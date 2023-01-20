ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortune

Jamie Dimon says remote work ‘doesn’t work’ for bosses, young workers, or ‘spontaneity’

By Jane Thier
Fortune
Fortune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pKaRm_0kLxaSkn00

Since the initial pandemic lockdowns, economic conditions and recession predictions have come and gone, varying wildly. But one thing that’s remained constant: JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon’s opinion on remote work. Namely: It’s unproductive.

Dimon expounded on his longstanding gripe with remote work in an interview with CNBC at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week, first reported by Bloomberg. “It doesn’t work for young kids or spontaneity or management,” Dimon said.

But it does work, he continued, for some jobs like researching and coding. He added that allowing women to work from home could “help” them, given that housekeeping and caregiving disproportionately fall on women’s shoulders. “Modify your company to help women stay home a little,” Dimon told CNBC.

Keeping in line with his fellow Wall Street CEOs, Dimon has held the line on mandatory in-person work wherever possible for years now. “I’m about to cancel all my Zoom meetings,” he said in May 2021, well before most of the country was vaccinated. “I’m done with it.” He added that remote work, on the whole, doesn’t work for people who want to hustle.

He said at the time that he expected a return to workplace normalcy in the fall off 2021. “And everyone is going to be happy with it,” he added. “And yes … people don’t like commuting, but so what.”

Over a year later, in August 2022, he noted that remote work was less conducive to an honest work environment and promoted procrastination. His peers agree with him.

On Davos Thursday, Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman said working remotely is “not an employee choice.”

“They don’t get to choose their compensation, they don’t get to choose their promotion, they don’t get to choose to stay home five days a week,” Gorman told Bloomberg. “I want them with other employees at least three or four days.”

And Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon has served as the cornerstone of the return to office war, arguing that workforce culture cannot survive over Zoom, which is an “aberration.” Meanwhile, Citibank CEO Jane Fraser, who has been more open than her peers to flexible work arrangements, told Davos attendees she was bringing low-performing remote workers back into the office for additional coaching.

What each of these staunch in-person advocate CEOs might be overlooking: Workers overwhelmingly prefer flexible work arrangements, which benefit their health, their wallet, and their work-life balance. The so-called young kids in particular roundly disagree with Dimon, and they’re not afraid to leave a company that refuses to bend. In fact, openness to flexible work can vastly reduce turnover.

Consider Spotify, where turnover dropped 15% between 2019 and 2021, when it instituted a work-from-anywhere policy. If you trust your workers and treat them well, it doesn’t matter where they work, Katarina Berg, Spotify’s chief human resources officer, told Fortune.

Perhaps in 2023, leaders will find that those workers have voted with their feet.

Comments / 3

Guest
3d ago

Dimon wouldn’t know what works: when he is in the office nobody goes near him unless forced because all he knows how to do is scream and slam office doors. Napoleon syndrome has always been strong with him.

Reply(1)
3
Related
TechSpot

Salesforce CEO points finger at new, remote, and younger workers for company's falling productivity

TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advise you can trust. A hot potato: Once again, the argument that remote workers are less productive has been brought up by a CEO. Salesforce boss Marc Benioff made the claim during an all-hands meeting to discuss the company's mass layoffs, where he also pointed an accusing finger at new hires made during the pandemic and younger workers.
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
Ceebla Cuud

An Office Worker Who Makes $130,000 Per Year Complains That He Is Paid to Do Nothing

An Irish finance manager for the national train network says he is paid over $130,000 a year to do nothing but eat lunch and read newspapers. Dermot Alastair Mills, an employee at Irish Rail, claims he is being discriminated against since he gets paid for doing basically nothing. The finance manager alleges that after blowing the whistle on the company's bookkeeping in 2014, he was gradually freed of nearly all of his tasks and now spends most of his days eating lunch and reading newspapers. Nevertheless, he continues to collect a steady monthly income despite everything that is going on.
Tech Times

Why Everyone is Pulling Funds Out of the Stock Market and Investing Into Real Estate

When considering investing, most people traditionally turn to the stock market to grow their hard-earned money. A recent Gallup poll shows that 58% of Americans own stocks in some way, shape, or form. While the stock market may be a comfortable go-to option for investors, real estate is quickly becoming a portfolio darling for investors seeking to reduce risk, pull away from the market's volatility, and find better returns.
msn.com

'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos just issued a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — 3 better recession-proof buys

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
Fortune

Fortune

267K+
Followers
11K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy