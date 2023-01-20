ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Yardbarker

Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Request Interview with Highly Touted DC Candidate

Earlier this week, the Minnesota Vikings officially made the announcement that defensive coordinator Ed Donatell would not be returning to the team in 2023. Now, they’ve begun the process of replacing Donatell, and while there are a number of intriguing candidates, the Vikings have made their first official interview request this weekend. That request goes to a very popular candidate: Brian Flores.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Legend Agrees with Donatell Decision

All season long, the Minnesota Vikings had a substantial glaring issue. Despite racking up wins in exciting fashion, they needed to come from behind with a lackluster defense. Now coordinator Ed Donatell is gone, and legendary safety Paul Krause thinks it was the right move. To say Ed Donatell making...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Former Vikings QB Reignites Beef with Kirk Cousins

One quarterback in the NFL earns exactly $35 million per season, and that is Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings. Other quarterbacks, of course, earn more and less, but Cousins is the one NFLer to make an average of $35 million annually. So, when former Vikings quarterback Sage Rosenfels tweeted...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Bleacher Report Recommends Vikings Part Ways with 4 Starting Defenders

Think the Minnesota Vikings parting ways with defensive coordinator Ed Donatell this week was enough of a remedy for the franchise in 2023? Think again. Bleacher Report authored an article this week with suggestions for the NFL’s “cash-strapped” teams, and of course, the Vikings made the list. Minnesota’s general manager, whether Rick Spielman or Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, usually glances at the ledger around this time on the calendar only to find his team upside-down via the salary cap.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
atozsports.com

Minnesota Vikings could look at second chance to acquire star

The Minnesota Vikings fielded the fifth best passing offense in the league in 2022. Largely in part due to the record setting play from All-Pro WR Justin Jefferson. Now it looks like Jefferson and Vikings reps are going to begin negotiating a contract negotiation, now that he’s eligible for one after finishing his third season. Likely ending up with Jefferson as the highest paid receiver in the league.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Should Say ‘Goodbye’ to Hometown Hero

After losing to the New York Giants just over a week ago, the Vikings entered their offseason. General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah started by signing players to future contracts and parting ways with defensive coordinator Ed Donatell. He is now in the stages of finding candidates for interviews for the vacant position.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Chargers to Interview Vikings Coach for OC Job

The Los Angeles Chargers squandered a 27-0 lead to lose at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the playoffs last weekend, creating an upcoming overhaul to head coach Brandon Staley’s staff. Some believed Staley would personally be fired, but he “got away with” getting rid of his offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi in what felt like a “killed or be killed” transaction.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

9 Bold Predictions for the Vikings QB1 after Kirk Cousins

VikingsTerritory writers were asked to provide one bold prediction about the identity of the man who eventually takes over as Kirk Cousins’ heir apparent. The franchise lost to the New York Giants in Round 1 of playoffs, exiting the postseason tournament after winning the NFC North by a fancy margin. Accordingly, a change-filled offseason is afoot, and VikingsTerritory’s writers are analyzing the long-term future.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

5 WR Targets for the Vikings in Free Agency

The Minnesota Vikings very likely will go through an overhaul of their roster during the 2023 offseason. This will certainly impact the defensive side of the ball, but they could also see some changes offensively as well. Because of that possibility, including Adam Thielen potentially leaving the team, here are 5 WR targets for the Vikings in this spring’s free agency period.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

An Autopsy of the 2022 Vikings

The 2022 Minnesota Vikings were a sweet and salty bunch, led by first-year head coach Kevin O’Connell. The former Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator brought a platter of fresh offense-first ideas to Minneapolis, winning 13 games in his first campaign and the NFC North — the latter a feat not accomplished by the Vikings since 2017.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

