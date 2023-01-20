ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

Pharmacist and technician shortage threatens access to health care

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (South Dakota Searchlight) - When Jessica Strobl’s 87-year-old grandmother needed to fill an antibiotic prescription last fall, her regular Black Hills area pharmacy was closed. She returned the next day to fill the prescription, but it was closed again. During that time, her infection worsened —...
South Dakota sees a mild, breezy Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’ll start the final full week of January on a mild note... but breezy conditions will accompany those warmer temperatures. Today will be warmer with a breezy west to northwest wind ahead of a boundary passing through. There will be areas of fog around this morning, especially east of I-29. Skies will be rather cloudy with more sunshine in central South Dakota during the afternoon. A few flurries or very light snow showers could accompany the passage of the boundary. Highs top out in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
Fake Pills Kill: South Dakota DSS warns of increasing danger of fentanyl

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Buying drugs online through social media platforms is growing in popularity—a trend that is contributing to “unprecedented” quantities of counterfeit pills containing deadly amounts of fentanyl being seized in South Dakota and across the country. Drug dealers targeting kids through social...
Navy Cross awarded to Korean War Veteran from South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - U.S. Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), a member of the Senate Armed Services and Veterans’ Affairs Committees, announced South Dakota native and retired U.S. Navy Captain E. Royce Williams received the Navy Cross from the Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro on Friday.
Gov. Noem’s personal cell phone hacked

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem’s personal cell phone number has been hacked and used to make hoax calls. A press release shared from Noem’s office Monday reported that she had no involvement in the calls. This incident follows the leak of Gov. Noem and...
Senate Bill 69: Questions about changes in State, Tribal relations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -On Monday, January 23rd, the Senate will discuss and likely vote on a bill affecting the relationship between the Tribes and the State of South Dakota. SB 69 is titled: An act to modify the composition of the State-Tribal Relations Committee. The conversation among...
Flags fly half staff for victims of Monterey Park tragedy

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem ordered that flags be flown at half-staff statewide, effective immediately until sunset on Thursday, Jan. 26, in honor of the victims of the tragedy in Monterey Park, CA. This order is in response to a Presidential Proclamation by President Joseph R....
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A mostly quiet weekend ahead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The weekend overall looks to be pretty quiet though we’ll have areas of fog at times. Areas of patchy to dense fog will be around this morning become more scattered and patchy in the afternoon. For those that don’t see fog will see a partly to mostly sunny sky with more sunshine expected in central South Dakota. Winds will be light out of the west averaging 5-15 mph or less. Highs top out in the mid 20s to near 30 with mid 30s in central South Dakota.
Sioux Falls back in the win column with victory over St. Cloud State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The University of Sioux Falls men’s basketball team defeated St. Cloud State, 83-73, in today’s NSIC cross conference match-up. WHAT HAPPENED. · The Cougars hit a season high 19 three pointers against the Huskies today as they surpassed their previous high...
SDSU wrestlers whip Wyoming

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State recorded four pins, including three in the second half of the dual, in turning in another dominant performance against a Big 12 Conference opponent by downing Wyoming, 42-3, Sunday afternoon at Frost Arena. The 18th-ranked Jackrabbits ran their overall dual winning...
