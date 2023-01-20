ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Dog rescued after being buried under large rocks at Ocean Beach in SF

By Aaron Tolentino
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yIyIJ_0kLxXgcg00

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — A dog was rescued after being buried under large rocks at Ocean Beach, the Animal Care & Control San Francisco announced in a Facebook post on Thursday. The dog, a 1-year-old female Springer Spaniel named Gwen, was discovered by someone who was jogging on the beach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DukBs_0kLxXgcg00
(Photos courtesy of Brian Glover)

The jogger, Brian Glover, heard a bark and initially looked around for a person or dog. He didn’t see anyone, so he decided to look around at the rocks. The jogger then saw Gwen’s face looking up from under the rocks.

“I could not see anyway in or out. The dog was really cold and terrified. Fortunately all the rocks were enormous except one 50 poundish one,” Glover told KRON4. Glover noted that the tide was low, so he knew the dog would be okay for a few hours. He dialed 311, and San Francisco Animal Care & Control responded quickly.

After an Animal Care & Control specialist arrived at the scene, they moved the large rocks out of the way and pulled Gwen out from the rocks, officials said. Gwen had already been reported missing by her owner.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09tIEt_0kLxXgcg00
    (Animal Care & Control San Francisco)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21mrip_0kLxXgcg00
    (Photo courtesy of Brian Glover)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1omSfj_0kLxXgcg00
    (Animal Care & Control San Francisco)

KRON On is streaming news live now

Gwen was reunited with her family in SF’s Noe Valley neighborhood. She was “scared and cold” but otherwise “OK,” according to the Facebook post.

Officials said it is unknown how Gwen was buried under those rocks in the first place. Glover is glad he was there to find her, especially with how she was stuck, “They need to rename Gwen to Lucky!” Glover said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 2

jg
2d ago

Thank you so much to Brian who could have just kept walking and not investigated and to SF Animal Control for the rescue…together you saved a beautiful girl.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Bay Area

Dog Trapped Under Rock Pile at San Francisco's Ocean Beach Rescued

A San Francisco Animal Care and Control officer managed to rescue a puppy who was found trapped under a large pile of rocks at Ocean Beach in San Francisco. The dog, a 1-year-old springer spaniel named Gwen, was pulled out of the rock pile by Officer Carlos Ortega and later reunited with her family. She was "scared and cold, but otherwise OK," San Francisco Animal Care and Control said on social media last Thursday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Body Pulled From Storm Debris in Bay Area Creek

A body was discovered among storm debris along the Corte Madera Creek in Marin County on Sunday. On Monday afternoon, the Marin County County Coroner’s Office reported the deceased had been identified as a 59-year-old man from the San Rafael area with no fixed address. The name of the man was being withheld until the next of kin were notified. Toxicology reports are pending.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Body found amid storm debris in Corte Madera Creek

GREENBRAE, Calif. (KRON) — A body discovered amid storm debris in Corte Madera Creek in Greenbrae has been positively identified as a 59-year-old man from the San Rafael area. Although the body has been identified, the identity is not being released until his next of kin have been notified, said a social media post from […]
SAN RAFAEL, CA
sonomamag.com

Like Seafood? Forthcoming Santa Rosa Restaurant Has It in the Bag

Bag ‘o Crab seafood restaurant will soon open a new location in Santa Rosa at the former Steele and Hops location on Mendocino Boulevard. The Fremont-based restaurant chain specializes in seafood boils featuring lobster, crab (Dungeness, King, Snow), crawfish, shrimp, mussels and clams steamed up with a selection of Cajun and Asian seasonings.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Two surfers rescued from rocks near Point Lobos

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two surfers in distress were rescued by emergency personnel near Point Lobos on Saturday afternoon, according to the San Francisco Fire Department. A United States Coast Guard helicopter was also dispatched to the the scene to assist. SFFD’s rescue swimmers were on the scene as well. This is a developing story. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area rain damages donkey housing in San Martin

OAKLAND calif., - Three donkeys living in San Martin are without a shelter after it was destroyed in recent Bay Area storms. For years, the three donkeys living along the 101 in San Martin have been a constant in the community. Many people stopped by to say hi to the...
SAN MARTIN, CA
KRON4 News

Pedestrian hit, killed by car in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A pedestrian was hit and killed early Monday morning by a car near Franklin Street and Eddy Street, according to the San Francisco Police Department. Officers responded to the scene around 5:40 a.m. and said they found the pedestrian suffering from car accident injuries. The victim was pronounced dead at the […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
102.5 The Bone

Woman dies after crashing Tesla into California swimming pool

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. — A woman died after crashing her Tesla into a swimming pool in Northern California on Saturday, authorities said. According to the California Highway Patrol in Marin, the vehicle crashed in San Rafael, located north of San Francisco, KRON-TV reported. In a news release, the CHP said that the accident occurred at about 7:26 a.m. PST.
SAN RAFAEL, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Elderly Woman in Crosswalk Killed by Driver

Woman Died After Being Struck in Pedestrian Accident. An elderly woman was struck and killed in a pedestrian accident at one of San Francisco’s busiest intersections on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. The accident happened at about 5:50 pm at 16th Street and Valencia Street in SF’s Mission District. The city’s Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the woman as 64-year-old Wan Mei Tan.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thediscoveriesof.com

20 Brilliant Day Trips from San Francisco

Looking for the best day trips from San Francisco? Make the most out of your vacation with these brilliant destinations that you can do in a day. It’s no secret that San Francisco has plenty of attractions and treasures to offer. But, if you’re there for a longer holiday, you might fancy venturing further afield in search of California’s other impressive things to do.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Vehicle collision in S.F. leaves one pedestrian dead

One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle early Monday morning near the area of Franklin and Eddy streets. San Francisco police officers responded to the accident at approximately 5:40 a.m. and located a pedestrian suffering from injuries. Officers rendered aid and summoned medics for the victim, who succumbed to their injuries and was declared dead at the scene. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

ACE Train resumes normal operations following mudslides

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — The ACE Train run commuters from Stockton to San Jose, and since last week, riders have been left to find other means of transportation. Monday morning, they are returning with hoped of no issues or sudden stops. Last week, there were back-to-back mudslides in Niles Canyon causing hundreds to be delayed […]
FREMONT, CA
marinmagazine.com

Where to Get the Best Dim Sum in the Bay Area

The Year of the Rabbit begins on January 22, according to the Chinese zodiac, and is said to be a year of hope. While the dim sum scene has changed in recent years — there don’t seem to be nearly as many rolling carts around and some long-running favorites have closed — the flavors of southern China where dim sum originated are especially on display right now.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

63K+
Followers
18K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy