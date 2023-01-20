Washington students invited to National Civics Bee

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Young people in Washington will have a chance to show off their knowledge of government on a national stage this year, according to a statement from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation.

The foundation announced Jan. 18 that it will launch the 2023 National Civics Bee, a national competition designed to inspire young Americans to become better informed about American democracy, to engage respectfully and constructively in the community, and to build greater trust in others and institutions. Nine states washington among them, will participate in the bee.

“In recent years, Americans’ civics knowledge has fallen significantly, with 47% not being able to name all three branches of government. At the same time, 76% of eighth graders score below proficient in civics,” Carolyn Cawley, president of the U.S. Chamber Foundation, wrote in the statement. “Despite these disturbing numbers, studies show that simple interventions, such as taking a civics class early in academic life, can make a big difference in becoming active, informed and responsible citizens. This is exactly what we hope to achieve with the National Civics Bee – to inspire a new generation of Americans to be civically engaged and active in shaping the future of our communities and our nation.”

Local chambers in each state will recruit sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade students to take part in a first-round essay competition, proposing a civics solution to a community problem, according to the statement. After a distinguished panel reviews the 500-word essays, the top 20 students in each community will participate in their local competition, which will include a live quiz and a $500 cash prize for first place. The top three finalists from each local event will then advance to the state competition, competing for a chance to receive various prizes, including $1,000 cash for the first-place student.

Students may apply for the competition at http://bit.ly/3GSZmPn. The deadline to enter is February 24.