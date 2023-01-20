Read full article on original website
33 apartments added in latest redevelopment
Amid a stark housing shortage, a long-unused Downtown Duluth building has become the city’s latest multi-unit residence. Beyond addressing the housing challenge, the $9 million redevelopment, called Leijona, also preserves a historic example of Duluth’s past in what the developers call a public/private investment. The thorough reconditioning of...
MN House votes to extend unemployment insurance for NorthShore miners
A bill to help laid off miners from Northshore Mining had another moment in the Minnesota Legislature Monday. The House voted in favor of an extension for unemployment insurance benefits, which expired in November 2022. Last May, Cleveland Cliffs announced operations at Northshore Mining would temporarily shut down. Northshore operates...
Citizen passerby reports and helps extinguish Duluth fire
Just before 8:00am on Monday, the Duluth Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 2406 W Fourth Street. A passerby viewed the fire on the exterior of the building and called 911. The passerby then proceeded to knock doors to notify residents of the fire and attempted to extinguish the fire by shoveling snow onto it, successfully extinguishing around 90 percent of the fire.
An Open Letter To Duluth Drivers Regarding Merging Onto The Freeway
There have been a lot of talks lately about roundabouts and how some people just cannot figure them out. But I want to talk about a traffic procedure that has been around for a very long time. I am not exactly sure who needs to hear this, but hopefully, it will reach the people who need to hear it most and that is the people in Duluth and the surrounding area who have no idea how to merge! It has been an awfully long time since I took my driver's test, but for my kids who have taken their tests in the last few years, I know they are instructed on how to do this properly.
Lake Superior Ice Festival is back
The Northland’s favorite Lake Superior Ice Festival is back on Barkers Island this Friday and Saturday. Linda Cadotte from the City of Superior came by to explain what traditions are coming back and what’s new. “We could’ve used colder weather a few weeks ago when ice or snow and every was building. A couple events did have to get cancelled. But we’ve still got plenty to do,” Linda tell us.
Dough for Uteroe: Supporting Duluth’s WE Health Clinic
ULUTH, MN. -- Dough for Uteroe, it was a fundraiser at Hoops Brewing to support the WE Health Clinic in Duluth. “This year we are doing it in the remembrance of Roe v Wade, but we are also doing it in its honor,” said Cassidy Thompson, a patient educator at WE Health Clinic. “Minnesota is the only abortion, along with Michigan, in the entire upper Midwest.”
Passerby douses Duluth house fire by shoveling snow on it
A quick-thinking passerby helped prevent a house fire from spreading by shoveling snow onto it. The incident unfolded at around 8 a.m. Monday, when a fire was reported at a home on the 2400 block of West Fourth Street in Duluth. The passerby noticed the fire on the exterior of...
Duluth Sees 11 Recorded Overdoses In First 16 Days Of 2023
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth police are releasing somber numbers for the amount of overdoses the city has seen in less than a month. From New Year’s Day through January 16th, Duluth had 11 recorded drug overdoses. Two were fatal. In 2021, the city had enough overdoses to cover...
DEDA Denies Duluth Business Owner’s Proposal To Redevelop Former Kozy Building
DULUTH, Minn. – A Duluth business owner has been shot down with his proposal to restore and develop the condemned former Kozy building in downtown Duluth, also known as the historic Pastoret Terrace. The city of Duluth issued a press release Friday about the decision: “The Duluth Economic Development...
GMN Birthdays: 1/23/23
The GMN Birthday Club is a great way to wish a Happy Birthday to a family member or friend! Each morning, Monday through Friday, The Good Morning Northland team will give a very special birthday greeting at roughly 6:25 a.m. Wish someone you care about a Happy Birthday, LIVE during...
Photo Tour: Duluth's St. Louis County Jail Building Redeveloped Into Boutique Apartments
Take a look through Leijona, Duluth's newest and by far most unique apartment building, which began taking tenants in January 2023. Leijona is Finnish for lion and according to developers, it sets a new bar for urban living in Duluth. Located in the center of downtown, it offers 33 newly redeveloped boutique apartment units with brand-new fixtures in a restored historic building.
An Open Letter To The Woman I Accidentally Terrified In West Duluth Sunday Night
I thought I was doing the right thing, but in hindsight, I may have frightened a young woman last night in West Duluth. I was just trying to help!. I was driving down 40th avenue west from over the hill. I reached the bottom of the hill at the stoplight at the intersection of Grand Avenue and 40th avenue west. Right near Tortoise and Hare footwear.
2 people escape Duluth house fire, use snow to help put out blaze
DULUTH, MN -- Two people escaped a Duluth house fire Monday morning and their quick thinking likely helped prevent the situation from becoming worse. According to fire officials on scene, shortly after 8 a.m., they responded to the area near W. 4th St. and 24th Ave. W. in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.
Will Heavy Winter Snow Increase Spring Flood Threat Across Northland?
This winter, when in doubt, just predict snow. Chances are you'll be right. Duluth has picked up over 75" of snow during the first half of winter. That is more than 28" of snow above average, and 27"+ snowier than last winter on this date. Snow lovers are thrilled. Commuters? Not so much.
Wisconsin Governor Helps Businesses in Superior
Supeerior, Wisc. — Earlier this week Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers was in Superior to listen to residents about what they thought needed to be included in his budget. Evers also took time to answer a question posed by Fox 21, “What have you done for northwest Wisconsin lately?”
Third candidate plans to run for Duluth Mayor
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A third candidate is hoping to earn a spot in the Duluth mayor’s office. Robert Schieve said he plans to run for mayor during a press conference he held Monday, January 15. Mayor Emily Larson is running for re-election and former State Lawmaker...
Late night Aurora garage fire
Sunday at around 6:30pm, fire rescue crews responded to a fire in Aurora on Twin Lakes Loop 45. When crews arrived they found the garage engulfed in flames. Lakeland Fire Department, Lakeland Fire Rescue, Aurora Fire Rescue, Palo Fire Rescue, and the St. Louis County Fire all helped to put out the fire. The garage seemed to be a total loss.
Weather Sketch: Landon
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
Teenager struck by car in Hibbing Saturday afternoon
HIBBING, MN. (Northern News Now) - A teenager suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car in Hibbing Saturday afternoon. According to authorities, the incident happened just after 4:00 p.m. A Chrysler was traveling westbound on 37th Street and the bicyclist was traveling southbound in the northbound shoulder of...
Sun on Sunday, LIght Snow on Monday
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • January 21, 2023. The pattern for the remainder of the weekend will be relatively quiet as high pressure builds tomorrow. Patchy fog will be possible tonight, resulting in areas of reduced visibility. Sunday will see sunshine across the region as cloud cover decreases. This sunshine will be short-lived though as a Clipper system arrives on Monday. This clipper will produce light snow throughout the day on Monday. Light snow accumulations of an inch of less are expected. Enjoy the sunshine tomorrow!
