Bay County man sentenced to 10 years probation in 2019 murder case

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A Bay County man involved in a 2019 murder was sentenced Friday morning.

24-year-old Bryce Cowan played a role in Justin Reyes’ killing, but the victim’s family left the courtroom without the feeling that justice was served.

On December 17, 2019 , Jonathan Lozada murdered 20-year-old Justin Reyes and then robbed him of his music equipment.

Cowan was hanging out with Lozada and Reyes the night Reyes was killed.

“The killing of Justin Reyes was the most senseless, evil thing I’ve ever had to be part of. There was no justification,” Judge Brantley Clark Jr. said.

Lozada and Cowan were listening to music and drinking beer at Reyes’ house in St. Andrews.

Eventually, the two left to buy more beer at a nearby gas station.

Lozada then returned, without Cowan, to Reyes’ home and shot him, but prosecutors said Cowan aided Lozada after the murders, going back to the scene, picking-up Lozada and dropping him off at home.

Lozada then went back to Cowan’s home, didn’t notify the police, and Cowan’s dad gave Lozada $40 for an uber and went back to sleep.

“Lozada contacted Bryce about Justin to come back to get him. Bryce never contacted law enforcement or EMS,” Reyes’ Grandmother Karen Maxwell said. “In fact, he went home, put his gun up, and went to bed. I think Bryce Cowan should have as much punishment as Lozada.”

In December, Cowan pled guilty to accessory to second-degree murder after the fact.

On Friday, Reyes’ grandmother begged Judge Brantley Clark to deliver justice and closure with his sentence.

“Judge I am hoping that you give the max for the consideration of 15 years,” Maxwell said. “Bryce has been out on bond for over three years and enjoying life with his family. He doesn’t care about anybody. Justin lost his life to a gang banger for nothing. Please let me have closure. All of us have closure.”

Reyes’ sister also testified during Friday’s sentencing.

“I hate you and I know hate is a very strong word, but I hate you,” Reyes’ sister said. “I had to sit in a courtroom for two days and watch my brother’s murder play out step by step. I had to see my brother’s face frozen from the gunshot impact while he was pulled out of that closet and those images just replay and replay in my head on an endless loop. The nightmares are so bad, I won’t even sleep in the dark anymore.”

But Judge Clark decided against imprisoning Cowan, sentencing him to 10 years of probation.

“Bryce Cowan was loyal to the wrong person on that night, instead of caring about what happened to Justin, he sought to assist Jonathan,” Judge Clark said. “This is not an easy decision. I put a lot of thought and consideration into it and whatever I do today is not going to be the answer everyone wants to hear. I’ve already accepted Mr. Cowan’s plea and found it was freely and voluntarily made. He’s going to be adjudicated guilty of accessory after the fact of second-degree murder.”

Cowan will also be required to complete 100 hours of community service and spend the first two years of his probation with a curfew of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

