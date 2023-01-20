ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset, MA

Bryant Can’t Overcome First Half Slump Against UMass Lowell

UMass Lowell rode a strong first half performance to an 98-77 victory over the Bryant University men’s basketball team on Sunday afternoon at the Costello Athletic Center. The loss snaps Bryant’s three-game winning streak and sets them at 13-7 overall and 4-3 in the America East. Bryant will face Binghamton on Saturday.
PC Friars Ranked #23 In AP Poll, #21 In Coaches Poll

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – It was announced today that the Providence College men’s basketball team is ranked No. 23 in the Associated Press Poll and No. 21 in the most recent Coaches Poll. Both polls were released on January 23. The Friars entered the national polls on January 9 with a No. 19 ranking in both polls. Last week, the Friars posted a 1-1 mark with a loss at then No. 20/18 Marquette (83-75) on January 18 and a win over DePaul (75-64) on January 21.
Nana Owusu Anane’s 27 and 18 Leads Brown Past Columbia

The Brown men’s basketball team posted a season-high 97 points as they took down Columbia 97-85 Saturday evening at the Pizzitola Sports Center. Brown moves to 10-9 on the year and 3-3 in Ivy action, while Columbia falls to 6-15 and 1-5. Six Bears, including the entire starting five,...
URI Unable to Climb Out of First Half Hole vs George Mason

George Mason’s interior proved too much Saturday afternoon as Rhode Island fell to the Patriots, 79-72, at The Ryan Center. George Mason (12-8, 4-3 A-10) opened the game with an 8-0 run, thanks in large part to big man Josh Oduro’s work inside. He scored the first four points of the game and assisted on a 3-point shot by Devon Cooper to help the Patriots jump out quickly. Led by forward Josh Oduro. After calling timeout two minutes into the game, Rhode Island (6-13, 2-5 A-10) got on the board with a jumper Ishmael Leggett to get them on the board.
Snow Closings and Cancellations List

Due to Monday's snowfall, several communities have cancelled after-school program and sports, including Cumberland, Lincoln and Woonsocket. Get the complete list of snow closings and cancellations here.
Noah Locke’s Career Day Leads #22 Providence Back to Victory

The No. 22/20 Providence College men’s basketball team defeated the DePaul Blue Demons, 75-64, on Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, R.I. The Friars improved to 15-5 on the season and 7-2 in BIG EAST play. “We started well and finished great today,” Head Coach...
Weather Alert: Rain turns to snow on Monday

WEATHER ALERT: Travel Monday afternoon and evening could be tricky as light rain and drizzle changes to snow in northwest Rhode Island. 1-3″ possible in northwest Rhode Island. A coating to an inch in Providence to the south coast (mainly on grassy surfaces and car tops). Rain will be...
High-speed road-rage battle that started in Forest Hills ends in crash in Hyde Park

Live Boston reports at least two road ragers managed to make it nearly 3 miles from Ukraine Way and Hyde Park Avenue in Forest Hills to Hyde Park without killing anyone before crashing in front of the block of stores that includes Asian-Thai Eatery on River Street near West Street in Hyde Park around 7 p.m. - possibly reaching speeds of up to 90 m.p.h. along the way.
Suspect arrested in Fall River shooting from Saturday

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Fall River police arrested a 29-year-old man for a shooting in Fall River Saturday night. Armando Rivera Angulo was arrested for the shooting on Saint Joseph Street that sent one 60-year-old man to the hospital with possible life threatening injuries from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital and is now in stable condition.
60-year-old shot multiple times in Fall River; man arrested

A Fall River man was arrested Saturday in connection with the shooting of a 60-year-old man, police say. At about 5:45 p.m. Saturday, Fall River Police Department received a report of shots fired on St. Joseph Street, the department said in a press release. There, officers found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Rhode Island

Scituate Reservoir is the largest man-made lake in Rhode Island. Located in the center of the state near the city of Scituate, the 5.3 square mile reservoir supplies 60 percent of the drinking water to the state. This includes the capital city Providence. Created by building an earth-filled dam, now known as the Gainer Memorial Dam, the reservoir sits across the North Branch Pawtuxet River.
Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center to open Monday

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — After years of planning, Pawtucket’s new MBTA train station will officially open Monday. The Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center will make stops at Providence, T.F. Green, and Wickford Junction — all on the train route to South Station in Boston. RIDOT explained that the...
