For the first time in this conference season, Florida’s men’s basketball team finally had a game where its fans could relax a little. The Gators (now 12-8 and 5-3 in the SEC) destroyed South Carolina 81-60 for the Gators’ fifth win in the last six games. There was no point where fans had any fear when it came to who was in control of this one.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 34 MINUTES AGO