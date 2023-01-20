ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweet Springs, MO

mykdkd.com

Winter Weather Advisory for Henry County

01/23/2023: Henry County has been placed under a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY beginning at 6:00pm on Tuesday (01/24/2023) and ending at 12:00pm on Wednesday (01/25/2023). Accumulating snow is expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts are possible.
HENRY COUNTY, MO
mykdkd.com

Henry County Sheriff’s Report (01/23)

Arrested David Schock, age 49, of Urich on a Henry County warrant for no valid license, no proof of insurance, and failure to display plates. Issued David Schock a citation for no valid license and a citation for no proof of insurance. Abandoned vehicle in the 200 block of S...
HENRY COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA CITY COUNCIL AUTHORIZE AMENDMENT TO FIRE SURVEY

The Sedalia City Council authorized an amendment to a professional services agreement between the city and Hoefer Welker, LLC, during its most recent meeting. City Administrator Kelvin Shaw said the city is having the study done to help design a new fire station. The council realized the city would need to build two new fire stations instead of one.
kjluradio.com

Barnett teen seriously injured in two-vehicle collision in Morgan County

Five people are injured, one seriously, in a two-vehicle crash in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Brandlee Stilfield, 38, of Barnett, was driving on Highway 52 on Saturday morning when he struck the back of a pickup truck that had slowed to make a turn. The impact forced the truck off the road.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE WOMAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN JOHNSON COUNTY

A Whiteman Air Force Base woman was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident in Johnson County on Friday, January 20, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when 35-year-old Amy Sjoholm was distracted and traveled off the left side of the roadway. Sjoholm’s vehicle impacted an embankment, became airborne and began to overturn.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Hotel Fire In Carrollton Sunday Night

Carrollton Fire Fighters were on the scene of a structure fire at the Carrollton Inn on South Main Sunday night. The fire was reported at 11:44 pm and mutual aid was received from North Central Carroll Fire Protection District and the Norborne Fire Department. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Fire crews were on the scene for six hours.
CARROLLTON, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Boone County Fire pulls one person from crash on Highway 63

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A crash is blocking Highway 63 in Northern Boone County. It happened around 6 p.m. Friday in the northbound lanes near Highway 124. Boone County Firefighters told ABC 17 news that three vehicles were involved and they had to get one person out of a vehicle. Boone County Joint Communications tweeted The post Boone County Fire pulls one person from crash on Highway 63 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Five people injured following crash in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Five people are recovering after a crash in Morgan County Saturday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the crash happened on Missouri Highway 52, east of Jefferson Street in Morgan County around 9:40 a.m. Troopers say, 38-year-old Brandlee L. Stilfield, of Barnett Missouri, and 76-year-old James M. The post Five people injured following crash in Morgan County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

PETTIS COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT RECEIVES FOUR LIFE-SAVING DEVICES FROM BOTHWELL FOUNDATION

Members of Wear Red for Women, a Bothwell Foundation committee, recently presented four automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to the Pettis County Sheriff’s Department for deputy vehicles. An AED is a small, lightweight device that allows individuals and first responders to treat sudden cardiac arrest. The machine automatically analyzes the heart rhythm and when appropriate, it delivers an electrical shock to the heart to restore its normal rhythm.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Car crashes into Columbia house Saturday morning

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) At 11:12 Saturday morning, Columbia Fire and Police were dispatched to a car into a house. The house in the 1200 block of Clemens Drive had damage to the garage. Columbia Fire told ABC 17 there were no injuries. The owner of the car has not been released at the time of The post Car crashes into Columbia house Saturday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

No Injuries Reported at Fire Scene at 16th & Osage

Sedalia Fire Department crews responded to 1523 South Osage for a structure fire at 6:43 a.m., Monday morning, according to Fire Chief Matt Irwin. Crews first arrived on scene at 6:46 a.m. Sedalia Police and PCAD also responded to the fire scene. Fire crews advised they had heavy smoke pushing...
SEDALIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Reckless driver destroys access to Marshall middle school classroom

A careless driver causes a long day of work Sunday at a middle school in Marshall. Marshall Public Schools announced on social media Sunday morning that someone had driven through a wooden handicap ramp to their 5th grade trailer on Vest Street before coming to rest in a neighboring yard.
MARSHALL, MO
kmmo.com

TINA MAN KILLED IN CARROLL COUNTY CRASH

A Tina man has been killed in a one-vehicle accident in Carroll County on Friday, January 20, 2023. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when 76-year-old Merl O’Neal experienced a medical issue as the vehicle he was driving exited onto County Road 166. O’Neal’s vehicle traveled off the left side of the road, became airborne, and crossed County Road 217 where it came to a rest.
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Funeral services scheduled for MU student found dead in fire pit

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A funeral has been announced for the University of Missouri student who was found dead last week in a fire pit behind a house in north Columbia. Samuel Clemons, 21, was identified by police earlier this week. Clemons was a sophomore studying biological sciences, UM System President Mun Choi said in a The post Funeral services scheduled for MU student found dead in fire pit appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO

