NBC12

Man wanted in Forest Hill Avenue armed robbery last week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are looking for a man they say robbed a business last week. On Jan. 20 around 3:19 a.m., officers were called to a reported armed robbery in the 4800 block of Forest Hill Avenue. Investigators determined a man showed a firearm and demanded money...
RICHMOND, VA
Inside Nova

UPDATED: Gunman, woman with baby steal laundry detergent, diapers from Manassas grocery store

Police are looking for a man and woman with a baby who stole laundry detergent and diapers at gunpoint from a Manassas-area Giant store last week. On Friday at 12:13 p.m., an employee at the supermarket at 10864 Sudley Manor Drive saw a man and woman with a baby wrapped in a blanket put the detergent and diapers into a cart and walk out without paying for them. When the employee confronted the couple outside, the man brandished a firearm, Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
MANASSAS, VA
fredericksburg.today

Two arrested for home invasion robbery in Caroline

In late November, the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 9-1-1 call for the report of an armed robbery of a residence in Sparta. The 69-year-old victim reported that around 4 a.m., two masked and armed men broke into his home, assaulted him, held him at gunpoint, then stole firearms, collector coins, and money from the residence. After obtaining over 25 search warrants and court orders for various types of records and video footage, the Caroline Sheriff’s Office identified two suspects.
CAROLINE COUNTY, VA
fredericksburg.today

Three teens charged in Stafford break-in

Three juveniles face serious charges after a North Stafford resident found the uninvited guests in her home. The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says on Friday night deputies responded to a breaking and entering of a home off of the 2600 block of Mountain View Road. The resident reported hearing a strange noise upstairs and saw a male suspect descending her staircase. When confronted, the male suspect fled back upstairs and exited the home through a bathroom window with at least two other suspects. The homeowner was not injured during the incident.
STAFFORD, VA

