SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The weekend overall looks to be pretty quiet though we’ll have areas of fog at times. Areas of patchy to dense fog will be around this morning become more scattered and patchy in the afternoon. For those that don’t see fog will see a partly to mostly sunny sky with more sunshine expected in central South Dakota. Winds will be light out of the west averaging 5-15 mph or less. Highs top out in the mid 20s to near 30 with mid 30s in central South Dakota.

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO