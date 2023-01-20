ST PAUL, Minn. — At St. Paul's 8218 Truce Center, Founder Miki Frost works with teens on de-escalation. "One of the main things we do at the Truce Center is work with law enforcement, social media, word of mouth," he said. "And what I was doing today is there were a few individuals who go to school and there was an issue at school," he said. "We got those individuals down to here to create peace and diffuse the situation."

