ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 2

Related
WMTW

Proposal would restrict pets in cars in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire is the only state that allows adults to drive without wearing seatbelts. While the state currently has no lapdog-related laws, the Legislature is considering a bill that would make it illegal for someone to drive with “an animal of any size on their person.”
NEW JERSEY STATE
WMUR.com

New Hampshire snow totals by town: Jan. 22-23, 2023

A winter storm brought more than one foot of snow to some parts of New Hampshire Sunday night into Monday. The following snow totals come from National Weather Service local spotters and WMUR viewers. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
pupvine.com

15 Dog Breeders In New Hampshire – Find A Perfect Dog

If you decide it is time to bring a new furry family member into your home, these 15 dog breeders in New Hampshire will surely help you find your perfect pooch. Whether you are looking for a big dog or a small dog, a purebred or a designer dog — we’ve gathered a list of all the best dog breeders in New Hampshire to help you in your search.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Seacoast Current

More Tragedy on the NH Slopes: Skier Dies at Cannon Mountain

A man died while on the slopes at Cannon Mountain in Franconia on Wednesday, the second death of a skier at a New Hampshire ski area within a week. Spokesman Greg Keeler said the 21-year-old was found by the ski patrol in the woods along the Upper Ravine Trail after he became separated from his friends. They reported him missing after about 90 minutes. The skier had suffered serious trauma and was unresponsive.
FRANCONIA, NH
CBS Boston

NH makes move to suspend driver's licenses of hikers who don't pay rescue fees

CONCORD, N.H. -- New Hampshire is one step closer to being able to suspend the driver's licenses of the unprepared hikers who refuse to pay their rescue costs. The state senate approved a bill to create the stricter punishment. Fish and Game officials say about 10 to 12 of the hikers they rescue every year aren't properly prepared. They may not have the right equipment or clothing for the weather or go out too late in the day. Those people are asked to repay the state for the cost of their rescue. Every year, one or two refuse, according to officials. No word yet on when the House will vote. 
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
mynbc5.com

More than 30,000 without power in New Hampshire as storm impacts region

CONCORD, N.H. — Thousands of residents in New Hampshire are without power as a snowstorm continues to pile snow across the state. As of 8:30 a.m., New Hampshire officials were already reporting more than 30,000 customers without power across the state. As of noon, that number does not appear to have changed, according to sister station WMUR.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
New Hampshire Bulletin

Bill would allow New Hampshire cities and towns to pass rent controls

New Hampshire cities and towns would be allowed to set their own rent controls on large developments – including limitations on how quickly rents could rise – under a bill proposed in the House this year.  House Bill 95 would allow municipalities to cap the amount that certain landlords can increase rents and allow the […] The post Bill would allow New Hampshire cities and towns to pass rent controls appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy