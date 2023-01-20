ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

KKTV

WATCH: Colorado Springs police on accident alert

WATCH: Update on deadly mass shooting during Lunar New Year celebration in California. A social media post raised concerns in the Colorado Springs area on 1/23/23. KKTV 11 News at 10 Sunday (Recurring) Updated: 10 hours ago. Speeding was a factor in more than a quarter of all traffic deaths...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
94.3 The X

Deceased Colorado Man Identified as Triple Murderer

Typically, when you hear about a murder being solved, that news is accompanied by a statement regarding the culprit spending the rest of their life behind bars. However, while police have identified the man who took the lives of three people in Colorado, it has also been discovered that the man himself is already deceased.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

New details about SWAT raids in southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A series of search warrants were served on Thursday as apart of an 18 month long investigation. Colorado Springs Police said it unveiled multiple crimes including motor vehicle theft, fuel theft, and drug seizures. The four areas police said they raided, along with SWAT, spanned...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo Search & Rescue and Dive team spend weekend brushing up on training

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Members of the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office's Search and Rescue and dive teams took part in monthly training exercises to ensure crews are prepared for real-world rescues. According to the sheriff's office, the teams were in the classroom over the weekend to brush up on their knowledge of equipment and technology. The post Pueblo Search & Rescue and Dive team spend weekend brushing up on training appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs school districts alerted to threat by police, police say no credible threat found

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Several school districts responded to a report of a threat made to a Colorado Springs area school Monday. Colorado Springs Police tell 11 News the threat was circulating through texts and social media Monday morning. They also say the message was vague, saying the threat was aimed at a school in the Colorado Springs area, but not naming one school in particular.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Jan. 23 Fugitive Finder: Pikes Peak Most Wanted

(PIKES PEAK REGION) — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s assistance in finding its weekly featured fugitives below. MILES ARBOUR CAUGHEY is a White Male, 40 years old, 5’11” tall, and 180 lbs., with brown hair and green eyes. CAUGHEY is wanted for Murder 1 – Att., Violent Crime – Weapon […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Power outage impacts senior living facility in Colorado Springs, firefighters help evacuate dozens of residents

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An entire senior-living complex was evacuated on Monday in Colorado Springs due to a power outage. According to Colorado Springs Utilities, the outage along Green Star Drive north of Cheyenne Boulevard and west of S. 8th Street on the southwest side of the city started Monday afternoon. The Regency Towers Apartments was impacted.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

CDOT launches new anti-speeding campaign as El Paso County roads see rise in speed-related fatalities

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Speeding is increasingly a deadly problem on El Paso County roads. According to data from the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) and Colorado State Patrol, while the country as a whole saw a 17 percent increasing in speeding-related crash fatalities from 2019-2020 -- El Paso County saw a 43 percent jump in the same time frame.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Police: Man arrested after threatening neighbors, officers with a bat

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man was taken into custody after he reportedly threatened his neighbors and police officers with a bat. Sunday at 10:29 p.m., officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 2400 block of Tremont St. At the scene, officers learned a The post Colorado Springs Police: Man arrested after threatening neighbors, officers with a bat appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Two hospitalized after crash on Academy & Meadowland

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Two drivers were taken to the hospital following a crash Saturday evening on Jan. 21, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). At approximately 7:15 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and Meadowland Boulevard regarding an injury crash. Officers discovered that an Audi sedan was traveling […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

