Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
The Greatest Showmen (And Women) Leave Owensboro Roaring For More!A.K. WilsonOwensboro, KY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From EvansvilleTed RiversEvansville, IN
14news.com
USI Women’s Hoops falls on the road at SIU-Edwardsville
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball made a big, fourth-quarter charge against Southern Illinois University Edwardsville on Saturday afternoon, but the Screaming Eagles’ push came up a little short as the Cougars held on to win 78-69. SIUE started off fast in the first 90 seconds of the game with an early 6-0 advantage. Southern Indiana then found its offensive spark to narrow the early deficit under the eight-minute mark of the first quarter. Sophomore guard Vanessa Shafford (Linton, Indiana) drilled back-to-back jumpers, including one from three, to bring USI back within one, 8-7.
14news.com
Hoops Live Week 3 Player of the Week Nominees
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Hoops Live Player of the Week nominees for week 3. Abdul Mitchell, Owensboro: On Friday, Mitchell scored 34 points in the Red Devils’ 94-92 win over Bosse. In nine games played as a junior, he is averaging 13.6 points and 5.4 boards. Trent Sisley, Heritage...
14news.com
KWC Women pummel Northwood, for 7th straight win
OWENSBORO, KY. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan women’s basketball team hasn’t lost a game in five weeks, as their streak was extended today with their 71-41 victory over Northwood. The Panthers were led by Tahlia Walton once again, as she tallied 19 points and eight rebounds. Although the...
14news.com
Powerball drawing takes place Monday night
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Another chance for one lucky person from the Tri-State to win big in the Powerball drawing Monday night. Since no one won from Saturday’s drawing, the jackpot has grown to 502 million dollars. We went out to see if anyone was buying tickets ahead of...
14news.com
Fordsville 2-year-old with rare heart birth defect receives care from Norton Children’s Hospital
Owensboro, Ky. (WFIE) - A toddler from Fordsville is getting the proper care he needs for his rare heart birth defect. Chelsea Rusher is the mother of a 2-year-old Baylor Rusher, who was born with a rare birth defect in Spring of 2021. Chelsea says although the road towards health...
14news.com
EWSU: Vine, 3rd St. to close for 90 days
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Evansville Water Sewer and Utility say the intersection of Vine and 3rd streets will be closing. They say the closure is due to the Toyota Trinity Stormwater Park Project and it’s set to happen Tuesday, January 24. EWSU also says the intersection of...
14news.com
Alert Day for rain/snow mix Tuesday night into Wednesday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - I have added a new Alert Day Tuesday night into Wednesday for possible wintry weather!. Tonight will be partly cloudy with low temperatures dipping into the upper 20s to around 30°. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and a little warmer thanks to a gentle breeze...
14news.com
Dispatch: Apartment fire on W. Illinois St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms an apartment caught fire in Evansville on Monday night. According to dispatch, fire officials were sent to the 900 block of West Illinois Street just after 7 p.m. in response to an active structure fire. Dispatch confirms it was a working fire upon fire...
14news.com
Meteorologist Arden Gregory expecting baby in June
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 14 News family is growing!. Meteorologist Arden Gregory has announced she’s expecting a baby with her husband, Grant. This will be their first child. The baby’s gender will be a surprise. She is currently 20 weeks along in her pregnancy. The due date...
14news.com
Monday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - An Evansville Walmart employee sharing what he did when gunshots rang out in the store last week. We’re also learning more about the shooter’s criminal history and how the victim is doing. A mass shooting in California has left at least 10 people dead. Authorities say...
14news.com
Azzip Pizza planning to relocate Newburgh location
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Azzip Pizza officials confirm they are planning to relocate their Newburgh location. According to officials, the plan is to move the current location in Newburgh Commons to a future multi-tenant retail center. The retail center recently began construction along High Pointe Drive. The restaurant plans to...
14news.com
Senior affordable housing project to break ground Tuesday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ground will be broken Tuesday at 40 West Illinois Street for a senior housing community. “Baker Flats” is an $11 million dollar, 52-unit affordable housing project for the 55-plus crowd. “Baker Flats” is the latest redevelopment project in the Jacobsville Neighborhood. It will sit just...
14news.com
Wesselman Park reveals long-term improvement plans
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The future plans for Wesselman Park are starting to come together. City leaders unveiled the long-term improvement plans for the park Monday. Park improvements include; adding hundreds of trees, 10 acres of green space and two and half miles of trails. Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer says...
14news.com
Sheriff Robinson, Mayor Winnecke commend bravery of law enforcement
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Less than an hour after the suspect in an active shooting at Evansville’s west side Walmart was shot and killed, Vanderburgh County Sheriff Noah Robinson said the situation could’ve been a lot worse. [Previous story: Woman shot at Evansville Walmart; Suspect killed]. Police say...
14news.com
EVPL partnering with AARP to provide tax help
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library is partnering with AARP to provide tax aide session. According to a press release, people can call or visit any of the following participating EVPL location to schedule an appointment:. EVPL Red Bank: 812.428.8205. EVPL Central: 812.428.8200. EVPL McCollough: 812.428.8236. EVPL...
14news.com
EPD: Attempted arson on N. Garvin St. house Friday afternoon
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to police, someone attempted to set a resident’s house on fire on North Garvin Street. Officers say they were dispatched to the 1000 block of North Garvin Street in response to an arson report around 2 p.m. Friday. Police say when they arrived on...
14news.com
UPDATE: Missing child has been safely located
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police confirm that 11-year-old Rusty Kiotak has been located and is safe. Officials say Kiotak was located at 11:30 a.m. Sunday morning. According to police, Kiotak had last seen at 5:15 p.m. Saturday leaving his home near Weinbach and Pollack Avenue on a bicycle with another juvenile.
14news.com
Car flips in the middle of the Lloyd Expressway, driver arrested
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Evansville man is accused of driving more than twice the legal alcohol limit when he flipped his car on its top on the Lloyd Expressway. It happened Sunday around 2:40 a.m. near the Main Street exit. Police say 25-year-old Tyler Koressel’s car was upside down...
14news.com
Vincennes police searching for shooting suspect
VINCENNES, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vincennes Police Department responded to the 1000 block of North 14th Street in reference to a shooting. Police say when they arrived on scene they found a victim with two gunshot wounds. First responders gave aid to the victim and then transported him to a hospital.
14news.com
Humane Society of Henderson Co. completely full, officials say
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Humane Society of Henderson County say they are looking for help as they have reached their max capacity. According to a social media post, the shelter is full and is planning to bring in another six dogs. They say they are looking...
