Read full article on original website
Related
247Sports
What did Tommy Lloyd say after UCLA?
After Arizona’s 58-52 win over UCLA on Saturday, head coach Tommy Lloyd made sure to take time to compliment two specific players. “I’ve been thinking a lot lately about what we’re as a program, me being in my second year and obviously expectations and standards are really high, which is great,” Lloyd said. “I always welcome that.
Men's college basketball rankings: Arizona, UCLA lone Pac-12 representatives in AP Top 25 (1/23/23)
Arizona beat UCLA at home 58-52 on Saturday
247Sports
RECRUITING: USC football offers nation's No. 2 2025 running back Harlem Barry
USC running backs coach Kiel McDonald added another blue-chip running back prospect to his board with an offer to Metairie (LA) recruit Harlem Berry on Thursday. Berry holds an early impressive offer list from Auburn, LSU, Ohio State, Oregon, Florida State, Baylor, Nebraska and Mississippi State. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound sophomore...
CBS Sports
NBA trade rumors: Wizards' Rui Hachimura makes pitch to other teams after 30-point outburst
Leading up to the NBA trade deadline, Wizards forward Rui Hachimura has heard the chatter around his future in Washington, but he's doing his best to keep his focus on the court and his confidence up. "I've just got to keep focus on the moment right now," Hachimura said of...
Phoenix Suns reportedly shift approach before NBA trade deadline: 3 possible targets
With Matt and Justin Ishbia now the top decision-makers in the Phoenix Suns organization, the team has reportedly changed its
USC's recruiting equation is changing for Class of 2024
You likely know by now that Aaron Butler, a four-star cornerback from Calabasas, California, spent nearly a year committed to the USC Trojans after pledging last January, but he reopened his recruitment earlier this month. Butler told On3 that USC had a successful season but he needed to take a step back and reevaluate his future.
Washington loses quality offensive lineman in the portal; Michael Penix loses a trusted protector
Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin have landed 6-foot-4, 320-pound offensive lineman Victor Curne. The standout performer is a two-time All-Pac-12 honorable mention who played primarily as a right tackle for the Washington Huskies. Curne finished his Washington career having played 1,090 offensive snaps with a well above average 72.0 Pro...
Where Will Kam Pringle Commit?
The University of Georgia has had plenty of success recruiting its home state. Georgia provides some of the most centralized top-end talents there is. However, Georgia is likely without their two national titles without dipping into the surrounding states for the nation's elite. The Carolinas ...
Former Michigan State football QB commit Bo Edmundson commits to UNLV
For a majority of the 2023 recruiting cycle, Michigan State fans expected that Bo Edmundson was going to be the quarterback of the recruiting class. Edmundson committed to MSU in early February, and stayed committed until November, when the two sides decided the fit wasn’t right and parted ways.
What it might cost Titans to trade for 49ers QB Trey Lance
The Tennessee Titans’ quarterback position will be a popular topic of conversation this offseason. The Titans have the option to move on from Ryan Tannehill, a move that will save anywhere from $17.8 to $27 million in cap space, depending on if he’s a pre- or post-June 1 cut or trade.
BREAKING: Lakers And Wizards Reportedly Make A Trade
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Los Angeles Lakers and Washington Wizards have made a trade.
Yardbarker
Lakers reportedly land former lottery pick in trade
Hachimura, the No. 9 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, has averaged 13.0 points and 4.3 rebounds per game this year. The former Gonzaga star is set to become a restricted free agent after the season. His departure should make it easier for the Wizards to re-sign Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis.
Lakers: Thomas Bryant Explains Halftime Chat That Led To Insane Comeback In Portland
The LA big man notched a 31-point, 14-rebound double-double.
Clippers could trade for close Kawhi Leonard friend?
The LA Clippers could be making things a bit more fun for their Fun Guy. Sam Amico of Hoops Wire reports this week that the Clippers are interested in bringing back former All-Defensive First Teamer Serge Ibaka for the right price. Ibaka is currently with the Milwaukee Bucks, but his tenure with the team is... The post Clippers could trade for close Kawhi Leonard friend? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBA Mock Trade: Thunder Acquire Wizards Forward
Oklahoma City could use help in the frontcourt, with Washington having a young forward that could be on the market.
Bears trade back twice (in top 2), land defensive stud in latest 2023 mock draft
The Chicago Bears are sitting in a prime position at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL draft, which gives general manager Ryan Poles plenty of leverage heading into the pre-draft process. Considering the Bears found their quarterback in Justin Fields, Poles will likely look to rack up additional draft...
247Sports
Oregon makes good impression on a star in-state prospect
One of the next big stars in the Pacific Northwest is Lakeridge athlete Ansu Sanoe out of the 2026 class. Despite playing just one year of high school football, he already.
Dodgers: Trade to LA Didn't Come As a Shock to Miguel Rojas
Rojas said he was more than willing to move due to where he is at in his career
Lakers News: LA Looking to Extend Rui Hachimura Following Trade
They have big plans for Hachimura.
Comments / 0