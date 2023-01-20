Minnesota- The DNR is looking for public comment on deer populations statewide. January 23 begins the input period. There is an online questionnaire hunters can fill out, a webinar to attend and two public meetings. They are resetting goals for two areas this year, the East Central uplands which are areas to the south and east of Duluth including Carlton County, as well as the Sand Plains area with is in southern Minnesota. The webinar will be posted to the DNR webpage.

HIBBING, MN ・ 7 HOURS AGO