Is Jellyfish Parenting The Key To Raising Happy, Healthy Kids?
There’s no denying that parenting is the toughest job in the world, and the universe will find ways to offer up challenges big and small every single damn day of your kid’s life. Just as each child is unique, each parent is too, and what works for one caregiver might not work for another.
The 6-year-old Virginia student who shot his teacher wanted to light another teacher on fire and watch her die
The 6-year-old who shot his teacher allegedly wrote a note to another teacher saying he wanted to light her on fire and watch her die. The boy's wish for that teacher was not carried out. However, his first-grade teacher Abigail Zwerner at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia was shot in the chest for no apparent reason with a 9mm Taurus handgun on January 6, 2023.
Man touches 'pregnant' coworker's stomach without asking and learns she had a miscarriage weeks earlier
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. I worked with a slender woman who wore a size double zero. She was shapely but small. When she came into work one day and announced she and her husband were expecting twins, everyone teased her.
After being thrown out of a moving car by his father when he was 10 years old, this dad faces his fear of abandonment
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. “I was only 10 years old. My dad got so upset because of something I said and he threw me out of the moving car. He left me on the side of the road and drove off. My mom was there and could not say anything or else she would be beaten. I had no idea where I was and was completely disoriented. To date, I can’t really recall how I eventually made it home. That part of my memory is completely gone.”
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day
In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
Woman Rents Son His Own Apartment After Learning That Husband Had Been Sabotaging His Job Applications to Keep Him Home
After a father secretly canceled his adult son's job applications to keep him at home to take care of his younger disabled brother, the mother, in response, rented an apartment for him to live in and encouraged him to find a job and become financially independent. Recently, she took to Reddit to explain what had happened.
In 2017, a 15-year-old girl snuck out to meet a man and never came back. Then, her parents made a shocking discovery.
15-year-old Sophie Reeder was born to Patrick Reeder and Nicole Twist, who divorced when she was two. Loved ones described Sophie as an introvert who liked all types of music and mostly kept to herself.
A Little Girl Who Lost Her Dad Asked Her Grandpa To A Father-Daughter Dance
There is no question that kids who do not have a dad in their life are put in a hard spot when it comes to dinners, dances, and holidays that are dedicated to fathers. Not only is it a reminder that they do not have a dad in their life, it can also make them feel alone or left out from the rest of their friends who have a dad to accompany them.
Madonna Says It's Hard For Her 6 Kids To Have Her As A Mom
There is basically entire generations who feel they were raised by Madonna, so it might be surprising to consider that her real-life children may not have loved having a celebrity mom. In the newest issue of Vanity Fair, for their Spanish, French, and Italian editions, Madonna is featured on the cover of the “icon issue,” and she’s getting candid about motherhood.
Rhode Island Girl Requests DNA Test On Cookie And Carrot Samples From Christmas
Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good investigation. Thanks to an inquisitive young friend in Rhode Island, people around the world might finally get an answer to the holiday season’s most fervent mystery: Is Santa Claus real?. A little girl from Cumberland tactfully collected samples of a...
An 8th Grade Teacher Brings Everything In A Dance Battle With Her Students
Teachers are heroes. But did you know they can also dance? An eighth grade teacher at Sumner High School in Riverview, Florida, proved that she not only has some amazing moves, but that teachers are amazing at connecting with kids. And she’s gone viral for it. Yolando Turner has...
8 Birthday Party Ideas For Teens They Won't Think Are "So Lame"
With young children, face painting, animal-shaped balloons, and themed birthday cakes are all it takes to woo your kid and their friends. Throw in a bounce house, magician, or petting zoo, and you and your kid's birthday party will be the talk of the town. Unfortunately, inflatable giant slides aren't going to cut it anymore. Chances are your teen wants some elaborate shindig or vice versa. They respond to your party suggestions with a dramatic eye roll or slamming of the bedroom door. Oh, the teenage years! And as if brainstorming birthday party ideas for teenagers isn't tricky enough, you're also competing with social media. Not only does the party have to be a hit in real life, but the theme, decorations, and amount of fun they're having must translate well on Instagram and TikTok, too.
From The Confessional: ‘I’m So Sick And Tired Of Doing Everything’
Parenthood has magical moments, parenthood has sweet moments ... and parenthood also has moments that are totally and completely overwhelming. Between work, school, activities, endless sickness, general logistics, sleep schedules, and seemingly 8,000 meals and snacks a day, sometimes it just feels like there’s no way it’s all gonna get done. These 15 people shared their anonymous thoughts on the subject with the Scary Mommy confessional.
A Mom Took Her Adorable Toddler On A Dream Target Shopping Spree
Every mom dreams of being able to grab some Starbucks and head over to Target for a full-on shopping spree. Taking a couple hours to roam every aisle and getting anything and everything you want (with no kids screaming or asking for toys) sounds like an absolute dream. For one little toddler, she got to live that out thanks to her mom.
Scary Mommy is one of the largest, most influential and trusted sources of entertainment and information for millennial moms online. We're a community of millions of women, supporting each other through acceptance, empowerment, and the shared experience of motherhood. Our original content informs, entertains, and unites with a fresh and unfiltered perspective on parenting, news, trending topics, and personal stories. Scary Mommy is part of Some Spider Studios, a fast-growing media & entertainment company that is building multiple identity-based brands that lead their space. Taking control of the present and shaping the future, we're scary fierce, scary proud, and scary strong.
