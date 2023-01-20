ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal shooting, 49th and Capitol; Man accused, 2 more sought

MILWAUKEE - A 20-year-old Milwaukee man is accused in the fatal shooting of a man near 49th and Capitol on Monday, Jan. 16. The accused, Randy McClinton, is charged with second-degree reckless homicide. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to the area near 49th and Capitol on that...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Neighbors saddened over 2 teens killed in 48 hours in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Your teenage years are supposed to be about school, friends and growing up, not about gun violence. Sadly, two more teens died in shootings in Milwaukee in 48 hours. Neighbors who live near where the incidents happened say, it's tragic enough there were over 200 homicides...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

Bystander killed in Milwaukee police chase

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A man is dead after a vehicle fleeing Milwaukee police crashed into his car. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Monday that the 47-year-old man was killed Sunday evening. Police said in a news release that officers starting chasing a stolen vehicle that had been involved in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Travel Maven

This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Wisconsin

While Wisconsin is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in West Allis along I-94 just outside of Milwaukee.
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Now Hiring: Wisconsin Humane Society looks to grow team

MILWAUKEE — If you enjoy working with animals, you may be in luck. The Wisconsin Humane Society is making a big hiring push at locations in Milwaukee, Racine, Green Bay and Saukville. There is a significant hiring need in a wide variety of areas. Veterinary technicians and animal care...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Today marks 60 years since the North Shore Line’s last run at Racine

As a distant headlight to the south cut through dead-of-night darkness, the mournful horn sounded through bitter cold air. Crossing Durand Avenue, the Chicago, North Shore and Milwaukee Railroad train proceeded north along West Boulevard just after 2 on Jan. 21, 1963. And then it slowed to a stop at the Racine station near the corner of Washington Avenue and West Boulevard, its wheels squeaking on the soon-to-be abandoned rails.
RACINE, WI

Community Policy