sweetwaternow.com
Rock Springs Downtown/URA Announces December Volunteers of the Month
ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) is pleased to announce Byron Zuehlsdorff, Gene Emerson, and Heath Mortensen as the 2022 December Volunteers of the Month. All three have served many years as “friends of Santa” for the Rock Springs Main Street/URA. This past winter...
Special Screening of ‘Who She Is’ to Show in Rock Springs
ROCK SPRINGS — Who She Is tells the story of four individual women caught in the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW) epidemic. By bringing these missing women to life on screen, through animation and first-person storytelling, the documentary aims to humanize the people behind the statistics. Audiences will learn each woman’s loves and losses and will come to know their story. Through these women, the documentary hopes to shine a light on the wider MMIW epidemic and gendered violence in Wyoming and beyond.
Temporary Board Position Open At College
Board member Veronica Donaldson of the Western Wyoming College Board of Trustees has resigned and an interim Board position is now open. Dr. Donaldson was elected from the College Sub-District which coincides with Sweetwater County School District #1. The Board of Trustees is currently accepting letters of interest from persons...
Double-Wide Trailer Suffers Significant Smoke Damage in Early Morning Fire
GREEN RIVER — At approximately 1:30 a.m. Monday, the Green River Fire Department along with Castle Rock Ambulance and the Green River Police Department were called out for a report of a single-story structure fire. Upon arrival, GRFD co-chief Bill Robinson along with Captain JP Apostolope and Captain Clint...
Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 23
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years. Status: PENDING, Bond: #10574, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT. Careless Driving 1st Off. Status: PENDING, Bond: #10574, BOND REQ GIVEN,...
Residents Can Audition for Actors’ Missions One-Act Plays
ROCK SPRINGS — Actors’ Mission will hold open auditions for the third program of its twentieth season on January 23 and 24 from 6-9 pm. Auditions will be held at the Actors’ Mission building at 440 South Main St. in Rock Springs. In total, 13 roles will be available for a range of adults, with one role requiring either a child or a young-looking adult. No experience or advance preparation is necessary.
Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office Urges Ice Safety
SWEETWATER COUNTY — With winter in full swing and another ice fishing season upon us, the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind anglers to please exercise caution when on the lakes and to remember there really is no such thing as “safe ice.”. Water levels...
