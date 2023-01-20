Read full article on original website
KXII.com
Burglary suspect wanted in Love County
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An arrest warrant was issued in Love County for a man who ran from law enforcement after he was allegedly caught burglarizing a home. According to Love County Sheriff Andy Cumberledge, deputies received a call on Friday about suspicious people attempting to burglarize a home.
KXII.com
Capital murder suspect in custody, police say
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - A 17-year-old suspect in Monday’s double fatal shooting in Gainesville turned himself in. Samuel Gary Lee King was identified as a person of interest on Jan. 20. in connection to the double homicide shooting in Gainesville that occurred on Jan. 16. The Gainesville Police Department...
KXII.com
Sherman man arrested for aggravated assault
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman man was arrested on Thursday for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he pointed a shotgun at two people. According to a press release from the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, Wesley Scott Sloan, 58, was involved in a property dispute with two people in the 1400 block of Tate Cir.
KXII.com
Grayson County patrol car hits woman crossing highway
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Grayson County Sheriff’s Deputy hit a pedestrian while driving last night, according to the sheriff’s office. A post on the department’s Facebook stated it happened around 10 last night. A patrol car was driving down Highway 11 near Cedar Road when a pedestrian crossed the highway.
AMBER Alert canceled for abducted Texas children
MCKINNEY, Texas - An AMBER Alert for two little girls missing in north Texas has been canceled. The McKinney Police Department says Jessica Burns, 9, and Jennifer Burns, 6, were both found safe Sunday night. They were located with their 60 year old grandmother who was taken into custody. She...
easttexasradio.com
Pontotoco Inmates Seriously Injure Fellow Inmate
Four inmates in the Pontotoc County Jail face felony assault charges after they allegedly lured a fellow inmate into a sleeping area and severely beat him. They flew the victim to an Oklahoma City hospital for injuries that included a fractured eye socket. They sent the charges on the four suspects to the District Attorney.
KXII.com
Owner offering reward after Whitesboro café destroyed by arson fire
WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) -A Whitesboro restaurant owner is offering a cash reward to find the person responsible for the fire that burned her place to the ground. It happened early Sunday morning at the Poor Boy 377 Cafe. It’s the second fire there since August when the back portion of...
KXII.com
Wilson man who police say killed mother of 5 in DUI crash sentenced to federal prison
CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Wilson man was sentenced to four and a half years in federal prison for a fatal DUI crash in Carter County in 2021. According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Dustin Bulla was driving drunk when he crossed the center line on Keller Rd. and crashed head-on into a van with a family of five inside.
KXII.com
Charges filed after four inmates allegedly assaulted another inmate
PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Charges were submitted to the Pontotoc County District Attorney Friday on four inmates accused of brutally assaulting another inmate in the county jail. Pontotoc County Undersheriff Arnold Scott said four men, whose names have not been released yet, lured the victim into the sleeping area...
KXII.com
Gainesville Transfer Station to close temporarily
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - The City of Gainesville Transfer Station will close Monday Jan. 30, until late February. According to the City of Gainesville, the transfer station will remain closed during the construction of a new scale house. The transfer station accepts waste from city waste hauling vehicles, other cities...
KXII.com
Waterloo Lake sewer line reconstruction begins Monday
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison residents should expect road closures in the coming months for a Waterloo Lake sewer line project. The project begins on Monday and is expected to take 12 to 14 months. Over seven thousand feet of sewer line will be replaced with new, larger lines. The...
Two Dallas area girls found days after Amber Alert issued
Police in the Dallas suburb are looking for Jessica and Jennifer Burns.
bryancountypatriot.com
Madill man injured in collision west of Mead
BRYAN COUNTY – One person was injured in a collision in western Bryan County on Thursday afternoon. Steven Westbrook, 71, of Madill, was driving a Chevrolet Blazer eastbound on U.S. Highway 70 about a half mile west of Mead at about 2 p.m., according to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
KXII.com
Police chase ends with man in hospital after self-inflicted gunshot wound to head
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A pursuit in Bryan County Wednesday night ended with a man in the hospital, with a gunshot wound to the head. Oklahoma Highway Patrol Captain Scott Hampton said troopers got a call that Clifton Hester, 40, was trying to harm himself. When troopers arrived to...
KXII.com
All bills paid Denison apartments set to lose water in March
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Residents at East Coast Apartments said this morning they woke up to a notice on their door stating their water may be cut off on March 1. “It’s like deja vu all over again,” said Bill Dodson, a resident at East Coast Apartments. The...
KXII.com
ODOT postpones plans to narrow Highway 75
COBERT, Okla. (KXII) -The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said the construction on Highway 75 in Colbert will be postponed. ODOT said they had planned to temporarily arrow the highway to one lane in each direction so that crews could work on the highway and ramp construction in the area. They...
KXII.com
Man pinned, flown to hospital after wreck in Bryan County
MEAD, Okla. (KXII) - A Madill man was pinned and later flown to the hospital after a crash in Bryan County Thursday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on US-70 near Mead Cemetery Rd, approximately .5 miles west of Mead. Troopers said 71-year-old Steven Westbrook was traveling eastbound on...
KTEN.com
Cattle trailer overturns in Bryan County crash
MEAD, Okla. (KTEN) — Traffic on U.S. 70 was backed up for more than two hours Thursday afternoon when a sport utility vehicle and a pickup truck collided near Mead. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said say the SUV driven by 71-year-old Steven Westbrook of Madill crossed the center line shortly after 2 o'clock and hit a westbound truck hauling a livestock trailer, which overturned in the impact.
KTEN.com
Snow is coming to Texoma on Tuesday
(KTEN) — Snow is in the forecast — as much as six inches of snow — across the KTEN viewing area on Tuesday. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for portions of the region for a 24-hour period starting at 6 a.m. Tuesday. The warning area includes Coal, Garvin, Hughes, Latimer, LeFlore, Murray, Pittsburg, Pontotoc, and Pottawatomie counties.
KXII.com
Bonham man dead after being ejected from tractor
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A man is dead after a semi-truck crashed into his tractor, ejecting him from the driver’s seat Monday night. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 60-year-old Nicolas Santana was driving a tractor south on State Highway 78, hauling a homemade trailer with no reflective material or required lighting.
