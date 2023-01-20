Kawhi Leonard scored 30 points, Paul George had 21 and Norman Powell added 19 off the bench to give the Los Angeles Clippers a 112-98 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. After Dallas led 54-49 at halftime, the Clippers outscored the Mavericks 63-44 in the second half. The score was tied at 79 going into the fourth quarter when Los Angeles scored the first six points and pulled away to build its largest lead at 110-95 with two minutes to play. Powell scored 11 in the quarter, including nine early on.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO