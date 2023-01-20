Read full article on original website
Bentleyville asking for community help creating 20th anniversary logo
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Bentleyville “Tour of Lights” is looking for the public’s help to help celebrate their 20th anniversary. On the organization’s Facebook page, they are asking the community to help create their 20th anniversary logo. It must include “20th anniversary” somewhere on...
Super One to present $91k check to Salvation Army
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A new donation campaign for The Salvation Army has raised over $91,000 through donations from select Super One locations. Miner’s Incorporated, which owns grocery stores under the Super One brand, ran a register campaign to collect donations for the Salvation Army in the month of December. It was the first year Miner’s Inc. requested donations through pin pads at checkout stations.
Lake Superior Ice Fest returning to Barkers Island
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Lake Superior Ice Fest has some fun activities planned for the community. The two-day event, set for Friday, Jan. 27 and Saturday, Jan. 28, takes place annually at Barkers Island in Superior. Events will be across the island on both land and ice...
DEDA declines local developers’ renovation proposal for former Kozy Bar building
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A local business owner’s plans to bring new life to the former home of the Kozy Bar in Duluth has been rejected by the Duluth Economic Development Authority. In a statement Friday, city leaders announced DEDA had declined a recently submitted proposal regarding...
Historic jailhouse apartments bring new housing options to Duluth
DULUTH, MN. --After being unused for about a decade, the St. Louis County Jailhouse brought on new life. “So, we have a mix of studio units, one-bedroom units, two-bedroom units,” said one of the building’s project developers, Meghan Elliott. “In a building like this, we have 33 units, and 33 different floor plans.”
City by City: Minnesota, Hibbing, Duluth
Minnesota- The DNR is looking for public comment on deer populations statewide. January 23 begins the input period. There is an online questionnaire hunters can fill out, a webinar to attend and two public meetings. They are resetting goals for two areas this year, the East Central uplands which are areas to the south and east of Duluth including Carlton County, as well as the Sand Plains area with is in southern Minnesota. The webinar will be posted to the DNR webpage.
BBB now accepting applications for scholarships
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Better Business Bureau Foundation (BBB) announced Monday they are now accepting applications for this year’s scholarship. The foundation, which serves Minnesota and North Dakota, is inviting high school students to apply for the 2023 Students of Integrity Scholarship. The essay-based scholarship is...
John Beargrease Cub Run: Keeping the tradition alive
TWO HARBORS, MN. -- Just about a week before the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon, young mushers took to the trails to get into the marathon mindset. The Beargrease Cub Run kicked off in Two Harbors Saturday afternoon. It’s been around for about a decade, becoming a fan-favorite tradition.
An Open Letter To The Woman I Accidentally Terrified In West Duluth Sunday Night
I thought I was doing the right thing, but in hindsight, I may have frightened a young woman last night in West Duluth. I was just trying to help!. I was driving down 40th avenue west from over the hill. I reached the bottom of the hill at the stoplight at the intersection of Grand Avenue and 40th avenue west. Right near Tortoise and Hare footwear.
Duluth Sees 11 Recorded Overdoses In First 16 Days Of 2023
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth police are releasing somber numbers for the amount of overdoses the city has seen in less than a month. From New Year’s Day through January 16th, Duluth had 11 recorded drug overdoses. Two were fatal. In 2021, the city had enough overdoses to cover...
Photo Tour: Duluth's St. Louis County Jail Building Redeveloped Into Boutique Apartments
Take a look through Leijona, Duluth's newest and by far most unique apartment building, which began taking tenants in January 2023. Leijona is Finnish for lion and according to developers, it sets a new bar for urban living in Duluth. Located in the center of downtown, it offers 33 newly redeveloped boutique apartment units with brand-new fixtures in a restored historic building.
Small & Mighty: KQDS holds 2023 Mini Sled Dog Races Saturday
SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - While the Beargrease Cub Run was underway in Two Harbors Saturday, some special dogs in Superior had their moment to shine. KQDS held their 2023 Mini Sled Dog Races in Superior at Earth Rider Brewery. There were two different race categories, one for lightweight...
DEDA Denies Duluth Business Owner’s Proposal To Redevelop Former Kozy Building
DULUTH, Minn. – A Duluth business owner has been shot down with his proposal to restore and develop the condemned former Kozy building in downtown Duluth, also known as the historic Pastoret Terrace. The city of Duluth issued a press release Friday about the decision: “The Duluth Economic Development...
2 people escape Duluth house fire, use snow to help put out blaze
DULUTH, MN -- Two people escaped a Duluth house fire Monday morning and their quick thinking likely helped prevent the situation from becoming worse. According to fire officials on scene, shortly after 8 a.m., they responded to the area near W. 4th St. and 24th Ave. W. in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.
First Indoor Playground Opens In Superior
SUPERIOR, Wisc.– Superior has a new addition, their first every indoor playground, with FunLand opening up last week. Over two hundred families enjoyed the grand open last Saturday getting to see what the space offered. FunLand has a lot to enjoy, from a trampoline pad, to arcade games, and...
Warning! Don’t Get Scammed By ‘Local’ Ice Dam Removal Companies In Duluth
I'm sure there are plenty of really good contractors and companies that provide ice dam services in the Northland. Unfortunately, that's not what happened to a friend of mine. He thought he was hiring a local company he could trust, but it turned out to be a nightmarish, expensive, and disappointing situation.
So Minnesota! Haulin’ Hotdish Is A New Winter-Only Duluth Area Food Truck
It took a while but it finally happened where we have a pretty good variety of food trucks to choose from in the Northland. But of course, once the snow and cold roll in the trucks close their doors until spring. But all that has changed now. When you think...
DEDA declines proposal for Pastoret Terrace
The city said on Friday that a well-known business man’s plans for Pastoret Terrace building, also known as the former Kozy building, are not something they are going to move forward with. According to the statement, the Duluth Economic Development Authority (DEDA) declined the submitted proposal. It had come...
Off-trail snowmobiling endangers sensitive species and habitats, warns Chequamegon-Nicolet Forest team
RHINELANDER, WI. (Northern News Now) - The Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest team is responding to snowmobile tracks found throughout prohibited areas in Bayfield County. Substantial snowmobile and snow vehicle tracks have been found in the Moquah Barrens of the Washburn Ranger District. The Moquah Barrens, part of the Chequamegon Nicolet National...
Will Heavy Winter Snow Increase Spring Flood Threat Across Northland?
This winter, when in doubt, just predict snow. Chances are you'll be right. Duluth has picked up over 75" of snow during the first half of winter. That is more than 28" of snow above average, and 27"+ snowier than last winter on this date. Snow lovers are thrilled. Commuters? Not so much.
