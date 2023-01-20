Read full article on original website
NBC 29 News
Louisa County using $11M grant to develop Shannon Hill Regional Business Park
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Louisa County is getting a big chunk of money to develop Shannon Hill Regional Business Park. The county received a grant of a little more than $11.5 million to get the land ready for use. The lot is about 700 acres and will become the home to incoming businesses.
cbs19news
Charlottesville DSS says SNAP change will create some issues next month
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Department of Social Services had an advisory board meeting on Monday, sharing the importance of its work and what citizens have access to through the state-supervised, locally-administered public social service system. DSS has benefit programs that help provide the basic needs for low-income...
NBC 29 News
Waynesboro vigil calls for more affordable housing
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Thousands of families around Virginia struggle to afford a place to live. Community members and organizations - Virginia Organizing, Embrace Community Center, and the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship -gathered for a vigil in Waynesboro Sunday, January 22, as way to bring awareness to this housing crisis. “We...
NBC 29 News
JMU professor gives tip on conserving energy and saving money in winter
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - So far this winter, we have seen temperatures ranging from below-freezing to around 60 degrees. A professor of integrated science at James Madison University who studies heating, ventilating, and air conditioning says despite the dramatic changes, there are ways homeowners can cut down energy consumption. “Cracks...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville bakery calls rising egg prices ‘very painful’
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Egg prices are soaring in grocery stores, leaving some bakery owners exhausted. “It’s been very painful, and we don’t want to compromise our quality with any substitutions,” Aileen Magnotto said. Magnotto owns Great Harvest Bread Co. in Charlottesville. “It was just a few...
NBC 29 News
Developer offering tours of newest addition to Southwood neighborhood
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Members of the Charlottesville community and beyond are taking a tour of the area’s newest living space. Atlantic Builders had a pre-sales event for its different three-level town home collection at Southwood Sunday, January 22. The location is near Fifth Street Shopping Center. The company...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville officially adopts Climate Action Plan
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s first Climate Action Plan is now officially adopted. The plan is divided into sectors, which will help the city take action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. It also goes into transportation, nature-based solutions, and community involvement. “Policy changes and programs that help make the...
NBC 29 News
UVA art exhibit offering supportive space to undocumented people
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Ruffin Gallery at the University of Virginia is hosting the Aesthetics of Undocumentedness exhibit, a collection of works from artists who are or were undocumented. Federico Cuatlacuatl is one of the artist shown in this exhibit. He was a former DACA recipient. “A lot of...
‘Please, please, please help us’: Passport appointments skyrocket in Virginia as more people return to travel
Passport appointments are either getting canceled or are becoming scarce as offices across Virginia are becoming overwhelmed.
Augusta Free Press
Illegal landfill in Virginia results in $250,000 civil penalty
The operation of an illegal landfill in Ruckersville resulted in a $250,000 civil penalty. This recovery will go to the Virginia Environmental Emergency Response Fund, which helps fund emergency responses to environmental pollution and provides loans to small businesses to help with environmental pollution control. “I’m so proud of the...
Virginia Business
Report: Capital One cuts 1,100 jobs
According to a report Friday in Bloomberg, McLean-based Capital One Financial Corp. eliminated more than 1,100 technology positions this week. The McLean-based Fortune 500 banking company confirmed in a statement that it has cut jobs but declined to disclose how many and where. “These associates are located throughout our footprint,”...
mediafeed.org
University of Virginia will cost you this much
The University of Virginia is a public research university in Charlottesville, Virginia, known for its academic programs. U.S. News and World Report named UVA as the fourth best public university in the country in 2022. It’s also fairly affordable: Money Magazine ranked it the third best value in public universities in 2022. Read on to learn about the school’s admissions requirements, the University of Virginia acceptance rate, tuition, financial aid, popular majors, and more.
Augusta Free Press
Project GROWS: Verona Farmers Market will not be offered at Government Center in 2023
The Verona Farmers Market will not open in 2023, according to a special announcement sent to Project GROWS supporters today. “We are incredibly grateful to have had the opportunity to support our local farmers, food producers and community members,” the newsletter read. The Augusta County Government provided a space...
NBC 29 News
Gas prices going up in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices in Virginia have gone up about $0.18 per gallon in the last week to an average of $3.34 a gallon. AAA says prices in the commonwealth are $0.39 per gallon higher than a month ago. It also says what you’d pay in Charlottesville is a little about the state average of $3.42.
WSLS
Confederate general's remains moved to Virginia hometown
CULPEPER, Va. – The remains of a Confederate general unearthed from beneath a monument at the center of a Virginia intersection have been reinterred at a cemetery in his hometown. Last month, Richmond, which served as the Confederacy’s capital for most of the Civil War, removed the statue of...
Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in February
Regal theaters will begin to be closed in February. WDBJ 7 is reporting that a trickle-down effect on the economy that began with Covid-19 has led to Regal Cinema deciding to close at least 39 movie theaters and two are in Virginia. Over 500 theaters will remain open and the closings will begin in February. This move is expected to save 22 million annually and comes 4 months after Cineworld LLC filed bankruptcy.
cbs19news
Lawsuit against the city of Charlottesville dismissed
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In June, former Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney filed a lawsuit against the city and 10 officials. She alleged she was wrongfully terminated, claiming that race and gender were major factors. Mayor Lloyd Snook, who was one of the people named in this suit, says...
Virginia residents reject massive solar farm plan for third time over environmental concerns
A northern Virginia county moved closer to denying a third application for a large solar farm, citing concerns over environmental and agriculture impacts.
Augusta Free Press
Long-time former Waynesboro School Board member looks back on 16 years
Kathe Maneval served as vice chair of Waynesboro School Board in 2022. After 16 years on the board, she was not re-elected in November. Maneval was the longest serving board member since 2006. “I felt like I offered some stability [amidst challenges],” she said of running for the school board...
‘I guess I can buy me some eggs now’: Virginia man wins $100K lottery prize
A retired Virginia man knows exactly want he wants to buy after winning $100,000 in a lottery game. “I guess I can buy me some eggs now,” Jerry Camp joked in a statement to Virginia Lottery officials after winning a Cash 5 with EZ Match game. Due to avian...
