Opinion: Fox News Weatherman Beaten on NY Subway By Wilding Teens - And How to Punish the BoysWilliam "Dollar Bill" MerseyNew York City, NY
A Toddler's Bone Disorder Was Misdiagnosed As Abuse, His Mother Was Arrested, Then He Vanished. Where Is Jyrine Harris?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedIrvington, NJ
Migrants Staying at Hotel in NYC Causing Chaos, Employee Speaks OutKim JosephNew York City, NY
‘Bloody’ Mystery in Death of Homeless Man in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Missing Law Student Is The Third Man To Vanish From Hell's Kitchen In Less Than A YearThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew York City, NY
New York Gov Hochul Faces Criticism From Big Tobacco Over 'Double Standard,' Cannabis Vs Cigarettes
New York Governor Kathy Hochul delivered her 2023 state of the state address last week announcing her plans for improving the Empire State. Shortly thereafter, some of them were criticized. Among those who are unhappy with one at least one of the Governor's proposals is the tobacco industry, which takes...
Get Ready For Legal Weed Shopping: California Is Getting A Cannabis Mall & More Store Openings
What was once an outlet mall in California's Mojave Desert, near Interstate 15 between Los Angeles and Las Vegas, will soon become a "cannabis super-center" now that the Barstow City Council earned a second council vote. Following the last week's 3-1 approval of the project, reported SFGATE, the 29-acre area...
constructiondive.com
NJ law allows contractors to use private inspections
A new law in New Jersey allows developers to contract with private onsite inspection agencies if local construction officials cannot complete an inspection within three days of the requested date. The ultimate approval and final sign-off on a certificate of occupancy will still come from local construction officials, said New...
Cannabis lounges: Close, but no cigar | Mulshine
Last week, the state Cannabis Regulatory Commission began the process of licensing marijuana consumption lounges, places where you can legally smoke the pot that you can now legally buy. Good luck with that. New Jersey’s laws regarding the consumption of various euphoriants are hopelessly convoluted. Perhaps the most nonsensical...
marijuanamoment.net
Pennsylvania’s New Governor Pledges To Expand Marijuana Pardons, Including By Promoting Resources In Spanish
The recently sworn-in governor of Pennsylvania says that he intends to prioritize expanding marijuana pardon opportunities, including by promoting resources in Spanish to reach more people with eligible convictions. In an interview with AL DÍA, Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) was asked about the pardon project that launched under his predecessor...
Environmentalists quietly sound the alarm after dead whales wash up across New Jersey, New York
John Hugh DeMastri on January 22, 2023 NEW YORK, NY – A conservation group quietly alerted Senate Democrats to the possibility that offshore wind farms might need to “cease” to protect endangered species of whales from extinction while whales were washing up dead along the northeastern coast of the U.S., as evidenced by a letter obtained exclusively by The Daily Caller News Foundation. Earlier this month, the Center for Biological Diversity (CBD) – an organization dedicated to protecting endangered species – sent a letter to 50 Democratic senators warning them against offshore wind development, which may endanger North Atlantic right The post Environmentalists quietly sound the alarm after dead whales wash up across New Jersey, New York appeared first on Shore News Network.
3 from Pa. charged with domestic terrorism in Atlanta for ‘Cop City’ training center protest
Three people from Pennsylvania were among the several charged with domestic terrorism during one of a series of protests at the proposed site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that Spencer Bernard Liberto, 29, Matthew Ernest Macar, 30, and Sarah Wasilewski, 35, all of the...
These 9 songs are torturous according to NJ 101.5 listeners
In case you missed it, it’s being reported that various 7-Elevens around the US have started playing music to deter people from lingering outside the store. The convenience store locations that have had problems with homeless people harassing customers in their parking lots are now blasting classical and opera music to shoo them away.
ODP Bags California Statewide Mandatory PC Goods Contract
ODP Business Solutions, LLC, an operating company of ODP Corp ODP, will be servicing one of the California mandatory Statewide Contracts for PC Goods. The initial contract term will be for three years, with options for two additional one-year extensions. The financial terms were not disclosed. The company will supply...
theharlemvalleynews.net
Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State’s Environmental Conservation Law (ECL), protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York. In 1880, the first eight Game Protectors proudly began serving to protect the natural resources and people of New York State. In 2022, Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECOs) and Investigators across the state responded to more than 25,600 calls and worked on cases that resulted in nearly 13,800 tickets or arrests for violations ranging from deer poaching to solid waste dumping, illegal mining, the black market pet trade, and excessive emissions violations.
thelakewoodscoop.com
UPDATE: U.S. Marshals Service “Operation Ocean Surge” Nets 27 Arrests, Including 11 Known Gang Members In Ocean County
The U.S. Marshals Service and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office have concluded an enforcement initiative focusing on fugitive apprehensions throughout Ocean County. This enforcement initiative, dubbed Operation Ocean Surge, resulted in the arrest of more than 27 fugitives. “Once again, Deputy U.S. Marshals from the District of New Jersey, the...
Police: 2 men, 2 minors from New Jersey arrested on Long Island for firearm, drug possession
Police say a loaded 9 mm handgun and a substance believed to be ecstasy were recovered from inside the vehicle.
4 things to know before visiting one of N.J.’s legal weed stores
If you haven’t visited one of the 21 adult-use weed dispensaries that are scattered throughout New Jersey yet, you probably have no idea what to expect. While the process to purchase legal weed is pretty straight-forward and there are staff there to help you make choices, there are a few less obvious things to consider.
Something seems to be happening to NJ roads faster than usual: Have you also noticed? (Opinion)
New Jersey is full of many seasons that are not just limited to the weather. Yes, there are many we share with the entire country, but some are more unique to The Garden State. Some of the more common seasons have to do with the holidays. Aside from the most...
Tesla Cybertruck Production Approaches: Casting Molds Being Delivered To Texas
After a 9,000-ton gigapress being constructed at Tesla Inc.'s TSLA Texas factory was spotted, excitement began building for the start of Cybertruck production. While CEO Elon Musk was silent on the topic for several months, fans eagerly awaited to hear more about specs, pricing and first delivery dates. What Happened:...
jerseybites.com
Jason Voorhees Thrills Fans at the Blairstown Diner
With the first Friday the 13th of the year already behind us, and a nine-month wait until the next one, here’s the story of one writer’s recent adventure. It was a mild, cloudy Friday. I motored through the hinterlands of western New Jersey on Route 94. It was a good time to stop for lunch at a diner. All of the familiar, reassuring sights, sounds and aromas were on display: Stainless steel, neon lights, eggs sizzling on the grill, coffee being served, friendly waitress chit chat, a hulking lunatic wearing a hockey mask and holding a bloody axe, customers conversing and munching on French fries, and…
Futurism
Residents Annoyed by Crypto Mine That Emits Constant, Horrible Noise
Cryptocurrency has gone from boom to bust, but in a small North Carolinian town called Murphy nested in the Blue Ridge mountains, it persists with a grating blare. That's courtesy of a local crypto mine packed from end to end with towering arrays of computers and noisy fans, which run indefatigably nearly year round. Mike Lugiewicz, a local, told CNN that it was like a "small jet that never leaves."
newyorkbeacon.com
New Jersey Cops Beat a Man So Bad They Crushed His Eye Socket. The City Gives Him a Mere $300K Settlement Six Years Later.
Jersey City has agreed to settle a federal police brutality lawsuit for six figures with a man beaten so severely by police that he suffered damage to his eye during a 2016 arrest. The man filed a civil rights complaint four years ago, claiming officers in the New Jersey city...
iheart.com
GRAPHIC: Police In North Carolina Shot A Disabled Man Who Was Unarmed
Police in North Carolina shot a disabled man who was unarmed and complying with their orders. A SWAT team woke Jason Harley Kloepfer up and told him to get outside, then they shot him as soon as he opened the door. Graphic Warning: Click the Tweet below to see a...
VIDEO: What’s the Next Extreme Plan Democrats are COOKING UP for New Jerseyans?
What's the next extreme plan Democrats are COOKING UP for New Jerseyans? The post VIDEO: What’s the Next Extreme Plan Democrats are COOKING UP for New Jerseyans? appeared first on Shore News Network.
