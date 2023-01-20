Read full article on original website
NBC 29 News
Louisa County using $11M grant to develop Shannon Hill Regional Business Park
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Louisa County is getting a big chunk of money to develop Shannon Hill Regional Business Park. The county received a grant of a little more than $11.5 million to get the land ready for use. The lot is about 700 acres and will become the home to incoming businesses.
NBC 29 News
Gas prices going up in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices in Virginia have gone up about $0.18 per gallon in the last week to an average of $3.34 a gallon. AAA says prices in the commonwealth are $0.39 per gallon higher than a month ago. It also says what you’d pay in Charlottesville is a little about the state average of $3.42.
WSET
'Smelled something burning:' Multiple Concord Fire crews respond to Dollar General
CONCORD, Va. (WSET) — Multiple crews were called out to the Dollar General in Concord on Saturday for a report of a structure fire. Crews arrived on the scene at 11:01 a.m. and spoke with workers who said they smelled something burning. The company searched the building and found...
pagevalleynews.com
End the crazy car chaos on Route 340 North
On December 29, a serious auto accident on Route 340 N at Pass Run Road resulted in one individual trapped and airlifted for medical care. That comes just three months after a crash on 340 N near Compton Hollow Road involving five cars that killed two people. On December 23, 2021, a crash at Brown Lane was serious enough for air transport to be on standby. And in the first two weeks of January, there were several accidents along this stretch that caused injury and damage, along with blocked lanes.
wsvaonline.com
State Police Release Identify of Crash Victim
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va – Virginia State Police have released the name of the teenager who died over the weekend in a single-vehicle crash in Augusta County. Spokesperson Shelby Crouch reported that the accident happened shortly after 2 am Saturday when a 2001 Ford Explorer was traveling south on Hildebrand Circle when it ran off the road, struck a tree and overturned.
NBC 29 News
Police investigating fatal crash along James Monroe Parkway
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Police are investigating a fatal, single-vehicle crash in Albemarle County. Emergency responders were called out to James Monroe Parkway, near Ashlawn-Highland Drive, around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, January 22. The Albemarle County Police Department says the driver, who has yet to be publicly identified, was taken...
NBC 29 News
VSP investigating fatal crash in Culpeper County
CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal, single-vehicle crash in Culpeper County. VSP says the crash happened along Route 685, near Landon’s Lane, shortly after noon Thursday, January 19. A 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix ran off the road, overcorrected, ran off the road again, and collided with a tree.
NBC 29 News
Blustery Breeze, Tracking Next Wintry Mix and Rainfall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Brisk northwest winds on this Monday into Monday night. Ushering in cooler and drier conditions for the overnight. Dry and pleasant Tuesday. Along with less wind. Tracking the progress of the next southern storm system due in on Wednesday. The center of the Low-Pressure area will...
Augusta Free Press
Illegal landfill in Virginia results in $250,000 civil penalty
The operation of an illegal landfill in Ruckersville resulted in a $250,000 civil penalty. This recovery will go to the Virginia Environmental Emergency Response Fund, which helps fund emergency responses to environmental pollution and provides loans to small businesses to help with environmental pollution control. “I’m so proud of the...
NBC 29 News
JMU professor gives tip on conserving energy and saving money in winter
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - So far this winter, we have seen temperatures ranging from below-freezing to around 60 degrees. A professor of integrated science at James Madison University who studies heating, ventilating, and air conditioning says despite the dramatic changes, there are ways homeowners can cut down energy consumption. “Cracks...
Augusta Free Press
Wednesday forecast in Virginia: A four-letter word? Rain or snow?
A four-letter word is rumored to be in the forecast this week: snow. But how likely is it that we’ll see the 1-3” most outlets are calling for on Wednesday?. Don’t break out the sled and snow gear just yet. While the Shenandoah Valley has yet to...
NBC 29 News
Waynesboro vigil calls for more affordable housing
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Thousands of families around Virginia struggle to afford a place to live. Community members and organizations - Virginia Organizing, Embrace Community Center, and the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship -gathered for a vigil in Waynesboro Sunday, January 22, as way to bring awareness to this housing crisis. “We...
WSLS
Confederate general's remains moved to Virginia hometown
CULPEPER, Va. – The remains of a Confederate general unearthed from beneath a monument at the center of a Virginia intersection have been reinterred at a cemetery in his hometown. Last month, Richmond, which served as the Confederacy’s capital for most of the Civil War, removed the statue of...
Augusta Free Press
Developing: One person dead in single-car crash in Albemarle County
One person is dead from injuries in a single-car crash in Albemarle County on Sunday. According to Albemarle County Police, the accident was reported at 8:30 a.m. Sunday on James Monroe Parkway near Ashlawn-Highland Drive. The driver of the vehicle was transported to the UVA Medical Center, where he succumbed...
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County treasurer to retire in March, citing advice from doctors after 2022 crash
Richard Homes has informed Augusta County officials that he intends to retire from his post as Augusta County treasurer effective March 31. Homes submitted a letter of intention to retire to County Administrator Timothy Fitzgerald and Michael Shull, the chair of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors, dated Friday, Jan. 20.
WSET
Driver hospitalized after vehicle overturns on Village Highway in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Concord Volunteer Fire Department responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles late Thursday evening. At 11:58 p.m., crews were dispatched to Village Highway and Little Falling Road for reports of a crash with one vehicle overturned and a driver out of the vehicle.
NBC 29 News
Developer offering tours of newest addition to Southwood neighborhood
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Members of the Charlottesville community and beyond are taking a tour of the area’s newest living space. Atlantic Builders had a pre-sales event for its different three-level town home collection at Southwood Sunday, January 22. The location is near Fifth Street Shopping Center. The company...
cardinalnews.org
Patchy freezing rain and sleet Sunday morning prompt winter weather advisory for much of Virginia west of Lynchburg
Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. A mostly absentee winter since Christmas begins trying to elbow its way back into Southwest and Southside Virginia on Sunday morning with a round of patchy sleet and freezing rain.
NBC 29 News
Showers moving out
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A storm system that has kept us soggy is slowly moving away. We’ll see showers ending and some clearing today: A westerly wind will increase and temperatures warm into the upper 40s. Tuesday is expected to be nice with sunshine and 50s. Meanwhile, we are tracking a storm in the southwest. A wintry mix will move into the region Wednesday morning, before changing over to all rain during the day. Conditions will begin to improve Thursday. Have a great and safe day !
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville officially adopts Climate Action Plan
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s first Climate Action Plan is now officially adopted. The plan is divided into sectors, which will help the city take action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. It also goes into transportation, nature-based solutions, and community involvement. “Policy changes and programs that help make the...
