Central Illinois Proud
UnityPoint to be awarded federal funding to address doctor shortage
UPDATE (6:35 p.m.) – UnityPoint Health has released the following statement to WMBD. UnityPoint Health is pleased and very grateful to receive additional federal funding to help address the behavioral health physician shortage and improve access to quality care for our patients and families in Central Illinois. This support will fund an additional 3 resident positions in the Psychiatry Residency Program we host with the University of Illinois College of Medicine. It will help secure training for the next generation of physicians in our community.
A $30 million gift to build an addiction treatment center. Then staffers had to run It.
This article is republished from KHN (Kaiser Health News), a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues. DECATUR, Ill. — The question came out of the blue, or so it seemed to Crossing Healthcare CEO Tanya Andricks: If you had $30 million to design an addiction treatment facility, how would you do it? The […] The post A $30 million gift to build an addiction treatment center. Then staffers had to run It. appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria brothers indicted for wire fraud, PPP lies during COVID-19
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A federal grand jury has indicted two Peoria men for wire fraud and false statements made in relation to the Paycheck Protection Program and unemployment insurance during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Derek Griffin, 35, was charged with four counts of wire fraud and...
WAND TV
St. Mary's Hospital seeking approval to discontinue inpatient rehab, obstetrics, pediatrics, and inpatient behavioral health services
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — HSHS St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur is seeking approval from the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board (HFSRB) to discontinue the service of advanced inpatient rehabilitation, obstetrics and newborn nursery, pediatrics, and inpatient behavioral health services. Multiple reasons for the discontinuations are cited in...
1470 WMBD
NWS: Snow storm to impact Peoria area Wednesday, but worse south and east
LINCOLN, Ill. – A winter storm is coming, but the biggest impacts might not be in Peoria. National Weather Service Meteorologist Ed Shimon in Lincoln says the Peoria area could receive around four inches of snow during the day Wednesday. “East of the Illinois River, (storm totals are) in...
25newsnow.com
Residents up in arms about proposed Pekin demolition
PEKIN (25 News Now) - Two historic buildings in downtown Pekin are set for demolition, but not without some pushback from a group of passionate local residents. The Arcade and Tobin buildings on Capitol Street were purchased by Tazewell County a decade ago, but have sat mostly vacant since then. That’s on top of up to $500,000 in renovations for one of them, with an estimated $1 million further to keep them habitable. According to the Board, it’s a more cost efficient option to demolish them than continue to renovate.
Coroner identifies man in fatal McLean Co. crash
MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder has identified the 29-year-old man who died in a fatal crash on Route 24. Conner M. McHale of Normal, Ill., died from multiple blunt injuries after his pickup truck collided with an SUV. The crash happened on Route 24 at 2480 East between Gridley […]
wglt.org
Student from Normal plans to bike cross country for cancer treatment
A college student from Normal plans to participate in a months-long biking journey to raise money for cancer treatment. Jonathan Boudreaux is one of 17 students in the Illini 4000 that has been active since 2007, and has raised over $1.1 million. Boudreaux said he is dedicating his bike ride...
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Pekin Mayor resigning early
PEKIN, Ill. -Pekin Mayor Mark Luft is resigning. Luft will be stepping down at the start of Monday evening’s Pekin City Council meeting. He indicates he’s been offered a good opportunity, but didn’t say anything else. Luft opted not to see another term as mayor in the...
Central Illinois Proud
Pekin mayor Mark Luft resigns
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin Mayor Mark Luft resigned from the position on Monday. Luft is pursuing a new opportunity he said is good for his family, but does not allow him to serve as an elected official. An empty chair was front and center at Monday’s Pekin City...
Central Illinois Proud
Suspect in ‘good condition’ after officer-involved shooting
STREATOR, Ill. (WMBD) — A suspect is recovering in a Peoria hospital after being shot twice in an officer-involved shooting in Streator late Monday morning. According to Streator Police Chief John Franklin, officers responded to a call regarding a man armed with a knife in a park on Wisconsin and Elm. Officers arrived just after 11:30 a.m. and the shooting occurred at 11:37 a.m.
25newsnow.com
Investigation ongoing after early Sunday morning homicide in West Peoria
WEST PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the Casey’s Gas Station at 2114 W. Farmington Road in West Peoria shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday morning to reports of a male shot in the parking lot. In a Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office...
classichits106.com
SMP Health hoping for Rural Emergency Hospital status for Peru facility
PERU – With the news that St. Margaret’s Health Peru will be suspending operations at the end of the month, parent company SMP Health said in a statement that they hope to convert the facility to a Rural Emergency Hospital. That designation would limit the hospital to only have an emergency room and outpatient medical services. Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski said he hopes they can become a Rural Emergency Hospital.
One person hurt, several displaced after accidental Champaign cooking fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One person was hurt and several people have been displaced after an accidental fire in Champaign. It happened on the 900 block of Crescent Dr. at a two-story apartment building on Saturday evening. Officials say when crews arrived they saw light smoke coming from the back of the building and were […]
wmay.com
Winter Storm Watch Issued For Parts Of Central Illinois
Brace yourself for the possibility of a winter storm in the next couple of days. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for portions of the WMAY listening area. Springfield is not currently part of the watch area, with the forecast calling for one to three inches...
Champaign man arrested for theft at U of I basketball game
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is under arrest after University of Illinois Police officials said he stole from a student while working as a “temporary employee” at State Farm Center during a game last week. Bobby Battle, 32, was arrested on Saturday on charges of theft and obstructing justice. Brad Swanson, Assistant Director […]
newschannel20.com
Police: Shots fired in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Joe Lamberson with the Champaign Police Department says police responded to a report of shots fired around 7:45 pm at the intersection of Stonegate Dr. and S. Mattis Ave. on Saturday. Police say they found evidence of gunfire as well as a vehicle that struck...
Have you tested your home for radon?
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — We all know to check fire alarms and carbon monoxide detectors, but experts said there’s another test you should run in your home. January is “Radon Action Month” in Illinois. Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas. It comes from below ground and works its way into your home. The Illinois […]
25newsnow.com
Peru’s only hospital to temporarily close next week
PERU (25 News Now) - St. Margaret’s Health plans to close Peru’s only hospital next week, prompting concern from the city’s mayor about reduced health care services for the entire Illinois Valley Region. 25 News obtained a letter St. Margaret Health executives sent to employees announcing the...
mahometdaily.com
Rent hikes at Candlewood part of national trend as investors purchase mobile home parks nationwide
Note: This article has been updated. Originally, we quoted a 2016 Amendment to the Mobile Home Act that looked to change the first right of refusal clause in many mobile home land leases. That measure failed. The language regarding the sale of a mobile home according to the Act is now included. Candlewood residents currently do not have a lease from Kodiak Property Management.
