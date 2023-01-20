ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albemarle County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
NBC 29 News

Gas prices going up in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices in Virginia have gone up about $0.18 per gallon in the last week to an average of $3.34 a gallon. AAA says prices in the commonwealth are $0.39 per gallon higher than a month ago. It also says what you’d pay in Charlottesville is a little about the state average of $3.42.
VIRGINIA STATE
pagevalleynews.com

End the crazy car chaos on Route 340 North

On December 29, a serious auto accident on Route 340 N at Pass Run Road resulted in one individual trapped and airlifted for medical care. That comes just three months after a crash on 340 N near Compton Hollow Road involving five cars that killed two people. On December 23, 2021, a crash at Brown Lane was serious enough for air transport to be on standby. And in the first two weeks of January, there were several accidents along this stretch that caused injury and damage, along with blocked lanes.
LURAY, VA
wsvaonline.com

State Police Release Identify of Crash Victim

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va – Virginia State Police have released the name of the teenager who died over the weekend in a single-vehicle crash in Augusta County. Spokesperson Shelby Crouch reported that the accident happened shortly after 2 am Saturday when a 2001 Ford Explorer was traveling south on Hildebrand Circle when it ran off the road, struck a tree and overturned.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Police investigating fatal crash along James Monroe Parkway

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Police are investigating a fatal, single-vehicle crash in Albemarle County. Emergency responders were called out to James Monroe Parkway, near Ashlawn-Highland Drive, around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, January 22. The Albemarle County Police Department says the driver, who has yet to be publicly identified, was taken...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

VSP investigating fatal crash in Culpeper County

CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal, single-vehicle crash in Culpeper County. VSP says the crash happened along Route 685, near Landon’s Lane, shortly after noon Thursday, January 19. A 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix ran off the road, overcorrected, ran off the road again, and collided with a tree.
CULPEPER COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Blustery Breeze, Tracking Next Wintry Mix and Rainfall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Brisk northwest winds on this Monday into Monday night. Ushering in cooler and drier conditions for the overnight. Dry and pleasant Tuesday. Along with less wind. Tracking the progress of the next southern storm system due in on Wednesday. The center of the Low-Pressure area will...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Illegal landfill in Virginia results in $250,000 civil penalty

The operation of an illegal landfill in Ruckersville resulted in a $250,000 civil penalty. This recovery will go to the Virginia Environmental Emergency Response Fund, which helps fund emergency responses to environmental pollution and provides loans to small businesses to help with environmental pollution control. “I’m so proud of the...
RUCKERSVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

JMU professor gives tip on conserving energy and saving money in winter

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - So far this winter, we have seen temperatures ranging from below-freezing to around 60 degrees. A professor of integrated science at James Madison University who studies heating, ventilating, and air conditioning says despite the dramatic changes, there are ways homeowners can cut down energy consumption. “Cracks...
HARRISONBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

Waynesboro vigil calls for more affordable housing

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Thousands of families around Virginia struggle to afford a place to live. Community members and organizations - Virginia Organizing, Embrace Community Center, and the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship -gathered for a vigil in Waynesboro Sunday, January 22, as way to bring awareness to this housing crisis. “We...
WAYNESBORO, VA
WSLS

Confederate general's remains moved to Virginia hometown

CULPEPER, Va. – The remains of a Confederate general unearthed from beneath a monument at the center of a Virginia intersection have been reinterred at a cemetery in his hometown. Last month, Richmond, which served as the Confederacy’s capital for most of the Civil War, removed the statue of...
RICHMOND, VA
Augusta Free Press

Developing: One person dead in single-car crash in Albemarle County

One person is dead from injuries in a single-car crash in Albemarle County on Sunday. According to Albemarle County Police, the accident was reported at 8:30 a.m. Sunday on James Monroe Parkway near Ashlawn-Highland Drive. The driver of the vehicle was transported to the UVA Medical Center, where he succumbed...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Developer offering tours of newest addition to Southwood neighborhood

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Members of the Charlottesville community and beyond are taking a tour of the area’s newest living space. Atlantic Builders had a pre-sales event for its different three-level town home collection at Southwood Sunday, January 22. The location is near Fifth Street Shopping Center. The company...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Showers moving out

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A storm system that has kept us soggy is slowly moving away. We’ll see showers ending and some clearing today: A westerly wind will increase and temperatures warm into the upper 40s. Tuesday is expected to be nice with sunshine and 50s. Meanwhile, we are tracking a storm in the southwest. A wintry mix will move into the region Wednesday morning, before changing over to all rain during the day. Conditions will begin to improve Thursday. Have a great and safe day !
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville officially adopts Climate Action Plan

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s first Climate Action Plan is now officially adopted. The plan is divided into sectors, which will help the city take action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. It also goes into transportation, nature-based solutions, and community involvement. “Policy changes and programs that help make the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy