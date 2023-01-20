Read full article on original website
Related
Chesterfield Police looking for wanted fugitives
The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for help finding two wanted fugitives.
What happened before a Henrico officer allegedly killed a man on I-64?
The trial for a Henrico Police officer who was charged with killing a man on Interstate 64 last year began on Monday.
NBC12
Man wanted in Forest Hill Avenue armed robbery last week
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are looking for a man they say robbed a business last week. On Jan. 20 around 3:19 a.m., officers were called to a reported armed robbery in the 4800 block of Forest Hill Avenue. Investigators determined a man showed a firearm and demanded money...
Inside Nova
UPDATED: Gunman, woman with baby steal laundry detergent, diapers from Manassas grocery store
Police are looking for a man and woman with a baby who stole laundry detergent and diapers at gunpoint from a Manassas-area Giant store last week. On Friday at 12:13 p.m., an employee at the supermarket at 10864 Sudley Manor Drive saw a man and woman with a baby wrapped in a blanket put the detergent and diapers into a cart and walk out without paying for them. When the employee confronted the couple outside, the man brandished a firearm, Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
I'll Be Back: DUI Driver Says Stafford Sheriff Would 'Feel His Anger' Following Arrest
A man “making a scene” inside a Stafford County 7-Eleven threatened ill will on members of the sheriff’s office after being arrested for allegedly drinking and driving before destroying police property, officials said. Mendelssohn Davis, Jr., 28, of Woodbridge, put out quite a show for store employ…
Prince William Police asking for help solving 42-year-old cold case
The Prince William County Police Department is asking for help solving a murder case on its 42-year anniversary
Another Alleged Teenage Killer Charged After Gas Station Slaying
A second teenager has been charged in connection to the murder of a Largo man, authorities say. A 15-year-old boy has been charged for the murder of Lee Alexander Thomas, 54, over a month after his killing, according to Prince George's County police. A 17-year-old boy has already been charged...
Crash on I-95 sends Henrico Police officer to hospital, driver charged
According to Virginia State Police, troopers responded to I-95 South near the Belvidere Street/Chamberlayne Avenue exit just before 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23 for a report of a two-vehicle crash.
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Culpeper County
A woman is dead after police say she crashed her car northeast of the town of Culpeper.
Fairfax City Police looking for shoplifting suspects
The City of Fairfax Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating two shoplifting suspects who they say stole over $1,000 worth of items from a hardware store.
Shots fired into occupied Henrico apartment, no injuries reported
Police are investigating after shots were fired into an occupied apartment in Henrico on Sunday evening.
Man accused of serial shoplifting arrested after car chase in Stafford County
A suspect has been arrested in connection to multiple shoplifting incidents and a car chase with Stafford County Sheriff's Office deputies just outside of Aquia Harbour.
Manassas Police looking for fugitive wanted for abduction
According to police, 20-year-old Thomas Lynwood Brown is wanted for two counts of abduction, two counts of grand larceny, hit and run, unlawful entry and violation of a protective order.
Teenage Henrico boy pleads guilty to murdering 13-year-old Lucia Bremer
A teenage boy charged with shooting and killing 13-year-old Lucia Bremer as she was walking home from school in Henrico County in 2021 pleaded guilty to first-degree murder Monday, Jan. 23.
Richmond man sentenced to 7 years for possession of firearms, conversion device
A Richmond man was sentenced in federal court to over 7 years in prison after he was found with a Glock semi-automatic pistol, as well as a "switch," which converts it into a fully automatic weapon.
Suspect who escaped police custody charged in home invasion
Dashawn Hunter, the man who escaped police custody with handcuffs attached Wednesday night that was later captured across the street from Henrico Police headquarters, is facing new charges.
fredericksburg.today
Two arrested for home invasion robbery in Caroline
In late November, the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 9-1-1 call for the report of an armed robbery of a residence in Sparta. The 69-year-old victim reported that around 4 a.m., two masked and armed men broke into his home, assaulted him, held him at gunpoint, then stole firearms, collector coins, and money from the residence. After obtaining over 25 search warrants and court orders for various types of records and video footage, the Caroline Sheriff’s Office identified two suspects.
fredericksburg.today
Three teens charged in Stafford break-in
Three juveniles face serious charges after a North Stafford resident found the uninvited guests in her home. The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says on Friday night deputies responded to a breaking and entering of a home off of the 2600 block of Mountain View Road. The resident reported hearing a strange noise upstairs and saw a male suspect descending her staircase. When confronted, the male suspect fled back upstairs and exited the home through a bathroom window with at least two other suspects. The homeowner was not injured during the incident.
What we now know about his motive for killing 13-year-old Lucia Bremer
When 14-year-old Dylan Williams shot and killed 13-year-old Lucia Bremer in March 2021, the community was left hurt, shocked, and confused. How could this have happened? Why did this happen?
Suspect accused of multiple East Brookland Park Boulevard armed robberies
Police are currently searching for a male suspected of performing multiple armed robberies off of East Brookland Park Boulevard in the past two months.
Comments / 0