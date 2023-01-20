Read full article on original website
Suspect in deadly Marysville hit-and-run arrested, police says
(KTLX) — Marysville Police said officers arrested a suspect accused of killing a 13-year-old and injuring another teen in a hit-and-run on Jan. 14. Police said the hit-and-run happened on B Street, near 18th Street, around 7:20 p.m. At the scene, officers found two teens who had been struck, a 13-year-old girl and a 15-year-old […]
Carmichael Hit-and-Run Driver Flees on Foot
Fleeing Driver Strikes Pedestrian Along Marconi Avenue. A hit-and-run driver in Carmichael fled the scene on January 17 after striking and injuring a pedestrian. The accident happened along Marconi Avenue between Fair Oaks Boulevard and Zachman Way around 7:02 p.m. According to the incident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the vehicle, a Toyota Scion, struck a tent where someone was inside.
2 people killed, 1 injured in Citrus Heights crash
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Two people were killed and another person was injured in a crash near Citrus Heights Sunday evening. The crash happened around 7:45 p.m. on Auburn Boulevard near Cobalt Way, according to the Citrus Heights Police Department. They said a Mercedes on Auburn Boulevard hit a...
Raley's workers stop hatchet-wielding attacker in Yuba City, police say
YUBA CITY, Calif. — A man is accused of attacking a Raley's employee in Yuba City with a hatchet before other employees subdued him, including one who smacked the assailant with a product scanner, officials said. The Yuba City Police Department said 44-year-old Larry Reed of Olivehurst is facing...
Police at the scene of barricaded suspect in Fair Oaks
FAIR OAKS - Deputies are currently on the scene of a barricaded suspect in Fair Oaks.According to authorities, the male suspect is inside a home in the 7600 block of Southcliff Drive and is refusing to come out. He is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon and may now be armed with a machete. No one besides the suspect is believed to be inside the house. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office has not yet released any further details about the suspect or the ongoing situation.We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
Man facing murder charges in fentanyl death involving counterfeit pill
A man who El Dorado County sheriff’s narcotics detectives suspect distributed fentanyl that killed a Shingle Springs girl was sitting behind bars Monday night. Kamaal Babatunde Agboola Yusuf, 22, was taken into custody by county law enforcement at his parent’s home in Elk Grove’s Lakeside community. He...
Alleged catalytic converter theft suspect caught red handed by West Sacramento police officer
WEST SACRAMENTO – A West Sacramento police officer had an up-close encounter with a suspected catalytic converter thief Sunday morning. Police say the officer was out on patrol when he noticed a suspicious person under a vehicle. Getting closer, the officer started hearing a saw. He then saw that the suspect was trying to cut off someone's catalytic converter. The officer started questioning the suspect, who initially claimed that he was just working on his car. However, police say the suspect eventually admitted that he was trying to steal the catalytic converter. Other catalytic converters were soon found in the suspect's car, police say. The suspect was arrested and has been booked into Yolo County Jail.
Paradise police make 3 separate DUI arrests during Saturday night shift
PARADISE, Calif. - The Paradise Police Department says that during the night shift, from Saturday night to Sunday morning, they made three separate, unrelated DUI arrests. PPD would like to remind everyone that DUI crashes kill around one person every 45 minutes in the US, according to NHTSA. “Studies show...
All lanes closed on SB I-5 after fiery big rig crash in Sacramento County
A fiery crash early Monday morning on southbound Interstate 5 in Sacramento County has closed all lanes and significantly slowed traffic. The crash happened on I-5 near Airport Boulevard around 3:30 a.m., according to KCRA 3 crews on scene. Officials told KCRA 3 that a big rig hit a freeway...
KCRA Today: Latest on deadly SoCal shooting, Turlock police increase patrols downtown, fiery crash closes SB Interstate 5
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Man arrested after exchanging gunfire with Grass Valley police during foot chase | Update
GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — A man was arrested by Grass Valley police Friday, two weeks after engaging in gunfire with officers and sending himself and someone else to the hospital. Austin Wallace was charged on a felony warrant for charges of attempted homicide and four counts of assault with...
Southbound Skyway reopens after crash
PARADISE, Calif. 2 P.M. UPDATE - Southbound Skyway has reopened between Paradise and Chico after a truck overturned Monday morning. The CHP said the crash happened around 11 a.m. near Lookout Point. Officers said they shut down the road when they arrived. The driver of the truck drove onto the...
Traffic severely backed up on SB I-5 near SMF after fiery big rig crash
SACRAMENTO – A big rig crash and resulting fire had southbound Interstate 5 closed near the Sacramento International Airport early Monday morning. The crash happened a little after 3:30 a.m. near Airport Boulevard. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but a big rig hit a freeway sign. The big rig then caught fire.California Highway Patrol says the big rig driver suffered major burns. I-5 was closed to southbound traffic in the area and drivers were diverted onto nearby surface streets through the morning commute hours. Caltrans announced just before 9:30 a.m. that one southbound lane had been reopened. They estimate the roadway will fully reopen at 6 p.m.
Garage fire damages Citrus Heights home; 1 person evaluated for burn injuries
One person is being evaluated for burn injuries after a garage and attic fire at a Citrus Heights home Sunday afternoon. The fire was first reported just after 5:30 p.m. at a home along Westbrook Drive. Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene and found flames shooting out of the garage.
Butte County Search and Rescue helps drivers stuck on Saturday
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team says that they were able to help some people out that were stuck in the snow on Saturday in the Butte Meadows area. BCSSR says that above 5,000 feet there is still a lot of snow, and...
Deadly stabbing under investigation at Sacramento-area board and care facility
SACRAMENTO COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a stabbing at a board and care facility in south Sacramento left one person dead early Friday morning. The incident happened at a facility along the 6300 block of Orange Avenue. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, one resident of the 6-8 person facility apparently stabbed another resident.Deputies say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. The suspect is in custody and has been identified as 59-year-old Glen Doherty. The victim's name has not been released, but the sheriff's office says he was a 59-year-old man. Doherty has been booked into Sacramento County Jail and is facing a charge of homicide.
Robber steals alcohol, pepper-sprays clerk & customer at CVS
CHICO, Calif. - Chico police officers are looking for a man who robbed a pharmacy and pepper-sprayed an employee and a customer. The robbery happened at the CVS pharmacy on East Avenue in Chico Sunday afternoon just before 12:30 p.m. Police said the suspect stole alcohol and used the pepper...
