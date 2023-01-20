Read full article on original website
Related
ETOnline.com
Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale Is Extended — Shop The Best Deals on Shoes and Designer Handbags
Originally slated to end in late December, the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale is still going strong with over 42,000 deals on everything from designer handbags to running shoes and home finds. Extended through January 9, Nordstrom's major winter sale does not disappoint. Whether you are shopping for winter essentials or wondering how to use the gift cards received over the holidays, you can save up to 60% on top brands from UGG, Birkenstock, Jacquemus, and much more.
ETOnline.com
Coach 50% Off Sale: Don't Miss These Deals on Winter Boots, Handbags, Accessories and More
Coach is ringing in the new year with a huge winter sale offering 50% off all sale styles, including some of the brand’s best-selling products. From winter booties to iconic handbags, the cult-favorite luxury retailer is giving us even more reason to snag the purses, wallets, and shoes we've been eyeing for months. For a limited time, the Coach Winter Sale is offering hundreds of beautiful bags, shoes, and accessories for half the price.
Nordstrom Has So Many Boots and Sweaters on Sale — Shop Our Faves
These markdowns on boots and sweaters from the sale section at Nordstrom are seriously too good to miss out on — find out more
ETOnline.com
Save Up to 40% on Puffer Jackets, Baggies, and More Outdoor Apparel During Patagonia's Winter Sale
Patagonia deals are rare, so when the brand has a sale, we take notice. Their gear not only looks great, but everything is durable, reliable, and even eco-friendly. Now through February 8, the Patagonia Winter Sale is taking up to 40% off outdoor clothing and gear for men, women, and kids. There are also discounts on travel bags like duffels and backpacks for your upcoming adventures. As we gear up for the new year, the Patagonia Winter Sale has some seriously good wardrobe staples from rainwear to high-quality outerwear to upgrade your gear closet.
Some of Allbirds’ Bestselling Shoes and Sneakers Are On Sale
Known for comfortable sneakers and a small environmental footprint, Allbirds is offering up to 40% off some of its most popular styles.
AOL Corp
The best handbag deals at Nordstrom’s end-of-year clearance sale that you need to see now
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Want to start the new year with a...
Nordstrom's Secret Sale Section Includes Over 3,000 Deals — Here Are the 25 Best Fashion and Beauty Finds
Score up to 60 percent off of Adidas, Free People, and True Botanicals while you can We're here to let you in on a little secret: Nordstrom has a secret sale section, and it's teeming with deep discounts on so many coveted brands. The Limited-Time Sale section is hiding in plain sight at Nordstrom, and it includes up to 60 percent off of Sorel, Nike, and Adidas shoes, Free People and Good American clothing, and skincare products from brands like Sunday Riley, True Botanicals, Kiehl's, and Clinique. The...
ETOnline.com
Winter Fashion at Amazon Is Now Up to 70% Off: Shop The 20 Best Deals on Levi's, UGG, adidas and More
Amazon's Winter Fashion Sale is officially in full swing, with up to 80% off best-selling items from your favorite brands. Between footwear from UGG and adidas to denim from Levi's and Calvin Klein, plus deep discounts on Amazon Essentials and more, there's no better time to save on winter fashion essentials. Thousands of items are on sale right now, and we've made shopping easier for you by hunting down the 20 best deals to shop during the Amazon Winter Fashion Sale.
AOL Corp
The pants Oprah calls 'ultra-flattering' are 50% off at the Spanx End of Season Sale
We all know Oprah has great taste — there's a reason we go wild for her Favorite Things list every year. And when she calls something 'ultra-flattering,' you know it's something worth buying. Add a 50% discount to that, and we're stocking up! That's the case with these super-cute pants from Spanx — right now they're just $63 (regularly $128) at the Spanx End of Season Sale. The sale is on from now until January 11. There are tons of items are deeply discounter and you get an extra 30% off sale items with the offer code SALE.
Beyoncé Embracing the Outdoors for Latest Ivy Park Drop
Beyoncé is headed into the woods — and the urban jungle — for the latest drop of her Ivy Park collection with Adidas. Called Park Trail, the line is intended to be a “trail-blazing expression of performance wear inspired by the resilience of the outdoors, the spirit of the streets, and the possibilities of the future,” the companies said.More from WWDPhotos of the Top Searched Met Gala Red Carpet Style StarsBeyoncé's Best Fashion Moments Through the YearsPhotos of the Most Memorable Super Bowl Halftime Show Performances What that translates into is a collection of gender-neutral performance apparel, footwear and accessories for men,...
Saks Fifth Avenue up to 75% off sale: The best deals on designer handbags, apparel and more
Saks Fifth Avenue has increased the discount of its “Designer Sale” up to 75% off. The sale has many items marked down from popular designers, including Coach, Kate Spade and Tory Burch. The discounts extend across many of Saks’ departments, including handbags and clothing for men and women.
AOL Corp
Nordstrom’s sale section has so many finds under $25 — here are 25+ of the best buys
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. When it comes to IRL department stores that...
AOL Corp
These Katie Holmes-approved comfy loafers just dropped in three new colors
It’s not often that you find a pair of shoes that are as comfortable as they are stylish, and it’s even rarer to find a pair that’s also celeb-approved. Which is why we were so excited to see Katie Holmes step out in Reformation's Agathea Chunky Loafer a few months ago. Since the actress was spotted in the sleek and modern penny loafers, they quickly became a bestseller for the brand which just released the comfy shoe in three new colors.
This Amazon Bodysuit Is Just Like SKIMS Without the Label (Or The Price Tag)
Give yourself designer-quality support on a big-box-store budget.
31 Best Camel Coats for an Effortlessly Chic Winter Look
The classic winter coat will keep you warm, and your style timeless, for years to come.
CNET
Grab Select Toms Shoes for Just $25 During This Sale
When Toms first came out in 2006, the mission of the company resonated with so many people: providing a new pair of free shoes to young people in developing nations for every pair sold. The simple canvas-style slip-on shoes -- also called alpargatas -- was the foundation of the company.
Amazon Has a Secret Section with All Things Denim, Including Jackets, Overalls, and Jeans — Starting at $22
The winter blues don’t have to be so bad, after all Denim is the ultimate wardrobe staple that goes with just about anything in your closet, and simply never goes out of style. No matter the season, who doesn't love a good pair of blue jeans? Amazon knows what you're after and actually has a secret denim section called Winter Blues that has everything you need for your cold-weather, jean-based 'fit. There are tons of pieces you can easily wear this winter, including jackets, shirts, overalls, and, of...
Gear Patrol
Spruce Up Your Golf Attire with This Peter Millar Sale
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. To begin 2023, a handful of smaller, more streetwear-focused brands are claiming the lion's share of style headlines in the golf world. We love innovation and a fresh take on golf clothes, but if you find yourself longing for classic tailoring and humble good looks on the golf course and in the clubhouse, you'll still want to reach for threads from the sartorial old guard. This includes the golf apparel stalwart, Peter Millar. Right now, you can save 50 percent on a ton of picks from the brand, ranging from winter-ready performance puffers to chinos, polos and more.
Rent the Runway is now selling secondhand designer clothes on Amazon from 35 brands including Tory Burch and Kate Spade
"We believe strategic relationships like this can ignite a new engine of growth for our business," RTR founder and CEO Jenn Hyman said.
ETOnline.com
Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit With Kate Spade's Lunar New Year Sale — Get 23% Off This Weekend
The Lunar New Year is just a day away, and we can't wait to celebrate the holiday by feasting on our deliciously lucky dishes, spending time with our loved ones, and treating ourselves to a little shopping. So many of our favorite brands, from lululemon to Our Place, have released collections in honor of the Year of the Rabbit. In honor of the ocassion, Kate Spade joined the mix by making rabbits look chic with a Lunar New Year collection of purses, apparel and accessories.
Comments / 0