Historic and Unusual Points of Interest in Downtown Colorado SpringsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Friday night travel in southern Colorado will be impacted by heavy snow.Sherif SaadColorado State
Teenage entrepreneur fixes trailer, creates coffee shop businessNatasha LovatoLarkspur, CO
Colorado witness says object moving overhead was 'miles long' and 'terrifying'Roger MarshColorado Springs, CO
Walmart Customer held hostage by Employee: "First,they lock carts and now they refuse to let one leave after they pay?"Maya DeviColorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs police no longer on accident alert Monday afternoon
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: As of Monday afternoon, CSPD was no longer on accident alert status. Colorado Springs police have gone back on “accident alert” status as a few light snow showers pass through the Pikes Peak region. Under accident alert, or cold reporting, if drivers...
2-vehicle crash along Powers in Colorado Springs under investigation
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Early into the investigation, police didn’t believe there were any life-threatening injured tied to a two-vehicle crash on the east side of Colorado Springs Monday. Colorado Springs Police are reporting they received the call at about 3:37 p.m. for the crash at Powers Boulevard...
WATCH: Colorado Springs police on accident alert
WATCH: Update on deadly mass shooting during Lunar New Year celebration in California. A social media post raised concerns in the Colorado Springs area on 1/23/23. KKTV 11 News at 10 Sunday (Recurring) Updated: 10 hours ago. Speeding was a factor in more than a quarter of all traffic deaths...
WATCH: Several Colorado Springs school districts alerted to social media threat by police
New information about SWAT raids across southern Colorado. Gas prices continue to rise across the country. Colorado ranks now eighth in the country for gas prices. Deadly crashes on the rise for Colorado’s highways, El Paso County led the state in 2022. Updated: 4 hours ago. KKTV 11 News...
Deceased Colorado Man Identified as Triple Murderer
Typically, when you hear about a murder being solved, that news is accompanied by a statement regarding the culprit spending the rest of their life behind bars. However, while police have identified the man who took the lives of three people in Colorado, it has also been discovered that the man himself is already deceased.
New details about SWAT raids in southern Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A series of search warrants were served on Thursday as apart of an 18 month long investigation. Colorado Springs Police said it unveiled multiple crimes including motor vehicle theft, fuel theft, and drug seizures. The four areas police said they raided, along with SWAT, spanned...
Colorado Springs school threat under investigation, does not appear credible
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police and several Springs-area school districts are investigating a social media post threatening a shooting at an unspecified school. Springs police tell 11 News the post was a photo of a text message that had been passed around before finally going on social media. “We...
WATCH: 'No credibility' to social media threat in Colorado Springs
Deadly crashes on the rise for Colorado’s highways, El Paso County led the state in 2022. KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring) A man named Ronald Andert is suspected of committing multiple felonies following an incident in Cripple Creek. C-DOT Addresses Deadly Crashes. Updated: 4 hours ago. 2022 was...
Pueblo Search & Rescue and Dive team spend weekend brushing up on training
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Members of the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office's Search and Rescue and dive teams took part in monthly training exercises to ensure crews are prepared for real-world rescues. According to the sheriff's office, the teams were in the classroom over the weekend to brush up on their knowledge of equipment and technology. The post Pueblo Search & Rescue and Dive team spend weekend brushing up on training appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs school districts alerted to threat by police, police say no credible threat found
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Several school districts responded to a report of a threat made to a Colorado Springs area school Monday. Colorado Springs Police tell 11 News the threat was circulating through texts and social media Monday morning. They also say the message was vague, saying the threat was aimed at a school in the Colorado Springs area, but not naming one school in particular.
Jan. 23 Fugitive Finder: Pikes Peak Most Wanted
(PIKES PEAK REGION) — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s assistance in finding its weekly featured fugitives below. MILES ARBOUR CAUGHEY is a White Male, 40 years old, 5’11” tall, and 180 lbs., with brown hair and green eyes. CAUGHEY is wanted for Murder 1 – Att., Violent Crime – Weapon […]
Power outage impacts senior living facility in Colorado Springs, firefighters help evacuate dozens of residents
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An entire senior-living complex was evacuated on Monday in Colorado Springs due to a power outage. According to Colorado Springs Utilities, the outage along Green Star Drive north of Cheyenne Boulevard and west of S. 8th Street on the southwest side of the city started Monday afternoon. The Regency Towers Apartments was impacted.
CDOT launches new anti-speeding campaign as El Paso County roads see rise in speed-related fatalities
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Speeding is increasingly a deadly problem on El Paso County roads. According to data from the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) and Colorado State Patrol, while the country as a whole saw a 17 percent increasing in speeding-related crash fatalities from 2019-2020 -- El Paso County saw a 43 percent jump in the same time frame.
Colorado Springs Police: Man arrested after threatening neighbors, officers with a bat
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man was taken into custody after he reportedly threatened his neighbors and police officers with a bat. Sunday at 10:29 p.m., officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 2400 block of Tremont St. At the scene, officers learned a The post Colorado Springs Police: Man arrested after threatening neighbors, officers with a bat appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado ranks top 10 in highest gas prices across country according to AAA
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - According to AAA you can expect to pay around $3.69 A gallon if you need to fill up on Monday in Colorado Springs. That’s around 40 cents higher than just last week. Regional director of public affairs for AAA Skylar McKinley says that a...
WATCH: Hundreds voice opinions on Colorado Springs projects
A car ran into the side of a city snowplow in northeast Springs and had to be freed by firefighters. The city welcomed the Year of the Rabbit in a community celebration. Monday snow... no more... Updated: 21 hours ago. KKTV 11 News at 5:30 Saturday (Recurring) New data shows...
WATCH: Public invited to weigh in on improving Front Range parks and trails
Speeding was a factor in more than a quarter of all traffic deaths in El Paso County last year. CDOT is aiming to curtail this deadly traffic hazard. The owner of Havana Bar and Grill told 11 News that a man accidentally shot himself while trying to climb fence outside of the bar.
CSPD investigating text threatening local school, ‘does not appear to be credible’
UPDATE: MONDAY 1/23/2023 3:52 p.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — CSPD said the threat made on a Colorado Springs school appears to have started in District 11 and then moved over to District 49. CSPD said the threat was generic, because it was a screenshot of a text message that was then passed around and eventually posted. […]
WATCH: Man accidentally shot self outside of Colorado Springs bar, owner says
KKTV 11 News at 5:30 Sunday (Recurring) A volunteer firefighter has set up a GoFundMe to help a longtime doctor who lost his equipment in the fire. So many people tried to attend the meeting that some had to be turned away for overcrowding concerns. Updated: 14 hours ago. A...
Two hospitalized after crash on Academy & Meadowland
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Two drivers were taken to the hospital following a crash Saturday evening on Jan. 21, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). At approximately 7:15 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and Meadowland Boulevard regarding an injury crash. Officers discovered that an Audi sedan was traveling […]
