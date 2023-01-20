ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Michael J. Fox after Sundance standing ovation: ‘It’s an amazing f–king life’

By Johnny Oleksinski
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XurKL_0kLxWqWb00

Michael J. Fox received a long standing ovation at the Sundance Film Festival, where a new documentary about his life, career and struggle with Parkinson’s disease called “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” had its world premiere on Friday.

The “Back to the Future” and “Family Ties” star said he was particularly moved to see his own family on-screen.

“When I watch the film the thing that screams at me — how lucky I’ve been and how successful I’ve been — is the stuff with my family. It’s just such joy,” said the actor.

“I see my daughters laughing, [wife] Tracy [Pollan] trying to make sense of my craziness, and [my son] Sam being a 33-year-old man. When the hell did that happen?”

Fox, 61, spoke during an onstage Q&A with the premiere audience at the Eccles Theater, alongside director Davis Guggenheim, and described how the documentary came to be.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MZXrM_0kLxWqWb00
Fox participated in a Q&A onstage with director Davis Guggenheim, left.
Johnny Oleksinski

“I had just kind of come to a place that you [Guggenheim] had stumbled into, which is, ‘I can’t understand this, I can’t figure it out, I can’t look at it from different angles that don’t threaten me but enlighten me, make me stronger’,” he said. “And just as I was getting all that together, you stumbled into my life and said, ‘Let’s make a movie out of this.’ And I thought, ‘I’ve got nothing to do the next six weeks.'”

The actor, who moved from Quogue, NY, to Santa Barbara, Calif., in 2021, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 1991 when he was 29 years old. He kept the disease secret for seven years, and has since become an outspoken advocate for research and funding with his Michael J. Fox Foundation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jjx7j_0kLxWqWb00
Fox (center), wife Tracy Pollan and director Davis Guggenheim walk the red carpet at Sundance.
Getty Images

Fox also mentioned his recent viral reunion with “Back to the Future” co-star Christopher Lloyd.

“Chris is one of the great guys of all time. When I worked with him on the movies, I was so busy so we didn’t establish a complex relationship,” he said. “As we’ve gotten older and these events show up — ComicCon, things like that — and we started talking, I realized what a great guy he is. And I also realized what a genius he is.”

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R5oLS_0kLxWqWb00
Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox’s ‘Back to the Future’ reunion has fans in tears

He added of the 84-year-old actor, “He’s getting younger and I’m getting older.”

Although Fox and the documentary about him express his extremely optimistic outlook on life, he didn’t shy away from his hardships during the talk.

“I got to a point with all these injuries where I thought, I don’t want to get too grim, but I certainly was disappointed with where things were going. And I thought, ‘I’m 61 years old, I gotta sit down with myself and have a conversation,’” he said.

Describing his internal monologue, Fox added: “I’m 61, I’ll live to 92 and have a great life and enjoy my grandchildren, or I can just say I’m just gonna get sicker until I don’t try to hurt myself, I don’t try not to hurt myself, and just let it go down this path I don’t want it to go down. Like I said, a grim moment.”

Fox added: “Every time I say, ‘This rocks. I love my life, I love my family, I love what I do, I love that people react to what I do, I love that I can be an example to other people and help them deal with their issues.’

“It’s an amazing f–king life. And I’m enjoying it, and I’m glad you’re with me.”

“Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” will hit AppleTV+ later this year.

Comments / 9

Fentanyl Kills
2d ago

you are an amazing and humble person. even with such a debilitating disease, you always have composure and grace. thank you for your movies as you are a terrific actor. may God bless you always. 🙏

Reply
8
Guess(t)
1d ago

Michael has handled his situation with grace and dignity. We need to understand, sometimes that life can change at a moments notice. You can be young, energetic, and vibrant, and have the world at your feet, one minute, and have an entirely different situation the next. We really need to focus on, what our lives are at present. We do not know what tomorrow holds. I wish him well.

Reply(1)
3
Too late - Tig Ebert
2d ago

Loved 🥰 watching micheal j fox when I was younger and soo was he...one my favorite movies...the secret of my success...go watch it 👀❄️👀❄️👀❄️ !!!

Reply
2
Related
TheDailyBeast

Michael J. Fox Moves Sundance to Tears With Triumphant Documentary

For much of the 1980s and ’90s, Michael J. Fox was one of America’s favorite stars, which is why the news that he had Parkinson’s disease landed such a shocking blow. Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie is the endearing and affecting story of the beloved Family Ties and Back to the Future actor’s journey from Canada to Hollywood to the forefront of a fight against an incurable malady. Its poignancy and humor is amplified by its canny decision to let Fox tell his own tale.An Inconvenient Truth director Davis Guggenheim places Fox front-and-center throughout Still: A Michael J. Fox...
The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance: Anne Hathaway Recalls Being Asked as 16-Year-Old Actress if She Was “a Good Girl or Bad Girl?”

Standing on the big stage inside Park City’s Eccles Theatre on Saturday night, Anne Hathaway took the microphone during a brief Q&A session following the world premiere of her new film, Eileen. After saying how honored she is to be in the cast of William Oldroyd’s film alongside Thomasin McKenzie, Shea Whigham, Marin Ireland and Owen Teague, the Oscar winner offered a polite apology if what she was about to say turned into “an annoying headline.” More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance: 'Theater Camp' Debuts to Standing Ovation, Receives Second for Cast After Surprise Musical Performance'The Eternal Memory' Review: A Moving...
DoYouRemember?

Meet Jane Fonda’s Three Children Who Are All Grown Up

Jane Fonda dominated the entertainment industry with her versatile performances. She bagged two Academy Awards and an AFI Life Achievement Award in the course of her 63-year career. However, despite having an impressive run in Hollywood, Fonda’s private life hasn’t been always great as her childhood was marred with sexual abuse and her marital life was a mess.
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Rock Star Dies

Legendary guitarist and rock star Jeff Beck, who rocketed to fame as a member of The Yardbirds and later formed the Jeff Beck Group, has died, according to a statement released by his family.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis

A drummer for the Grammy Award-nominated rock band Modest Mouse has reportedly been diagnosed with late-stage cancer, according to the band's social media page. Drummer Jeremiah Green's diagnosis was announced on Modest Mouse's Instagram page in a post written by lead singer Isaac Brock, who added that Green is undergoing treatment.
24/7 Wall St.

25 Famous People Who Drank Themselves to Death

Drinking can make the good times even better and help get through the bad times, but as anyone who has ever had a splitting hangover knows, alcohol can be extremely hard on the body. Hangovers pass, but when alcohol is consumed at excessive levels regularly it can take a serious toll. Our society’s relationship with […]
WISCONSIN STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies

Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Actress and Model Dies

Famed actress and model Dorothy Tristan reportedly died on January 7th, according to a statement from her husband. According to her husband, director John D. Hancock, Tristan died at their home following a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Her death was confirmed by her representative, according to Variety.
TMZ.com

Lisa Marie Presley's Sarcophagus Revealed Ahead of Graceland Memorial

Lisa Marie Presley's final resting place will be an above-ground tomb -- similar to what her late son was buried in ... which can now be in seen in full view ahead of her memorial. Photos surfaced Saturday from Graceland, where LMP's stone sarcophagus was revealed lying right next to...
toofab.com

Julia Roberts Learns Through DNA She's Not Julia Roberts

"Is my head on straight still?" Julia says in shock as Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explains her genealogy on "Finding Your Roots" It's Julia Mitchell NOT Julia Roberts...at least according to DNA. The iconic movie star learned she has been living by the wrong name on Wednesday's episode of "Finding...
News Breaking LIVE

Singer Who Won America's Hearts Dies Tragically At 31

Individuals singing their hearts out have captured the hearts and ears of Americans on television for decades with popular talent searches such as "Star Search" and "The Voice," but no show has been more successful than "American Idol," which has run on Fox and now ABC for two decades. After a long run on Fox, the show moved over to ABC several years ago, still hosted by the legendary Ryan Seacrest.
DoYouRemember?

Meet The Late Kirstie Alley’s Two Amazing Children

Kirstie Alley, who died recently at 71 from cancer, tied the knot with actor Parker Stevenson on December 22, 1983. Sadly, she suffered a miscarriage in 1990 when she was three months pregnant, the actress later discussing her fertility challenges in the 2005 memoir, How to Lose Your Ass and regain Your Life, opening up about how she struggled physically and emotionally after her pregnancy loss.
AFP

Brooke Shields describes rape in Sundance documentary

Brooke Shields revealed she was raped as a young Hollywood actress in new documentary "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields," which premiered on day two of the Sundance film festival Friday. Part one examines the intense sexualization Shields experienced as a young girl, including a provocative nude photoshoot at age 10, and her appearance as an child prostitute in the film "Pretty Baby" at age 11.
UTAH STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Actor Dies

Famed British actor Stephen Greif, who starred in the fourth season of "The Crown," has died, according to his representatives. Greif's death was announced by his representatives at Michelle Braidman Associates on Twitter Monday, stating, "With great sadness we announce the death of our wonderful client Stephen Greif. His extensive career included numerous roles on screen and stage, including at the National Theatre, RSC and in the West End. We will miss him dearly and our thoughts are with his family and friends."
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
168K+
Followers
74K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy