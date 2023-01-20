Read full article on original website
A Crash on I-94 in Minneapolis Causes 7 InjuriescreteMinneapolis, MN
Theodore Hamm Mansion (c. 1886 - 1954)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
George Herrold and His Proposed ‘Northern Route’ for Interstate 94The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Armed robbery occurs at AV Tobacco in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Pierre "Pig's Eye" Parrant (c. 1777 - unknown)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Staff Member Wounded in Shooting at St. Paul School
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A St. Paul school worker is recovering after she was shot in the ear during a fight between two groups of teenagers. The Pioneer Press reported the fight took place at Washington Technology Magnet School around 3:30 p.m. Friday. According to police, school workers were trying to break up the fight and told one group to leave school property. As the group left, shots were fired toward the other group and a bullet grazed a female school staff member’s earlobe. Medics treated her at the scene.
'Breached our sense of safety': Mayor Carter outlines actions to address shooting at St. Paul recreation center
ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter announced on Monday that he plans to work with the legislature to ban firearms in recreation centers and libraries after a teen was shot and critically injured last week. "The tragic shooting that unfolded outside of Oxford Community Center last...
St. Paul Mayor: Recreation center employee accused in shooting had prior suspension
The Oxford Community Center at 270 Lexington Parkway, St. Paul. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. A St. Paul man accused of shooting a 16-year-old boy in the head outside of the Oxford Community Center last week had previously served a five-day suspension from his job with the city due to "physical altercation" with a patron, according to Mayor Melvin Carter.
WDIO-TV
School worker shot during teenagers’ fight in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – A St. Paul school worker is recovering after she was shot in the ear during a fight between two groups of teenagers. The Pioneer Press reports the fight took place at Washington Technology Magnet School around 3:30 p.m. Friday. According to police, school workers were trying to break up the fight and told one group to leave school property.
redlakenationnews.com
St. Paul working to officially end employment for alleged rec center gunman
St. Paul is working to officially terminate the employment of the man charged with shooting a teenager outside the Jimmy Lee Recreation Center, as the center remains closed. Last week, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said the Exavir Dwayne Binford Jr., the 26-year-old man suspected in the shooting that hospitalized a teenager, had worked for the city on an "on-and-off basis" since 2013.
Oxford Community Center remains closed after shooting
The Oxford Community Center will remain closed indefinitely after a shooting last week where a city worker fired on a 16-year-old after an altercation.
St. Paul investigating after snow plow driver wiped out garbage bins
The city of St. Paul is investigating after a snow plow driver knocked over several garbage bins and left trash strewn throughout the snow Friday during the city's snow emergency. "We apologize for the inconvenience this has caused our residents," the city's Public Works department stated. "We take the residents’...
kfgo.com
Suspect in St. Paul Rec Center shooting makes first court appearance
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KFGO/WCCO) – Bail is set at a half-million dollars for the suspect in Wednesday’s shooting at a St. Paul rec center. Exavir Dwayne Binford Jr., 26, is charged with second degree attempted murder for shooting a teen boy in the head in the parking lot of the Jimmy Lee Rec Center. According to the criminal complaint, the incident followed a series of altercations involving students from nearby Central High School.
Monterey Shooting revitalizes effort to prioritize gun policies and anti-hate crime legislation
ST PAUL, Minn. — Ushering in the year of the rabbit was supposed to bring peace. But when a gunman opened fire in Monterey Park, it was the re-traumatization of an already traumatized community. "We've experienced the shootings in Atlanta, we've experienced hate crimes and violence here locally, so...
Two Dead After Iowa School Shooting
**UPDATE** Unfortunately, CBS News reports two of the victims have died at the hospital. Senator Chuck Grassley expressed his thoughts on Twitter. It's the most frightening thing imaginable for anyone with a child or children in school, the news of a school shooting. Unfortunately, that's the news coming from Iowa's capital city today.
After failed snow plowing plan, St. Paul residents call for meeting with officials
ST PAUL, Minn. — People in St. Paul didn’t hold back at a meeting Monday night to address recent snow plowing problems. The messy roads are some of the worst in recent memory and despite attempts to clear them, poor conditions on side streets persist after an early January snowfall.
valleynewslive.com
North Dakota and Minnesota flags at half-staff to honor California mass shooting victims
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Flags in North Dakota and Minnesota are flying at half-staff, to honor the lives lost in the Monterey Park, California mass shooting on Saturday. The orders cover flags at all government buildings to fly half staff until sunset on Thursday, January 26th. Both Governors...
Community works to help teens deal with trauma following St. Paul shooting
ST PAUL, Minn. — At St. Paul's 8218 Truce Center, Founder Miki Frost works with teens on de-escalation. "One of the main things we do at the Truce Center is work with law enforcement, social media, word of mouth," he said. "And what I was doing today is there were a few individuals who go to school and there was an issue at school," he said. "We got those individuals down to here to create peace and diffuse the situation."
Charges: City employee shot unarmed boy, 16, after fight at recreation center
Leftover crime scene tape wrapped around a tree outside the Oxford Community Center at 270 Lexington Parkway, St. Paul. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. A city of St. Paul employee argued with a group of high schoolers outside the Oxford Community Center before he pulled out his gun, shot a 16-year-old boy in the head, and fled downtown on a bus Wednesday afternoon, according to criminal charges filed Friday.
fox9.com
Rec center shooter facing charges
Following a fight that led to a shooting at the Jimmy Lee Rec Center in St. Paul, St. Paul Police have filed charges against who they believe to be responsible. FOX 9’s Corin Hoggard has the latest.
fox9.com
Anonymous donor gifts scholarship to a St. Paul school in honor of retired coach
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - An anonymous donor recently gifted a St. Paul private school a $100,000 scholarship in honor of a retired coach. The endowment honors the legacy of a retired Saint Agnes Catholic School coach and administrator, Bob Ercolani, and school leaders say it's a contribution that could have a lasting impact on generations to come.
Teen shot in head outside St. Paul rec center near Central High School
ST. PAUL, Minn. – St. Paul police say a teenage boy was shot in the head Wednesday outside St. Paul's Jimmy Lee Rec Center, across from Central High School, and a 26-year-old man is in custody.It happened at about 4:12 p.m. Heavily-armed officers, crime scene tape and several squad cars are still on the scene. Police say the boy's injury is "life-threatening." Police announced late Wednesday night that a 26-year-old man was arrested in connection with the shooting on suspicion of first-degree assault, and a handgun was recovered. The suspect is being held in Ramsey County Jail.St. Paul Public Schools...
George Herrold and His Proposed ‘Northern Route’ for Interstate 94
ST. PAUL, MN - Discussions about building a highway to connect Minneapolis and St. Paul began in 1920 and gained momentum shortly after World War II. Rapidly increasing automobile use post-war meant it was time to consider ways to overcome surging gridlock on local city streets.
Hallie Q Brown expanding after-school program to middle, high school students in St. Paul
ST PAUL, Minn. — In wake of the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old Wednesday night at the Jimmy Lee Recreation Center in St. Paul, there's been a push for more resources and investments in youth programs. "We've seen the demand and we've known that we need it," said Angie...
Verizon customers were unable to call 911 in Minneapolis, Brooklyn Center Monday morning
MINNEAPOLIS — Officials say the issue involving Verizon wireless customers throughout the Twin Cities not being able to use 911 for emergencies has been resolved. According to a spokesperson with Verizon, the issue was resolved just before noon after customers were unable to call 911 for several hours Monday morning. It's unclear all the areas that were impacted, but both Minneapolis Police and Brooklyn Center Police posted on social media alternate numbers to call for emergencies.
