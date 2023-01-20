Read full article on original website
Related
dakotanewsnow.com
Pharmacist and technician shortage threatens access to health care
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (South Dakota Searchlight) - When Jessica Strobl’s 87-year-old grandmother needed to fill an antibiotic prescription last fall, her regular Black Hills area pharmacy was closed. She returned the next day to fill the prescription, but it was closed again. During that time, her infection worsened —...
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota sees a mild, breezy Monday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’ll start the final full week of January on a mild note... but breezy conditions will accompany those warmer temperatures. Today will be warmer with a breezy west to northwest wind ahead of a boundary passing through. There will be areas of fog around this morning, especially east of I-29. Skies will be rather cloudy with more sunshine in central South Dakota during the afternoon. A few flurries or very light snow showers could accompany the passage of the boundary. Highs top out in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
dakotanewsnow.com
Matters of the State: Transgender health care; Noem silent after reelection
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, we take a closer look at a statehouse bill aimed at banning transitional health care for transgender minors. Samantha Chapman, an advocacy manager for the ACLU of South Dakota joins the program to discuss the...
dakotanewsnow.com
Fake Pills Kill: South Dakota DSS warns of increasing danger of fentanyl
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Buying drugs online through social media platforms is growing in popularity—a trend that is contributing to “unprecedented” quantities of counterfeit pills containing deadly amounts of fentanyl being seized in South Dakota and across the country. Drug dealers targeting kids through social...
dakotanewsnow.com
Senate Bill to transfer authority from Prison Wardens to Secretary of Corrections in South Dakota
Becky Rasmussen, the executive director and founder of Call to Freedom, joined Dakota News Now on Friday morning to talk about the significance of this month. Mother holds out hope for daughter who went missing in 2016. Updated: Jan. 19, 2023 at 6:47 PM CST. Livestream and VOD for Dakota...
dakotanewsnow.com
Navy Cross awarded to Korean War Veteran from South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - U.S. Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), a member of the Senate Armed Services and Veterans’ Affairs Committees, announced South Dakota native and retired U.S. Navy Captain E. Royce Williams received the Navy Cross from the Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro on Friday.
dakotanewsnow.com
Gov. Noem’s personal cell phone hacked
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem’s personal cell phone number has been hacked and used to make hoax calls. A press release shared from Noem’s office Monday reported that she had no involvement in the calls. This incident follows the leak of Gov. Noem and...
dakotanewsnow.com
Senate Bill 69: Questions about changes in State, Tribal relations
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -On Monday, January 23rd, the Senate will discuss and likely vote on a bill affecting the relationship between the Tribes and the State of South Dakota. SB 69 is titled: An act to modify the composition of the State-Tribal Relations Committee. The conversation among...
dakotanewsnow.com
Flags fly half staff for victims of Monterey Park tragedy
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem ordered that flags be flown at half-staff statewide, effective immediately until sunset on Thursday, Jan. 26, in honor of the victims of the tragedy in Monterey Park, CA. This order is in response to a Presidential Proclamation by President Joseph R....
dakotanewsnow.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A mostly quiet weekend ahead
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The weekend overall looks to be pretty quiet though we’ll have areas of fog at times. Areas of patchy to dense fog will be around this morning become more scattered and patchy in the afternoon. For those that don’t see fog will see a partly to mostly sunny sky with more sunshine expected in central South Dakota. Winds will be light out of the west averaging 5-15 mph or less. Highs top out in the mid 20s to near 30 with mid 30s in central South Dakota.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls back in the win column with victory over St. Cloud State
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The University of Sioux Falls men’s basketball team defeated St. Cloud State, 83-73, in today’s NSIC cross conference match-up. WHAT HAPPENED. · The Cougars hit a season high 19 three pointers against the Huskies today as they surpassed their previous high...
dakotanewsnow.com
SDSU wrestlers whip Wyoming
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State recorded four pins, including three in the second half of the dual, in turning in another dominant performance against a Big 12 Conference opponent by downing Wyoming, 42-3, Sunday afternoon at Frost Arena. The 18th-ranked Jackrabbits ran their overall dual winning...
Comments / 0