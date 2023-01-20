ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FGCU's Coleman Continued Family Legacy Into MLB

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- FGCU baseball coaches Dave Tollett and Rusty McKee made Casey Coleman an offer he hoped to hear. Maybe he even needed to hear. The offer led the former Mariner High star in Cape Coral to becoming a two-way star for the Eagles, a major league pitcher and now, an FGCU Hall of Famer.
Women’s Tennis Earns Sweep Of Florida A&M

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The FGCU women's tennis team (3-1) cruised to victory on a chilly Saturday afternoon, sweeping Florida A&M (0-1) 4-0 at the Althea Gibson Tennis Complex. Due to inclement weather and delays, no doubles matches were played. Sophomore Gabriela Macias (Barranquilla, Colombia/Colegio Fontan) earned the Eagles' first...
fgcuathletics.com

Eagles Fall Short at Liberty

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The No. 26 FGCU women's basketball team (18-3 overall, 6-1 ASUN Conference) dropped its first league game of the season, falling to Liberty 88-78 in overtime Saturday evening. The loss snaps the Green & Blue's 10-game winning streak, and FGCU's six-game road run. It also marked...
