Saint Paul, MN

Kat Kountry 105

Staff Member Wounded in Shooting at St. Paul School

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A St. Paul school worker is recovering after she was shot in the ear during a fight between two groups of teenagers. The Pioneer Press reported the fight took place at Washington Technology Magnet School around 3:30 p.m. Friday. According to police, school workers were trying to break up the fight and told one group to leave school property. As the group left, shots were fired toward the other group and a bullet grazed a female school staff member’s earlobe. Medics treated her at the scene.
Bring Me The News

St. Paul Mayor: Recreation center employee accused in shooting had prior suspension

The Oxford Community Center at 270 Lexington Parkway, St. Paul. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. A St. Paul man accused of shooting a 16-year-old boy in the head outside of the Oxford Community Center last week had previously served a five-day suspension from his job with the city due to "physical altercation" with a patron, according to Mayor Melvin Carter.
WDIO-TV

redlakenationnews.com

St. Paul working to officially end employment for alleged rec center gunman

St. Paul is working to officially terminate the employment of the man charged with shooting a teenager outside the Jimmy Lee Recreation Center, as the center remains closed. Last week, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said the Exavir Dwayne Binford Jr., the 26-year-old man suspected in the shooting that hospitalized a teenager, had worked for the city on an "on-and-off basis" since 2013.
kfgo.com

Suspect in St. Paul Rec Center shooting makes first court appearance

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KFGO/WCCO) – Bail is set at a half-million dollars for the suspect in Wednesday’s shooting at a St. Paul rec center. Exavir Dwayne Binford Jr., 26, is charged with second degree attempted murder for shooting a teen boy in the head in the parking lot of the Jimmy Lee Rec Center. According to the criminal complaint, the incident followed a series of altercations involving students from nearby Central High School.
KROC News

Two Dead After Iowa School Shooting

**UPDATE** Unfortunately, CBS News reports two of the victims have died at the hospital. Senator Chuck Grassley expressed his thoughts on Twitter. It's the most frightening thing imaginable for anyone with a child or children in school, the news of a school shooting. Unfortunately, that's the news coming from Iowa's capital city today.
KARE 11

Community works to help teens deal with trauma following St. Paul shooting

ST PAUL, Minn. — At St. Paul's 8218 Truce Center, Founder Miki Frost works with teens on de-escalation. "One of the main things we do at the Truce Center is work with law enforcement, social media, word of mouth," he said. "And what I was doing today is there were a few individuals who go to school and there was an issue at school," he said. "We got those individuals down to here to create peace and diffuse the situation."
Bring Me The News

Charges: City employee shot unarmed boy, 16, after fight at recreation center

Leftover crime scene tape wrapped around a tree outside the Oxford Community Center at 270 Lexington Parkway, St. Paul. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. A city of St. Paul employee argued with a group of high schoolers outside the Oxford Community Center before he pulled out his gun, shot a 16-year-old boy in the head, and fled downtown on a bus Wednesday afternoon, according to criminal charges filed Friday.
fox9.com

Rec center shooter facing charges

Following a fight that led to a shooting at the Jimmy Lee Rec Center in St. Paul, St. Paul Police have filed charges against who they believe to be responsible. FOX 9’s Corin Hoggard has the latest.
fox9.com

Anonymous donor gifts scholarship to a St. Paul school in honor of retired coach

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - An anonymous donor recently gifted a St. Paul private school a $100,000 scholarship in honor of a retired coach. The endowment honors the legacy of a retired Saint Agnes Catholic School coach and administrator, Bob Ercolani, and school leaders say it's a contribution that could have a lasting impact on generations to come.
CBS Minnesota

Teen shot in head outside St. Paul rec center near Central High School

ST. PAUL, Minn. – St. Paul police say a teenage boy was shot in the head Wednesday outside St. Paul's Jimmy Lee Rec Center, across from Central High School, and a 26-year-old man is in custody.It happened at about 4:12 p.m. Heavily-armed officers, crime scene tape and several squad cars are still on the scene. Police say the boy's injury is "life-threatening." Police announced late Wednesday night that a 26-year-old man was arrested in connection with the shooting on suspicion of first-degree assault, and a handgun was recovered. The suspect is being held in Ramsey County Jail.St. Paul Public Schools...
KARE 11

Verizon customers were unable to call 911 in Minneapolis, Brooklyn Center Monday morning

MINNEAPOLIS — Officials say the issue involving Verizon wireless customers throughout the Twin Cities not being able to use 911 for emergencies has been resolved. According to a spokesperson with Verizon, the issue was resolved just before noon after customers were unable to call 911 for several hours Monday morning. It's unclear all the areas that were impacted, but both Minneapolis Police and Brooklyn Center Police posted on social media alternate numbers to call for emergencies.
KARE 11

KARE 11

