Aline Williams
3d ago
Why separate trials when they all acted together ? And they need to get the person who made the call in the first place
Details emerge after shooting in Lakewood leaves 18-year-old dead
One person is dead and another is hurt in Loveland after a possible carjacking and shooting. Police say just after 10:15 p.m. Friday night at least three people driving a white Dodge Ram 1500 pulled into the complex on 1st street. Two men jumped out and fired into a parked car hitting an 18-year-old sitting inside. The two men then carjacked that vehicle and attempted a getaway but they slid on some ice and wrecked into another parked car with someone in it. They got into an argument with the 16-year-old and shot him. The teen was able to run...
Juvenile suspect arrested for alleged murder of Tayanna Manuel
A juvenile suspect is in custody for the alleged murder of Tayanna Manuel back in December.The Denver Police Department announced Saturday night that the arrest was made and credits the diligent work of homicide investigators. Officers were called for a reported shooting on Dec. 26 at the 4900 block of N. Salida Street, where detectives located a female victim deceased on the scene. A homicide investigation was underway as authorities identified the juvenile male suspect and took them into custody on Saturday. The juvenile is being held for investigation, while facing first-degree murder charges. The final determination of charges are to be determined by the Denver District Attorney's Office. Due to proper protocol, the male suspect will not be identified, while additional info and booking photos will also not be released due to the case involving a juvenile. The investigation remains ongoing.
Boulder investigators search for more victims of delivery driver Serigne Seye
Detectives in Boulder believe there could be more victims connected to a delivery driver who is facing charges of kidnapping and criminal attempt to commit sexual assault. Serigne Seye has been charged in connection to two different incidents. The first incident occurred Sept. 20, 2022 when Seye allegedly had inappropriate sexual contact with a University of Colorado student while on campus after pulling her into his delivery vehicle. He is facing charges of second-degree kidnapping, criminal attempt to commit sexual assault, unlawful sexual contact, false imprisonment and no operator's license. At that time, Seye worked at DP Dough on College Avenue in...
One in custody after shooting, Denver police say
A man was in custody after a shooting at 10th Street and Clarkson Street on Saturday afternoon, according to the Denver Police Department.
Master Titus Uriah Martin Pleads guilty in deadly shooting from July 2020
Master Titus Uriah Martin pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection with a shooting death that occurred in July 2020 on the day his trial was supposed to begin. He was immediately sentenced to 20 years in the Department of Corrections. On July 5, 2020 investigators said a 31-year-old man was shot on East Colfax Avenue at North Beeler street around 1:45 a.m. The victim later died at the hospital.The Aurora Police Department issued an arrest warrant for Martin on July 10, 2020. He was arrested in September that same year and charged with first-degree murder.Dontavious Hetzel was arrested in Georgia on Feb. 1, 2021 and was extradited to Colorado. He was sentenced to 5 years in community corrections and $3,000 restitution.
3 arrested in connection with 17-year-old's murder in March 2022
Police in Denver have arrested three suspects in connection with a teenager's murder last spring. Jasmine Rivas-Hernandez was found by police just after noon on March 26, 2022 near Quebec Street and Colfax Avenue. The 17-year-old's body was found in the 1500 block alley between North Poplar and North Quebec Streets after officers received a report of an unresponsive female. She was deceased. The investigation revealed Rivas-Hernandez died as a result of gunshot wounds. Three people have been arrested in connection with the murder, Robert Adam Solano, 34, Joseph Thomas Chavez, 26, and Shiloh Fresquez, 21. At the time of the arrests, on Jan. 17, Solano and Chavez were already in custody for unrelated charges. Solano faces charges of first-degree murder. Chavez is facing charges of accessory to a crime of first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse. Fresquez was arrested Jan. 3 and faces charges of first-degree murder and attempt to influence a public servant.
Denver police seeking 2 suspects following bank robbery on Sheridan Boulevard
Authorities in Denver are searching for two suspects following a bank robbery that occurred on Sheridan Boulevard Saturday afternoon. Officers say at approximately 12:56 p.m. a report was received about a bank robbery at the U.S. Bank at 3100 S. Sheridan Blvd. The bank was hit by two suspects as they presented demand notes and fled the scene on the foot. Police describe the first suspect as a Black male, standing approximately 5 foot 10, possibly weighing 180 to 190 pounds, and in their 30s. The second suspect is described to be a white male, standing 5 foot 8 to 6 foot, possibly weighing 140 to 150 pounds, and in their 20s. Anyone with additional information on the bank robbery or the whereabouts of the suspects is encouraged to contact Denver Metro Crime stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a monetary reward.
Man dies after early morning shooting in Denver
A man has died after he was shot in the 5100 block of North Broadway Street in Denver early Wednesday morning.
Man hospitalized after ingesting rat poison in Taco Bell burrito
The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office says it has an "open and active investigation" into how rat poison ended up in a to-go food order of a man who bought burritos Sunday afternoon from a Taco Bell restaurant at 16776 East Smoky Hill Road in Aurora. "Right now what we're looking at is if the rat poison was actually put into his food at the restaurant. We don't know if it was at this point in time," Deputy John Bartmann with the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office told CBS News Colorado. Bartmann went on to say the case is categorized as "criminal...
