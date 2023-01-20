Read full article on original website
The Highest-Paid NBA Players By Season
NBA salaries have become incredibly huge over the years. These are the highest-paid players in the league by season.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss
Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
"People think because they pay money…you can say whatever you want" - How Shannon Sharpe's previous comments on courtside fans came back to bite him
Sharpe was found to say he despises courtside fans you create problems at NBA games because they think that since they pay more money for those seats, they can do whatever they want
LeBron James Stands Up for Shannon Sharpe After Courtside Altercation With Ja Morant, His Father
Former NFL tight end and current FS1 analyst Shannon Sharpe engaged in a verbal altercation with multiple players from the... The post LeBron James Stands Up for Shannon Sharpe After Courtside Altercation With Ja Morant, His Father appeared first on Outsider.
Lakers News: NBA Confirms Russell Westbrook Should Have Been Called for Late Game Violation
The Last Two-Minute Report shows the Grizzlies could have potentially tied up the game.
Larsa Pippen And Marcus Jordan Reportedly 'Crazy About Each Other' After Months Full Of Dating Rumors
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan appear to be having a great time together despite denying claims that they're a couple.
sportszion.com
NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar reveals shocking reason behind his conversion to Islam
The NBA’s all-time leading scorer, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, has led a quite versatile, dynamic, and revolutionary life so far. In his 70 years of life, he experienced several life-changing moments and witnessed some of history’s most monumental events. Alongside his concomitant observation, Kareem also accomplished some of the rarest...
Milwaukee Bucks Looking to Trade Star Player
Since the beginning of January, NBA star center Serge Ibaka has been away from his Milwaukee Bucks team for what has been labeled as "personal reasons," and now the saga has taken a whole new turn.
NBA prepares for LeBron James major move
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James could move to his fourth NBA team this summer, according to one report. Heavy Sports reports that the Lakers star could force a move to a “winning environment” following another disappointing season in Los Angeles. “According to executives around the league, multiple teams are at least preparing for the Read more... The post NBA prepares for LeBron James major move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WATCH: Mavs Star Luka Doncic’s New $250K Hellfire Apocalypse Truck
As the 2022-23 NBA calendar year progresses, stay up to date with the latest news happening around the league with our DallasBasketball.com tracker.
"It's not like we're crossing each other's paths anymore" - Scottie Pippen refuses to fix his relationship with Isiah Thomas
Pippen never had a relationship with the Detroit “Bad Boy” Pistons member and implied that it would be practically useless to build one now.
Dennis Rodman compares playing with Michael Jordan-Scottie Pippen and Shaquille O’Neal-Kobe Bryant
Dennis Rodman’s time with the Lakers was chaotic to say the least.
Why Al Horford Ran Off Court After Celtics’ Win Over Raptors
Al Horford didn’t stick around on the court to bask in the moment after making the game-sealing play in the Celtics’ win Saturday night. Toronto had a chance to tie or win its matchup with Boston as it inbounded the ball with 3.8 seconds left trailing by two at Scotiabank Arena. After haphazardly crossing halfcourt, Raptors forward Pascal Siakam had his pocket picked by Horford, who stole the basketball right as the final buzzer sounded. But instead of celebrating with his Celtics teammates by the bench on the opposite end of the court, Horford ran down the tunnel and left the floor.
CBS Sports
LeBron James says son Bronny can go to any college he wants: 'All I have to do is pick up the phone'
Only a handful of schools have publicly offered a scholarship to top-40 recruit Bronny James, LeBron James' oldest son. This week, his options were reportedly pared down to a final three of USC, Ohio State and Oregon. However, The King himself weighed in this weekend on his son's options as he stares down the homestretch of his recruitment, and made thing abundantly clear: Bronny's options are not limited.
Nia Long Responds To Rumors Of Her Being In A New Relationship After Ime Udoka Split
Nia Long reacts to rumors of her starting a new relationship after breaking up with controversial Ime Udoka.
Cavaliers Rumors: Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, Caris LeVert, More
Fastbreak on FanNation NBA insider and reporter Brett Siegel is joined by Chris Fedor from Cleveland.com to discuss the state of the Cleveland Cavaliers, as well as the latest news and rumors pertaining to Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, Caris LeVert and more.
Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens, daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner, are dating, per reports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, 39; and Mallory Edens, 26, the model and daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owners Wes Edens; are dating, People magazine reported.
LeBron James Becomes The 1st Player In NBA History To Do This
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has been playing phenomenally over the last ten games.
Bronny James narrows his college choices to three schools
Bronny James has apparently narrowed down his choice of colleges. The son of NBA superstar LeBron James will reportedly decide between Ohio State, USC and Oregon, according to a report from the L.A. Times. “I’m still open, but those are options,” James told On3. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Sierra Canyon star is in the midst of a standout senior year. ESPN NBA draft analyst Jonathan Givony recently dubbed Bronny a “strong first round candidate” for the 2024 draft. James is also ranked the No. 38 overall prospect and No. 10 combo guard in On3’s 2023 rankings. He is also the No. 7 player in California. James’ college future has long been a source of intrigue around the sport. Last fall, the 18-year-old caused a stir when he posted photos of himself in Ohio State Buckeyes gear on Instagram after a visit to the campus. Memphis had been a rumored destination for the prospect as well, but the school was notably left off the most recent list of his final three choices.
ESPN And Yankees Personality Michael Kay Threatens To Have Producer Fired On The Air
The New York media star didn't take kindly to a diss about his ESPN Radio show's ratings.
