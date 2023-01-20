ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latham, NY

Chinese Community Center to celebrate Lunar New Year with gala performance

By Mikhaela Singleton
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cPrm0_0kLxVbZ900

LATHAM, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Capital Region Asian-American community preparing to celebrate the most important holiday in many eastern cultures. The Year of the Rabbit hopping its way on the 2023 calendar towards Lunar New Year this Sunday.

For many Asian cultures, there’s no more important day.

“The Lunar New Year’s celebration is like Thanksgiving and Christmas combined into one,” explains Chinese Community Center President Wei Qin.

“It’s really fun. We have a big feast of fish, vegetables, and my favorite food is the dumplings,” says young Angelica Cooney of her family’s celebrations at home.

The Chinese Community Center in Latham preparing for the annual Lunar New Year Gala show , featuring cultural performances from dancing to music and daring acrobatics by kung fu performers.

“I started when I was 12. I’m 21 now, and I’m still going,” says Wushu performer Max Bruni from The Chinese Marital Arts Academy.

“I take a lot of pride in it. I think it’s very important to carry something that’s not from your own culture with a lot of respect and diligence, and I don’t take it lightly. I put everything I’ve got towards it,” adds Micah Juman, a fellow Wushu performer.

President Qin says she feels a duty to use such events to promote understanding, especially with the recent rise of “Stop Asian Hate” movements.

“We are here, and we live just like you. Chinese people may eat different foods, but many people love Chinese food. Chinese people may look different, but think about a garden of only roses. That would be very boring, right? What about other [flowers] that may look different, but they make the garden more beautiful,” she says.

“I believe cultures should have no barriers. Like music, like art, that’s a part that should really cross nationalities, race, skin colors, and even religion beliefs,” Qin goes on to say.

She further adds Lunar New Year isn’t recognized as a state holiday, but wishes it could be. This year’s performers agree, saying they love what they’ve learned about many Asian cultures and their heritage. A state holiday could encourage others to enjoy the same.

“If you’re not exposed to it, then you’ll never know. So, even just to recognize it in public schools and the government, it’s a learning opportunity at the very least,” says Juman.

“I work at the state actually, and if you think about it, we get Fourth of July off, Thanksgiving, Christmas, all of that–even if you don’t celebrate it. I think it should absolutely be a holiday,” says Bruni.

“Everybody can know everybody, and then, like, they can share the traditions together, tell stories, and have fun,” adds Angelica, who will be singing a complex, traditional Chinese love story at Sunday’s performance.

The Lunar New Year Gala Show will be at the UAlbany Performing Arts Center this Sunday, January 22 with a brief VIP hour before the show starts at 3 p.m. NEWS10’s Mikhaela Singleton will be acting as emcee! Click here for ticket information.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Lake George Winter Carnival announces benefit gala

The 61st annual Lake George Winter Carnival is nearly upon the North Country. The annual event brings four weekends of cookoffs, snowmobile races and more to the lake, across all of February. This year's carnival schedule was released last month, and another event is planned to set the stage.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Snow day is a fun day for many area families

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10) When school districts in the Capital Region cancelled classes for the day due to the heavy snowfall, it turned the snow day into a fun day for area families and kids. News10’s Anya Tucker caught up with folks in Albany and Schenectady Counties who were working and playing in the snow. […]
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Bread Alone Kingston, NY Headquarters Closes Suddenly

Bread Alone closes their Kingston, NY headquarters after 7 years. Bread Alone has been serving the Hudson Valley organic breads and fine baked goods for 30 years. The family-owned, values-driven bakery has been baking using organic grains since 1983. The company has always strived to create delicious, honest food create prosperity for the people, and to minimize further harm to the planet.
KINGSTON, NY
WNYT

Mediterranean Grill celebrates grand opening

A taste of the Mediterranean in Troy. A grand opening was held Friday for the Mediterranean Grill at 908 River Street. The unique restaurant offers an Istanbul food court and Mediterranean grilled specialties. The owner also plans to put a coffee shop on the property.
TROY, NY
iBerkshires.com

Wayfair Closing Pittsfield Call Center; Employees Will Go Virtual

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Wayfair opened a $5 million call center in the Clock Tower Building three years ago with plans to bring 300 jobs to the city. It was a pledge by Chairman and CEO Niraj Shah, a Pittsfield High graduate, to ensure his hometown benefited from his burgeoning home goods business.
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

BCArc Names Executive Vice President

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — BCArc has named Sonja Haecker, Ed.D, Executive Vice President. In this new position she will oversee the Agency's Community Services programs, including Adult Family Care Program, Family Support & Advocacy, Employment & Vocational Services, Day Habilitation programs, and Community-Based Day Services. She will also oversee the Clinical Department, and Respite Services.
PITTSFIELD, MA
NEWS10 ABC

Hundreds Gather for Polar Plunge at Grafton Lakes State Park

CROPSEYVILLIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Despite the cold, 100 participants registered to take turns jumping into the frigid waters for a good cause. All proceeds benefit the food pantry at Our Lady of the Snow on Owens Road in Grafton. Tamara Beal, Environmental Educator, helped to coordinate the event, and she says that many were surprised at […]
GRAFTON, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

48K+
Followers
25K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy