Bryce has been out on bond for over three years and enjoying life with his family. He doesn’t care about anybody. Justin lost his life to a gang banger for nothing. Please let me have closure. All of us have closure.”

Reyes’ sister also testified during Friday’s sentencing.

“I hate you and I know hate is a very strong word, but I hate you,” Reyes’ sister said. “I had to sit in a courtroom for two days and watch my brother’s murder play out step by step. I had to see my brother’s face frozen from the gunshot impact while he was pulled out of that closet and those images just replay and replay in my head on an endless loop. The nightmares are so bad, I won’t even sleep in the dark anymore.”

But Judge Clark decided against imprisoning Cowan, sentencing him to 10 years of probation.

“Bryce Cowan was loyal to the wrong person on that night, instead of caring about what happened to Justin, he sought to assist Jonathan,” Judge Clark said. “This is not an easy decision. I put a lot of thought and consideration into it and whatever I do today is not going to be the answer everyone wants to hear. I’ve already accepted Mr. Cowan’s plea and found it was freely and voluntarily made. He’s going to be adjudicated guilty of accessory after the fact of second-degree murder.”

Cowan will also be required to complete 100 hours of community service and spend the first two years of his probation with a curfew of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 5

Related
WJHG-TV

Four arrested on drug charges in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Four men are in custody after Panama City Police say they were arrested on various drug offenses. On Friday, officers say over a dozen members of the department approached a residence on Palo Alto Avenue to search for a suspect with multiple warrants out for crack cocaine.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

More abuse charges for Panama City childcare worker

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - More charges are being added on for a local childcare worker after an incident last year, according to Panama City Police Department. Last week, detectives charged Jessica C. Mills with aggravated abuse and cruelty towards a child after she allegedly caused a child severe bruising.
PANAMA CITY, FL
niceville.com

Crestview woman charged with vehicular homicide, DUI manslaughter

CRESTVIEW, Fla. – A Crestview woman has been arrested and charged with vehicular homicide and DUI manslaughter in connection with a traffic crash that left a Fort Walton Beach man dead, the Crestview Police Department (CPD) has announced. The CPD said it has arrested Ellie Mae Ainsworth, 55, of...
CRESTVIEW, FL
WEAR

Walton County deputies searching for burglary suspect

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Walton County deputies are searching for a burglary suspect Monday afternoon. Deputies are searching the area of State Highway 81 and County Highway 183 S in Red Bay for 19-year-old Kanyon Ronk. The Walton County Sheriff's Office says Ronk was last seen wearing a camo jacket,...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Florida woman calls 911 on I-10, man charged with kidnapping

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Officers with the Crestview Police Department took 30-year-old Antonio Carlton Tyus into custody Monday morning on battery and kidnapping charges. Police assisted Walton County Sheriff’s Office after a woman called 911 from Interstate 10, according to the CPD arrest report. CPD said the scene started on PJ Adams Pkwy and S. […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for January 20-22, 2023

Oma McCrae, 48, Tampa, Florida: Trafficking in illegal substance, trafficking in para-fluorofentanyl: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Rudy Caretto, 22, Panama City, Florida: Resisting without violence: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Andrea Lewis, 39 Marianna, Florida: Resisting with violence: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Carlos Gomez-Perdomo, 50, Cottondale, Florida: Driving...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Man sentenced to life after stabbing woman over 100 times

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man was sentenced to life in prison after stabbing a woman more than 150 times, according to the State Attorney’s Office. 26-year-old Storm Royal Thayer pled guilty last month to second degree murder in the July 2021 killing of his roommate, Alisha Gomez.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

PCB woman accused of killing man in domestic dispute

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City Beach woman is facing an open count of murder for allegedly killing her boyfriend.  It happened about 1:15 Friday morning at a home on Houston Street.   Bay County Sheriff’s investigators said Nicole Marie Harris, 37,  was arguing with Vivian George Smith, 31. Apparently, Smith told Harris […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Childcare worker arrested after striking child during diaper change

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local childcare worker has been arrested after officers say she hit a child during a diaper change. Detectives from the Panama City Police Department say they were notified by the Department of Children and Families about an incident that involved 38-year-old Jessica Mills. Mills...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Bay County Sheriff’s Office releases new app

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office has come out with a new tool for the community to stay informed. Bay County residents can now receive information from the sheriff’s office at their fingertips, with their new app. In the app, users can find safety messages, conduct inmate searches, and submit tips […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

DUI Manslaughter Arrest

Circuit Judge Brantley Clark sentenced 30-year-old Christopher Michael Way to 25 years after he pled no contest to lewd or lascivious molestation, felon in possession of a firearm, and other related charges. Panama City to Lend a Hand to Selma Victims. Updated: 3 hours ago. That's why one local company...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

BCSO: Georgia man arrested after abusing dog

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Georgia man was taken into custody after allegedly abusing a dog. Bay County Sheriff’s deputies report they responded to a report of animal cruelty at a hotel on Panama City Beach Thursday around 3 p.m. They said hotel employees stated they had received a complaint from a guest about a dog running loose in the hallway.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Young child critically injured in Jackson Co. car wreck

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 26-year-old woman and a 5-year-old child were involved in a car wreck in Jackson County around 9:30 Saturday night. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of a sedan was traveling south on State Road 71 north of Marianna when she failed to maintain control of her car. […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Local man killed in Panama City Beach car crash

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A 68-year-old Panama City Beach man is dead after two vehicles collided on Back Beach Road late Saturday night. According to Panama City Beach police, a Smart ForTwo was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Panama City Beach Parkway with no headlights on. Police said the Smart car […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
fosterfollynews.net

Chipley, Florida Walmart Officer-Involved Shooting Results in One Death, Two Chipley Officers on Administrative Leave

FDLE (Florida Department of Law Enforcement) is investigating the incident, which left Pearce dead and two Chipley Police Department officers on Administrative Leave, which is a normal part of the process when an incident results in an officer shooting. 44-year-old Pearce reportedly started an altercation with a school bus driver...
CHIPLEY, FL
WJHG-TV

One killed in crash in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City woman was killed in a single-car crash, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers. Troopers said the woman was driving north on U.S. Highway 231. They report the car drifted into a ditch, causing the car to flip over. Authorities said the woman...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

PCBPD investigating fatal crash

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -An elderly man is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Back Beach Road (Highway 98) Saturday night, according to the Panama City Beach Police Department. PCBPD said at 10:45 p.m., officers responded to a rollover crash in the area of the Sunnyside Apartments on Back Beach...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

WMBB

20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy