This New Hampshire Pizza Place Voted One of the Best in Entire U.S.
When it comes to pizza, New Englanders know a lot. We have the North End in Boston for authenticity, and many transplants from the Mediterranean who've settled in small towns to create delicious, one-of-a-kind pizza experiences. When The Daily Meal recently released its list of the top pizza joints across...
Maine, New Hampshire GoodWill Stores Will Not Accept These 21 Items
It's the start of a new year and clean outs are in progress across New England. Clothes closet purging, kitchen discards, garage cleanouts, and bedroom spruce ups all create unwanted or unneeded items which are still useful to others. Before you go all Marie Kondo in your cleaning, decide what...
More than 30K without power in Mass., NH as another winter storm rolls through
WESTMINSTER, Mass. — More than 30,000 homes and business are without power in Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Monday as another winter storm rolls through the region. In Massachusetts, more than 6,000 people were without power as of 7:45 a.m., according to the MEMA outage map. Most of the outages were centered in Franklin and Worcester counties.
These 10 New Hampshire Restaurants Are Totally Underrated
I certainly have nothing against big chain restaurants! Often times, they have bigger kitchens and are better able to accommodate folks with dietary restrictions, which is really important these days. Just look at the 110 Grill. They basically give each patron an allergy test before you are seated! It's excellent!
An Open Letter to the Lazy New England Idiots Who Do This Same Thing Every Winter
Listen, I get it, snow sucks. Yes, when we were younger, a snow day is all we hoped for in New England. A day when school was canceled and we could just go out and play in the snow all day. However, as adults, snow sucks. I mean we have...
WMTW
Proposal would restrict pets in cars in New Hampshire
CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire is the only state that allows adults to drive without wearing seatbelts. While the state currently has no lapdog-related laws, the Legislature is considering a bill that would make it illegal for someone to drive with “an animal of any size on their person.”
WMUR.com
New Hampshire snow totals by town: Jan. 22-23, 2023
A winter storm brought more than one foot of snow to some parts of New Hampshire Sunday night into Monday. The following snow totals come from National Weather Service local spotters and WMUR viewers. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
New Hampshire Residents Will Need a REAL ID to Board Flights Starting on May 7, 2023 - Extended from May 3, 2023
New Hampshire's Division of Motor Vehicles states clearly on its website that there is a new deadline to get a REAL ID driver's license. That is what is needed to board flights without a passport starting on May 7, 2025. It also applies to entering secure federal buildings then.
pupvine.com
15 Dog Breeders In New Hampshire – Find A Perfect Dog
If you decide it is time to bring a new furry family member into your home, these 15 dog breeders in New Hampshire will surely help you find your perfect pooch. Whether you are looking for a big dog or a small dog, a purebred or a designer dog — we’ve gathered a list of all the best dog breeders in New Hampshire to help you in your search.
WMUR.com
Doctors say another flu surge in New Hampshire possible
Health experts said New Hampshire typically sees 40 to 50 deaths per year from influenza. Nationwide, the flu kills 30,000 to 40,000 each year.
WMUR.com
Governor's office in touch with DCYF over case of 7-year-old in hospital with serious injuries
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire governor's office said Monday it is in contact with the Division of Children, Youth and Families about the case of a Manchester boy who was allegedly abused by his father and is now in a Boston hospital with serious injuries. Jaevion Riley, 7,...
More Tragedy on the NH Slopes: Skier Dies at Cannon Mountain
A man died while on the slopes at Cannon Mountain in Franconia on Wednesday, the second death of a skier at a New Hampshire ski area within a week. Spokesman Greg Keeler said the 21-year-old was found by the ski patrol in the woods along the Upper Ravine Trail after he became separated from his friends. They reported him missing after about 90 minutes. The skier had suffered serious trauma and was unresponsive.
Wasted! Bizarre moment rogue snow plow driver smashes down several trash cans in Minnesota
A snow plow driver in St. Paul, Minnesota went rogue on Friday, bulldozing local residents' trash cans and recycling bins in a bizarre incident currently under investigation by city officials.
Have You Noticed This Strange Trend When New Hampshire Appears in Movies or TV Shows?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. We know New Hampshire is nice. But is it possible we’re just a bit too trusting?. If you’ve done any binge-watching in recent years, you...
NH makes move to suspend driver's licenses of hikers who don't pay rescue fees
CONCORD, N.H. -- New Hampshire is one step closer to being able to suspend the driver's licenses of the unprepared hikers who refuse to pay their rescue costs. The state senate approved a bill to create the stricter punishment. Fish and Game officials say about 10 to 12 of the hikers they rescue every year aren't properly prepared. They may not have the right equipment or clothing for the weather or go out too late in the day. Those people are asked to repay the state for the cost of their rescue. Every year, one or two refuse, according to officials. No word yet on when the House will vote.
mynbc5.com
More than 30,000 without power in New Hampshire as storm impacts region
CONCORD, N.H. — Thousands of residents in New Hampshire are without power as a snowstorm continues to pile snow across the state. As of 8:30 a.m., New Hampshire officials were already reporting more than 30,000 customers without power across the state. As of noon, that number does not appear to have changed, according to sister station WMUR.
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several towns in New Hampshire and Massachusetts have delayed or closed school because of the storm Monday. Check the latest list here.
Vermont's Residents Have til May 7, 2025, to Get a REAL ID Driver's License In Order Board Planes or Enter Federal Bldgs
Vermont's Dept. of Motor Vehicles says there is a deadline of May 7, 2025, to get a REAL ID driver's license. This will allow a holder to board airline flights in the U.S. without having to show a valid U.S. passport or passport card. It allows investors to enter secure federal buildings after the REAL ID deadline.
Bill would allow New Hampshire cities and towns to pass rent controls
New Hampshire cities and towns would be allowed to set their own rent controls on large developments – including limitations on how quickly rents could rise – under a bill proposed in the House this year. House Bill 95 would allow municipalities to cap the amount that certain landlords can increase rents and allow the […] The post Bill would allow New Hampshire cities and towns to pass rent controls appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Have You Visited New England’s Forgotten ‘Bermuda Triangle’?
After the reboot of Unsolved Mysteries, the success of Dateline, and the rise of true crime and paranormal podcasts, it’s curious that one of New England’s eeriest unsolved phenomena has remained as shrouded as its setting. For five years, a wooded area in Vermont served as the last...
