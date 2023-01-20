ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
21-year-old identified as victim of fatal North Topeka crash

By Matthew Self
TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – The victim of a fatal crash in North Topeka has been identified by the City of Topeka.

Gretchen Spiker, a City of Topeka spokeswoman, reports that Cheyenne N. Day, 21, of Topeka, was the victim of a fatal crash that occurred on Thursday night. The investigation into the incident leading to her death is ongoing.

Around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Shawnee County Dispatch received reports of erratic driving. Topeka police officers saw the vehicle and tried to pull the driver over, but they allegedly refused and a pursuit began. The TPD pursued for a short time, but broke off when speeds became unsafe to continue.

Spiker said a short time later, a member of the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office spotted the same vehicle and again tried to pull it over. The driver fled and the SNSO stopped pursuing as well.

Minutes later, law enforcement was notified that a vehicle crashed in the 2300 block of Northwest Topeka Boulevard, according to Spiker. The crash involved the same vehicle seen in the previous pursuits. Officers attempted to save the life of the driver, described as an adult woman. She was the only occupant of the vehicle. She was taken to a local hospital and later died, Spiker said. Neither the TPD or the SNSO was pursuing the vehicle when it crashed, according to Spiker.

