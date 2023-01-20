ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunland Park, NM

Get outdoors! Join a dinosaur track tour in 2023 in Sunland Park

By Maria Cortes Gonzalez, El Paso Times
 3 days ago

Those who like some adventure and being outdoors should take note: Insights is starting its dinosaur track tours for 2023 with a hike Feb. 4.

Though it might seem hard to believe, dinosaurs once roamed near the base of present-day Mount Cristo Rey in Sunland Park, New Mexico. The fossilized dinosaur tracks, estimated to be more than 100 million years old, were discovered by geologist Eric Kappus in 2002.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e5prx_0kLxYc3Z00

Insights schedules the prehistoric tours at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of each month. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at eventbrite.com .

EL PASO, TX
