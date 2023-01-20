Read full article on original website
The old and new John Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall, MissouriCJ CoombsMarshall, MO
Missouri Valley College's Baity Hall built in 1889, stands at attention with its history and architectureCJ CoombsMarshall, MO
The original owner of this house in Lexington, Missouri helped to establish the Pony ExpressCJ CoombsLexington, MO
Historic U.S. Post Office in Carrollton, Missouri, a city established in 1833CJ CoombsCarrollton, MO
mykdkd.com
Winter Weather Advisory for Henry County
01/23/2023: Henry County has been placed under a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY beginning at 6:00pm on Tuesday (01/24/2023) and ending at 12:00pm on Wednesday (01/25/2023). Accumulating snow is expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts are possible.
kmmo.com
BOONVILLE CITY COUNCIL APPROVES BILLS ACCEPTING NEW STREET AND TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP AT FORMER KEMPER MILITARY SCHOOL
The Boonville City Council accepted bills accepting Greenside Drive into the City of Boonville and the transfer of ownership of Barracks A and D to the Boonville Community Development Corporation during a recent meeting. Greenside Drive, which was built by a developer will be accepted into the Fox Hollow Subdivision...
kwos.com
UPDATE: Projected snow totals have increased for parts of mid-Missouri
The National Weather Service (NWS) says Columbia and Jefferson City are now expected to receive anywhere from two to five inches of snow starting Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. NWS St. Louis meteorologist Kevin Dietsch tells 939 the Eagle that the heaviest snowfall will be to our east and in...
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION ANNOUNCES CATCH AND KEEP FISHING AT LIBERTY PARK POND IN SEDALIA
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) stocked rainbow trout at Liberty Park Pond in Sedalia in the fall of 2022 and anglers can begin catch and keep fishing beginning on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Trout are not native to Missouri, but can survive in cooler winter temperatures. MDC stocks trout...
kmmo.com
MISSOURI PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION APPROVES CHANGE TO AMEREN MISSOURI ELECTRIC FUEL ADJUSTMENT CHARGE
The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved a filing made by Union Electric Company doing business as Ameren Missouri to adjust the fuel adjustment clause (FAC) charge on the bills of its electric customers. Ameren Missouri proposed to adjust the FAC to reflect changes in its fuel and purchased power...
mykdkd.com
Henry County Sheriff’s Report (01/23)
Arrested David Schock, age 49, of Urich on a Henry County warrant for no valid license, no proof of insurance, and failure to display plates. Issued David Schock a citation for no valid license and a citation for no proof of insurance. Abandoned vehicle in the 200 block of S...
kttn.com
Man from Tina dies after experiencing medical issue, then crashing on County Road 166
The Highway Patrol reports a Tina man died after he experienced a medical issue, and the truck he drove ran off the road in Carroll County on Friday morning, January 20th. Seventy-six-year-old Merl O’Neal was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic. His body was taken to the Bittiker Funeral Home of Carrollton.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA CITY COUNCIL AUTHORIZE AMENDMENT TO FIRE SURVEY
The Sedalia City Council authorized an amendment to a professional services agreement between the city and Hoefer Welker, LLC, during its most recent meeting. City Administrator Kelvin Shaw said the city is having the study done to help design a new fire station. The council realized the city would need to build two new fire stations instead of one.
kjluradio.com
Barnett teen seriously injured in two-vehicle collision in Morgan County
Five people are injured, one seriously, in a two-vehicle crash in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Brandlee Stilfield, 38, of Barnett, was driving on Highway 52 on Saturday morning when he struck the back of a pickup truck that had slowed to make a turn. The impact forced the truck off the road.
kmmo.com
WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE WOMAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A Whiteman Air Force Base woman was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident in Johnson County on Friday, January 20, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when 35-year-old Amy Sjoholm was distracted and traveled off the left side of the roadway. Sjoholm’s vehicle impacted an embankment, became airborne and began to overturn.
kchi.com
Hotel Fire In Carrollton Sunday Night
Carrollton Fire Fighters were on the scene of a structure fire at the Carrollton Inn on South Main Sunday night. The fire was reported at 11:44 pm and mutual aid was received from North Central Carroll Fire Protection District and the Norborne Fire Department. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Fire crews were on the scene for six hours.
Boone County Fire pulls one person from crash on Highway 63
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A crash is blocking Highway 63 in Northern Boone County. It happened around 6 p.m. Friday in the northbound lanes near Highway 124. Boone County Firefighters told ABC 17 news that three vehicles were involved and they had to get one person out of a vehicle. Boone County Joint Communications tweeted The post Boone County Fire pulls one person from crash on Highway 63 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Five people injured following crash in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Five people are recovering after a crash in Morgan County Saturday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the crash happened on Missouri Highway 52, east of Jefferson Street in Morgan County around 9:40 a.m. Troopers say, 38-year-old Brandlee L. Stilfield, of Barnett Missouri, and 76-year-old James M. The post Five people injured following crash in Morgan County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
84-year-old woman seriously injured after vehicle overturns in Cass County crash
One woman sustained serious injuries and another suffered moderate injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Cass County, Missouri.
kmmo.com
PETTIS COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT RECEIVES FOUR LIFE-SAVING DEVICES FROM BOTHWELL FOUNDATION
Members of Wear Red for Women, a Bothwell Foundation committee, recently presented four automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to the Pettis County Sheriff’s Department for deputy vehicles. An AED is a small, lightweight device that allows individuals and first responders to treat sudden cardiac arrest. The machine automatically analyzes the heart rhythm and when appropriate, it delivers an electrical shock to the heart to restore its normal rhythm.
Car crashes into Columbia house Saturday morning
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) At 11:12 Saturday morning, Columbia Fire and Police were dispatched to a car into a house. The house in the 1200 block of Clemens Drive had damage to the garage. Columbia Fire told ABC 17 there were no injuries. The owner of the car has not been released at the time of The post Car crashes into Columbia house Saturday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
No Injuries Reported at Fire Scene at 16th & Osage
Sedalia Fire Department crews responded to 1523 South Osage for a structure fire at 6:43 a.m., Monday morning, according to Fire Chief Matt Irwin. Crews first arrived on scene at 6:46 a.m. Sedalia Police and PCAD also responded to the fire scene. Fire crews advised they had heavy smoke pushing...
kjluradio.com
Reckless driver destroys access to Marshall middle school classroom
A careless driver causes a long day of work Sunday at a middle school in Marshall. Marshall Public Schools announced on social media Sunday morning that someone had driven through a wooden handicap ramp to their 5th grade trailer on Vest Street before coming to rest in a neighboring yard.
kmmo.com
TINA MAN KILLED IN CARROLL COUNTY CRASH
A Tina man has been killed in a one-vehicle accident in Carroll County on Friday, January 20, 2023. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when 76-year-old Merl O’Neal experienced a medical issue as the vehicle he was driving exited onto County Road 166. O’Neal’s vehicle traveled off the left side of the road, became airborne, and crossed County Road 217 where it came to a rest.
Funeral services scheduled for MU student found dead in fire pit
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A funeral has been announced for the University of Missouri student who was found dead last week in a fire pit behind a house in north Columbia. Samuel Clemons, 21, was identified by police earlier this week. Clemons was a sophomore studying biological sciences, UM System President Mun Choi said in a The post Funeral services scheduled for MU student found dead in fire pit appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
