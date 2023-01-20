ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
constructiondive.com

NJ law allows contractors to use private inspections

A new law in New Jersey allows developers to contract with private onsite inspection agencies if local construction officials cannot complete an inspection within three days of the requested date. The ultimate approval and final sign-off on a certificate of occupancy will still come from local construction officials, said New...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Cannabis lounges: Close, but no cigar | Mulshine

Last week, the state Cannabis Regulatory Commission began the process of licensing marijuana consumption lounges, places where you can legally smoke the pot that you can now legally buy. Good luck with that. New Jersey’s laws regarding the consumption of various euphoriants are hopelessly convoluted. Perhaps the most nonsensical...
TRENTON, NJ
marijuanamoment.net

Pennsylvania’s New Governor Pledges To Expand Marijuana Pardons, Including By Promoting Resources In Spanish

The recently sworn-in governor of Pennsylvania says that he intends to prioritize expanding marijuana pardon opportunities, including by promoting resources in Spanish to reach more people with eligible convictions. In an interview with AL DÍA, Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) was asked about the pardon project that launched under his predecessor...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Shore News Network

Environmentalists quietly sound the alarm after dead whales wash up across New Jersey, New York

John Hugh DeMastri on January 22, 2023 NEW YORK, NY – A conservation group quietly alerted Senate Democrats to the possibility that offshore wind farms might need to “cease” to protect endangered species of whales from extinction while whales were washing up dead along the northeastern coast of the U.S., as evidenced by a letter obtained exclusively by The Daily Caller News Foundation. Earlier this month, the Center for Biological Diversity (CBD) – an organization dedicated to protecting endangered species – sent a letter to 50 Democratic senators warning them against offshore wind development, which may endanger North Atlantic right The post Environmentalists quietly sound the alarm after dead whales wash up across New Jersey, New York appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Benzinga

ODP Bags California Statewide Mandatory PC Goods Contract

ODP Business Solutions, LLC, an operating company of ODP Corp ODP, will be servicing one of the California mandatory Statewide Contracts for PC Goods. The initial contract term will be for three years, with options for two additional one-year extensions. The financial terms were not disclosed. The company will supply...
CALIFORNIA STATE
theharlemvalleynews.net

Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State’s Environmental Conservation Law (ECL), protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York. In 1880, the first eight Game Protectors proudly began serving to protect the natural resources and people of New York State. In 2022, Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECOs) and Investigators across the state responded to more than 25,600 calls and worked on cases that resulted in nearly 13,800 tickets or arrests for violations ranging from deer poaching to solid waste dumping, illegal mining, the black market pet trade, and excessive emissions violations.
thelakewoodscoop.com

UPDATE: U.S. Marshals Service “Operation Ocean Surge” Nets 27 Arrests, Including 11 Known Gang Members In Ocean County

The U.S. Marshals Service and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office have concluded an enforcement initiative focusing on fugitive apprehensions throughout Ocean County. This enforcement initiative, dubbed Operation Ocean Surge, resulted in the arrest of more than 27 fugitives. “Once again, Deputy U.S. Marshals from the District of New Jersey, the...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

4 things to know before visiting one of N.J.’s legal weed stores

If you haven’t visited one of the 21 adult-use weed dispensaries that are scattered throughout New Jersey yet, you probably have no idea what to expect. While the process to purchase legal weed is pretty straight-forward and there are staff there to help you make choices, there are a few less obvious things to consider.
jerseybites.com

Jason Voorhees Thrills Fans at the Blairstown Diner

With the first Friday the 13th of the year already behind us, and a nine-month wait until the next one, here’s the story of one writer’s recent adventure. It was a mild, cloudy Friday. I motored through the hinterlands of western New Jersey on Route 94. It was a good time to stop for lunch at a diner. All of the familiar, reassuring sights, sounds and aromas were on display: Stainless steel, neon lights, eggs sizzling on the grill, coffee being served, friendly waitress chit chat, a hulking lunatic wearing a hockey mask and holding a bloody axe, customers conversing and munching on French fries, and…
BLAIRSTOWN, NJ
Futurism

Residents Annoyed by Crypto Mine That Emits Constant, Horrible Noise

Cryptocurrency has gone from boom to bust, but in a small North Carolinian town called Murphy nested in the Blue Ridge mountains, it persists with a grating blare. That's courtesy of a local crypto mine packed from end to end with towering arrays of computers and noisy fans, which run indefatigably nearly year round. Mike Lugiewicz, a local, told CNN that it was like a "small jet that never leaves."
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
110K+
Followers
193K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy