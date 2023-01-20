Read full article on original website
CBS 58
'A prayer answered': Milwaukee man gifted a vehicle after his was vandalized
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Caleb Nickel is the definition of a good Samaritan. "There's something about helping someone out that needs it when you have the means to do it," Nickel said. "I think we all should do that." When Nickel, the owner of Ormson Supply in Bay View, heard...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting, 49th and Capitol; Man accused, 2 more sought
MILWAUKEE - A 20-year-old Milwaukee man is accused in the fatal shooting of a man near 49th and Capitol on Monday, Jan. 16. The accused, Randy McClinton, is charged with second-degree reckless homicide. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to the area near 49th and Capitol on that...
Man charged with opening fire at picnic found dead in jail
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee man who landed on the FBI’s top 10 most wanted list after he allegedly killed two people and wounded three others at a 2006 Memorial Day picnic has been found dead in his jail cell. Octaviano Juarez-Corro was found unresponsive in his cell...
26-year-old paralyzed after crash in Minnesota snowmobile race
A GoFundMe is raising money for a man who was paralyzed in a snowmobile race in northern Minnesota. Cody Margelofsky, 26, was participating in the Nisswa 100 Snowmobile Race event in rural Lake Shore on Jan. 15. During the race, he was thrown from his sled, breaking his back and severing his spinal cord.
WISN
Milwaukee violent weekend: 18 people shot in separate incidents, four dead
MILWAUKEE — A violent weekend in Milwaukee. Over the weekend eighteen people were shot in separate incidents. Four died including two teenagers. These are the Milwaukee police reports from over the weekend. Saturday, 21, 2023 - 7 people shot. One man shot on 34th and National at approximately 3:30...
CBS 58
Neighbors saddened over 2 teens killed in 48 hours in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Your teenage years are supposed to be about school, friends and growing up, not about gun violence. Sadly, two more teens died in shootings in Milwaukee in 48 hours. Neighbors who live near where the incidents happened say, it's tragic enough there were over 200 homicides...
The 10 Most Dangerous Cities In The US Were Ranked & The Midwest Is Not Looking Good
Whenever we’re planning a trip to another country, we tend to look for any type of information and tips we can use to keep us safe and avoid dangerous or unwanted situations. This should also be implemented when traveling domestically. Crime rates vary depending on which United States city...
wtmj.com
Bystander killed in Milwaukee police chase
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A man is dead after a vehicle fleeing Milwaukee police crashed into his car. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Monday that the 47-year-old man was killed Sunday evening. Police said in a news release that officers starting chasing a stolen vehicle that had been involved in...
State orders Kenosha nursing home into compliance after resident death
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has barred a Kenosha senior living center from taking in new residents until it complies with health and safety standards.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee jail death, former 'Most Wanted' fugitive unresponsive in cell
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County inmate who was formerly one of Wisconsin's Most Wanted and on the list of the FBI's Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives died in jail on Sunday morning, Jan. 22. His death comes almost a year after his arrest in Mexico after 16 years on the run.
Driver arrested in crash that closed US 151 for 7 hours Sunday
CALAMUS, Wis. — Dodge County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a driver Sunday after a crash that shut down traffic on US 151 for seven hours. Deputies were called to the area of US 151 just north of East Salem Road at around 2:05 p.m. after a report of a rollover crash. Crews arriving on scene found damaged power lines laying across...
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Wisconsin
While Wisconsin is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in West Allis along I-94 just outside of Milwaukee.
spectrumnews1.com
Now Hiring: Wisconsin Humane Society looks to grow team
MILWAUKEE — If you enjoy working with animals, you may be in luck. The Wisconsin Humane Society is making a big hiring push at locations in Milwaukee, Racine, Green Bay and Saukville. There is a significant hiring need in a wide variety of areas. Veterinary technicians and animal care...
WISN
Family remembers Latoya Eiland six months after fatal crash into The Hop guardrail
MILWAUKEE — A family is calling for new safety measures in downtown Milwaukee after a fatal crash. The crash happened July 15 at one of The Hop stations at Milwaukee Street and Wisconsin Avenue. Family tells WISN 12 News that Latoya Eiland was riding in a car that crashed...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Today marks 60 years since the North Shore Line’s last run at Racine
As a distant headlight to the south cut through dead-of-night darkness, the mournful horn sounded through bitter cold air. Crossing Durand Avenue, the Chicago, North Shore and Milwaukee Railroad train proceeded north along West Boulevard just after 2 on Jan. 21, 1963. And then it slowed to a stop at the Racine station near the corner of Washington Avenue and West Boulevard, its wheels squeaking on the soon-to-be abandoned rails.
Live music bar 'Howling at the Moon' to temporarily close in Milwaukee
The bar, "Howling at the Moon", known for its live music and dueling pianos is now quiet after announcing they are temporarily closing.
WISN
Car crashes into awning at Grebe's Bakery, bakery closed for rest of day
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — A popular West Allis bakery closed Sunday following a crash. West Allis police said they were called to Grebe's Bakery on Lincoln Avenue for a report of a car crashing into the awning of the building and possibly people. Officers found a pickup truck had...
CBS 58
Parents speak out following ruling against West Allis-West Milwaukee School District
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- A Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) ruling against the West Allis-West Milwaukee (WAWM) School District in a bullying case has parents fired up and calling for resignations. One parent said she wants to know how much money's been spent on attorney fees after this ruling...
WQAD
Wisconsin woman trapped frozen pond, saved by emergency workers
This December incident was captured by Milwaukee Police's body camera footage. It shows multiple emergency workers bravely saving the woman.
CBS 58
No silly rabbit this year; 2023 is dedicated to this animal in Chinese culture
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- January is a busy time for calendar flipping. We did it three weeks ago to start 2023, and over the weekend, we began the Lunar New Year. This holiday typically occurs on the second new moon following the winter solstice. In Chinese culture, this marks the...
