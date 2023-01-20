Read full article on original website
Suzanne Malveaux, CNN Anchor and Former White House Correspondent, Is Leaving Network After 20 Years
Suzanne Malveaux, CNN's longtime White House correspondent, national reporter and anchor, is leaving the network after 20 years. CNN CEO Chris Licht announced the news in a meeting Friday morning, according to The Washington Post. In a memo obtained by multiple outlets including Deadline, Malveaux, 56, shared that she was...
Awkward Silence After MSNBC Anchor Interrupts Reporter Who Said 'Pro-Life'
Andrea Mitchell told Garrett Haake the term was "not an accurate description." Haake said he was just quoting a GOP lawmaker who'd used it to describe herself.
ABC News White House correspondent Cecilia Vega to join CBS’s ‘60 Minutes’
Cecilia Vega will step down as chief White House correspondent for ABC News and join CBS News as correspondent for the weekly television newsmagazine “60 Minutes,” the Tiffany Network announced on Thursday. “Cecilia Vega is a sensational reporter and storyteller,” Bill Owens, the executive producer of “60 Minutes,” said in a press release. “I have admired her work for a long, long time and couldn’t be more excited to welcome her to ’60 Minutes.'” “Her new colleagues couldn’t agree more,” said Owens. Vega, 46, also released a statement indicating she was happy to be coming on board at Black Rock. “This is a dream...
U.S. House Speaker McCarthy says accepts Biden's invitation to talk on debt limit
WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Friday he would accept an invitation from President Joe Biden to sit down and discuss how to raise the U.S. debt limit.
Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s partner Suzanne Malveaux exits CNN
Suzanne Malveaux, CNN anchor and former White House Correspondent, announced on Friday that she will be leaving the network after 20 years to "explore new opportunities" and to focus on her family. “After 20 years of delivering groundbreaking stories for the audiences of CNN, I’ve made the heartfelt decision to...
Democrat suggests classified docs in Biden's home, office may have been 'planted' after second batch found
A Democratic representative told Fox News that the classified documents found in President Biden's possession could have been "planted."
Former GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger said he 'thanked God' that he wasn't on the House floor during Kevin McCarthy's contentious speaker vote process
"Going through one speaker vote is painful," he said, adding that "it's hot on the floor" and "half the people you don't like to be around."
Karine Jean-Pierre mistakenly refers to Kamala Harris as ‘the president’ during press conference
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre slipped up during a Wednesday afternoon press conference, accidentally referring to Kamala Harris as "the president."
Keith Olbermann blows up at mainstream media for covering Biden documents: 'Hillary Clinton’s emails again?'
Former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann unleashed a rant on Twitter in defense of the president after Biden became embroiled in a classified documents scandal.
ABC News Journalist Dies Suddenly
Employees at ABC News are mourning the death of the executive producer of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" after he passed unexpectedly late last week, The Hill reports. Dax Tejera, who had been executive producer for "This Week" since last December, reportedly died Friday night due to a heart attack at the age of 37. His death was first announced by ABC News' Rachel Scott during the Saturday episode of "World News Tonight."
Democrat leadership leaves Adam Schiff hanging on call for intelligence assessment of Biden's classified docs
Democratic House and Senate leadership remained silent on Rep. Adam Schiff's call for an intelligence assessment into the classified documents mishandled by President Biden.
Joy Reid gets pushback on MSNBC show for comparing Marjorie Greene to Jefferson Davis
MSNBC's Joy Reid compared Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., to former Confederate President Jefferson Davis during her Wednesday evening show.
Secret Service could offer House Republicans way to get Wilmington visitor logs
House Republican investigators could get information about who visited President Joe Biden's Wilmington, Delaware, home from the Secret Service in the absence of any visitor logs kept by the White House.
Joy Behar, Don Lemon and MSNBC called out for quick defense of Biden: 'Pathetic and predictable'
The liberal media quickly went to bat for President Biden after classified documents were found at his private office, and critics were quick to call out the 'pathetic' coverage.
Why the White House is refusing to negotiate on the debt ceiling
The White House is refusing to negotiate with Republicans on raising the debt ceiling, a risky position that Democrats think is a political winner, but that also reflects their scars from previous fights. Taking the position that you won’t negotiate will allow Republicans to argue that a refusal by the White House to discuss spending…
Biden's classified documents timeline a 'cover-up' that 'stinks to high heaven': Mark Levin
Radio host Mark Levin sounded off Thursday on 'Hannity' regarding the timeline of events from President Biden's ongoing classified documents situation.
WATCH: Karine Jean-Pierre gets into heated exchange when grilled over Biden's classified documents
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre got into a heated exchange on Wednesday after CBS News correspondent Ed O’Keefe pressed her on reports of classified documents that were found at the president’s former think tank office in Washington, D.C. The exchange took place during Jean-Pierre’s daily briefing when...
First on Fox: Pompeo’s secret trip to North Korea detailed in former secretary of State’s new memoir
Former CIA Director and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spotlights his clandestine 2018 trip to North Korea to meet with leader Kim Jong Un in his soon to be released memoir
Jan. 6 rioter who put his feet on desk in Pelosi’s office is convicted on all counts
WASHINGTON — An Arkansas man who was photographed during the Jan. 6 riot with his feet on a desk in then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office was found guilty on all counts Monday after brief jury deliberations. Richard Barnett faced eight charges stemming from the insurrection in 2021, including...
ABC, NPR, CNN, NBC, Washington Post among media outlets that had gaffes, scandals and debacles in 2022
Media was plagued with scandals, gaffes, and clear bias in 2022, with outlets ranging from CNN, NPR, ABC, NBC and The Washington Post all creating embarrassing headlines.
