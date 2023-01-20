Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Watch Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams Hit Insane Full-Court Shot
Watch Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams hit insane full-court shot originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ziaire Wiliams hit a deep three...like nearly 80 feet deep. And an NBA basketball court is only 94 feet long, so you get the idea. The Memphis Grizzlies forward banked in a near full-court heave at...
LA Clippers Lead Past Dallas Mavericks on Sunday
Kawhi Leonard scored 30 points, Paul George had 21 and Norman Powell added 19 off the bench to give the Los Angeles Clippers a 112-98 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. After Dallas led 54-49 at halftime, the Clippers outscored the Mavericks 63-44 in the second half. The score was tied at 79 going into the fourth quarter when Los Angeles scored the first six points and pulled away to build its largest lead at 110-95 with two minutes to play. Powell scored 11 in the quarter, including nine early on.
Minnesota Timberwolves Owner Alex Rodriguez Shares 5 of His Favorite Books, Including One That ‘Changed My Financial Life'
Alex Rodriguez is just as interested in Prince Harry as the rest of the world. The co-owner of the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves and former New York Yankees All-Star third baseman this week shared five of his favorite books with his Instagram followers, with the smash hit from the British royal making the cut.
