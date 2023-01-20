Cecilia Vega will step down as chief White House correspondent for ABC News and join CBS News as correspondent for the weekly television newsmagazine “60 Minutes,” the Tiffany Network announced on Thursday. “Cecilia Vega is a sensational reporter and storyteller,” Bill Owens, the executive producer of “60 Minutes,” said in a press release. “I have admired her work for a long, long time and couldn’t be more excited to welcome her to ’60 Minutes.'” “Her new colleagues couldn’t agree more,” said Owens. Vega, 46, also released a statement indicating she was happy to be coming on board at Black Rock. “This is a dream...

4 DAYS AGO