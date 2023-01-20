Read full article on original website
Retirement Sale Continues at Largest Christmas Experience in New EnglandDianna CarneyAbington, MA
This Family-Friendly Day of Fun in Rockland Will Be Doggy-Themed!Dianna CarneyRockland, MA
Longstanding Talbots Location Permanently Closing January 23Joel EisenbergProvidence, RI
Talbots is Closing a Store in Providence Mall Next WeekBryan DijkhuizenProvidence, RI
Home to the Biggest Burger in Rhode Island, this Restaurant is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenProvidence, RI
ABC6.com
URI Head Coach Archie Miller Looks Back on Time with Dayton Ahead of First Matchup with Flyers
Rhode Island and Dayton are facing each other for the 44th time Wednesday. The Flyers have won three straight in the series and six of the last seven meetings overall. Those seven games have all come in the last three years, as the teams played twice in 2019-20, three times in 2020-21 and two more times a year ago.
ABC6.com
Bryant Can’t Overcome First Half Slump Against UMass Lowell
UMass Lowell rode a strong first half performance to an 98-77 victory over the Bryant University men’s basketball team on Sunday afternoon at the Costello Athletic Center. The loss snaps Bryant’s three-game winning streak and sets them at 13-7 overall and 4-3 in the America East. Bryant will face Binghamton on Saturday.
Woonsocket Call
McGAIR: On PC's Early Admitted Student Day, Ed Cooley once again demonstrates the impact you can have beyond basketball
PROVIDENCE – There was Ed Cooley, addressing a crowded ballroom located inside the Rhode Island Convention Center. It was T-minus an hour to go before Saturday’s game against DePaul. Say what? Did the head coach of a Big East school actually take time out of his busy schedule...
ABC6.com
PC Friars Ranked #23 In AP Poll, #21 In Coaches Poll
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – It was announced today that the Providence College men’s basketball team is ranked No. 23 in the Associated Press Poll and No. 21 in the most recent Coaches Poll. Both polls were released on January 23. The Friars entered the national polls on January 9 with a No. 19 ranking in both polls. Last week, the Friars posted a 1-1 mark with a loss at then No. 20/18 Marquette (83-75) on January 18 and a win over DePaul (75-64) on January 21.
ABC6.com
Nana Owusu Anane’s 27 and 18 Leads Brown Past Columbia
The Brown men’s basketball team posted a season-high 97 points as they took down Columbia 97-85 Saturday evening at the Pizzitola Sports Center. Brown moves to 10-9 on the year and 3-3 in Ivy action, while Columbia falls to 6-15 and 1-5. Six Bears, including the entire starting five,...
ABC6.com
URI Unable to Climb Out of First Half Hole vs George Mason
George Mason’s interior proved too much Saturday afternoon as Rhode Island fell to the Patriots, 79-72, at The Ryan Center. George Mason (12-8, 4-3 A-10) opened the game with an 8-0 run, thanks in large part to big man Josh Oduro’s work inside. He scored the first four points of the game and assisted on a 3-point shot by Devon Cooper to help the Patriots jump out quickly. Led by forward Josh Oduro. After calling timeout two minutes into the game, Rhode Island (6-13, 2-5 A-10) got on the board with a jumper Ishmael Leggett to get them on the board.
iheart.com
Snow Closings and Cancellations List
Due to Monday's snowfall, several communities have cancelled after-school program and sports, including Cumberland, Lincoln and Woonsocket. Get the complete list of snow closings and cancellations here.
ABC6.com
Noah Locke’s Career Day Leads #22 Providence Back to Victory
The No. 22/20 Providence College men’s basketball team defeated the DePaul Blue Demons, 75-64, on Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, R.I. The Friars improved to 15-5 on the season and 7-2 in BIG EAST play. “We started well and finished great today,” Head Coach...
ABC6.com
Central Falls woman dies after car rolls over, hits tree on I-95 in West Warwick
WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police said Monday that a 25-year-old Central Falls woman died in a crash on Interstate 95 in West Warwick. The crash happened just before 2 a.m. on I-95 north, about 1700 feet south of Exit 24A. A witness told police that...
WPRI
Weather Alert: Rain turns to snow on Monday
WEATHER ALERT: Travel Monday afternoon and evening could be tricky as light rain and drizzle changes to snow in northwest Rhode Island. 1-3″ possible in northwest Rhode Island. A coating to an inch in Providence to the south coast (mainly on grassy surfaces and car tops). Rain will be...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford memories: Smuggler’s Den, Clyde Beatty Cole Bros Circus, Bowling On The Green…
“Things have changed so much from when I was a kid down here in the south end of New Bedford growing up on Bellevue St. All us kids were always doing something with everything available to us. We played Little League Baseball and I played for ‘Me & Ed’s.’ My...
Central Falls woman killed in I-95 crash
The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. Monday on I-95 North in West Warwick, just south of the Route 2 off-ramp, according to state police.
universalhub.com
High-speed road-rage battle that started in Forest Hills ends in crash in Hyde Park
Live Boston reports at least two road ragers managed to make it nearly 3 miles from Ukraine Way and Hyde Park Avenue in Forest Hills to Hyde Park without killing anyone before crashing in front of the block of stores that includes Asian-Thai Eatery on River Street near West Street in Hyde Park around 7 p.m. - possibly reaching speeds of up to 90 m.p.h. along the way.
Weather Alert: Clearing Overnight; Some Slushy, Slick Travel
12 News Meteorologist Michelle Muscatello has your forecast for Monday, January 23, 2023.
Police investigate Fall River shooting
Gun shots were fired in the area of St. Joseph Street in Fall River Saturday night, according to police.
ABC6.com
Suspect arrested in Fall River shooting from Saturday
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Fall River police arrested a 29-year-old man for a shooting in Fall River Saturday night. Armando Rivera Angulo was arrested for the shooting on Saint Joseph Street that sent one 60-year-old man to the hospital with possible life threatening injuries from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital and is now in stable condition.
60-year-old shot multiple times in Fall River; man arrested
A Fall River man was arrested Saturday in connection with the shooting of a 60-year-old man, police say. At about 5:45 p.m. Saturday, Fall River Police Department received a report of shots fired on St. Joseph Street, the department said in a press release. There, officers found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Winter Advisory For Sunday, Monday & Tuesday
BOSTON – The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather Advisory for Sunday, Monday, and even parts of Tuesday for a storm. The advirosy starts at 7 tonight, January 21 and is in effect through 1 a.m. on Tuesday, January 24. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4...
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Rhode Island
Scituate Reservoir is the largest man-made lake in Rhode Island. Located in the center of the state near the city of Scituate, the 5.3 square mile reservoir supplies 60 percent of the drinking water to the state. This includes the capital city Providence. Created by building an earth-filled dam, now known as the Gainer Memorial Dam, the reservoir sits across the North Branch Pawtuxet River.
ABC6.com
Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center to open Monday
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — After years of planning, Pawtucket’s new MBTA train station will officially open Monday. The Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center will make stops at Providence, T.F. Green, and Wickford Junction — all on the train route to South Station in Boston. RIDOT explained that the...
