Time for Some Fun! Events Happening In Birmingham and Surrounding Areas From January 23, 2023 until February 4, 2023The World Around Jae and BeyondBirmingham, AL
Shoplifting Alert! New Release January 19, 2023 - Hoover Police Department Looking for Person Of Interest InvolvingThe World Around Jae and BeyondHoover, AL
Restaurant News- Culver's in Hoover and All Other Alabama Locations Have Made a Change To The MenuThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
EPA Officially Took Over the Environmental Landfill Fire 15 Miles Northeast of Birmingham that Continues to SmokeZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Unique local retail store opening in Alabama this weekendKristen WaltersGardendale, AL
A new documentary traces the story of Birmingham’s Sloss family
A new documentary traces the story of Birmingham’s Sloss family, starting with Colonel James Withers Sloss and his vision to move the railroad to Birmingham with the eventual building of Sloss Furnaces. “Building Birmingham: The Sloss Story,” premiered on Alabama Public Television on Jan. 19. and is now available...
Shooting outside west Birmingham store leaves teen boy wounded
A late-night shooting outside a Birmingham business left a teen boy shot. Shot Spotter alerted Birmingham police at 11:29 p.m. Sunday to shots fired at 1501 Third Avenue West, which is the Third Avenue Package Store. Birmingham 911 also received a call that a male had been shot, said Sgt....
wbrc.com
Police investigating after teen shot near Birmingham package store
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a shooting investigation that occurred Sunday, Jan. 22. According to police, around 11:29 p.m., a shot spotter notification alerted shots had been fired at 1501 3rd Avenue W, Third Avenue Package Store. Birmingham 911 also received a call that a male had been shot at the location.
wbrc.com
Pedestrian killed on I-65 in Hoover
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was killed Friday in Hoover after he was hit by a car on the interstate according to the Jefferson County coroner. 33-year-old Cedric Eugene Walker was walking along I-65 N near the Old Rocky Ridge Road overpass around 9 p.m. when he was struck.
Oxford Police searching for woman last seen near Holiday Inn
OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Oxford Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a missing 25-year-old woman. According to OPD, Megan Carlisle was last seen near the Holiday Inn in Oxford. She has not contacted her family in several days and could possibly be in the Calhoun County area. She is described […]
Coroner: 34 people have died from suspected drug overdoses so far in 2023 in Birmingham area
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With January coming to a close, there have already been nearly three dozen deaths across Jefferson County that have been suspected to have been caused by drugs, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office reports. On Monday, Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates released a new report about deaths his office has investigated that […]
wbrc.com
Two arrested in shooting of father, daughter at Birmingham hotel
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people have been arrested and charged in the January 20 shooting of a 9-year-old girl and her father. Jonathan Ellington, 21, and Honijah Fletcher, 22, both of Birmingham, have each been charged with two counts of attempted murder. Ellington has also been charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.
Arrests made in Birmingham shooting of 9-year-old girl
The Birmingham Police Department has arrested two suspects in connection to a shooting Friday night that injured a man and a 9-year-old girl.
Former Bama Track Athlete Briefly Escapes Tuscaloosa Police, Accused of Trafficking Cocaine
A member of the 2019-2020 Alabama men's track team was arrested after drugs were allegedly found in his possession during a traffic stop in Tuscaloosa on Saturday. According to a deposition obtained by the Tuscaloosa Thread, agents with the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force were requested by officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department at 920 Paul W. Bryant Drive, the address for Bryant Denny Stadium.
wbrc.com
71-year-old Pleasant Grove man killed in domestic incident
PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pleasant Grove Police Department is investigating the death a 71-year-old man killed early Monday morning. Rudolphus Wynn stabbed to death during a reported domestic incident according to the Jefferson County coroner. It happened around 3:17 a.m. in the 400 block of 13th Place. Police...
wvtm13.com
Fatal shooting at Birmingham apartment complex ruled justifiable
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A deadly shooting at a Birmingham apartment complex has been ruled as justifiable. Jayvonne Banks was shot and killed on Jan. 11 at the Adona Apartments on Aspen Run. When police arrived, they found a man with a gun, and they saw a firearm near Banks,...
26-year-old woman killed in weekend Birmingham crash
A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Saturday in Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the fatality victim as Jasmine Shardia Moore. She was 26. The wreck happened at 1:38 a.m. on Second Avenue North and Ninth Street North. Moore was pronounced dead on the scene at 2:06 a.m.
wvtm13.com
Father and teen son charged in deadly shooting in Walker County
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — Walker County Sheriff Nick Smith held a news conference at 2 p.m. Monday about arrests in Thursday's fatal shooting on Hill Drive in Quinton. Officials identified the juvenile suspect as Kaison Ryan Mahaffey, 16, who is being charged as an adult. He is the son of the other suspect Corey Mahaffey, 36, of Dora.
12-year-old shot, killed in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a 12-year-old boy dead. According to JCSO, officers arrived to the 300 block of Oxford Acres Circle on reports of a juvenile who had been shot. Upon arrival, officers found Anterrius Hill, 12, who was suffering from a life-threatening […]
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Birmingham, Alabama
Places to visit in Birmingham, AL. Aside from its famous Civil Rights history, Birmingham is a city that is rich in culture, sports, and outdoor activities. With its abundance of parks, nightclubs, and restaurants, there is no lack of things to do in Birmingham. To make the most of your...
wvtm13.com
Tuscaloosa bar owners, city leaders work to improve night life safety
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — One week after a deadly shooting along The Strip in Tuscaloosa, the focus is shifting to preventing future crime in the area. Bar owner Chris Coleman says he's worked with the police chief and other city leaders to do what he can to make The Strip a safer place.
wbrc.com
Shooting investigation underway in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting they say happened Thursday evening. Police were called to the 900 block of 47th Place North after 8 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man at that location suffering a gunshot wound. Officials have not told us...
wbrc.com
City of B’ham to host free mom’s night out event
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham and The Penny Foundation have teamed up to host a free event to celebrate and honor all that mothers do with its ‘Embrace Mothers Mom’s Night Out’ event. Birmingham-area moms are invited to attend an evening featuring a film...
Bham Now
Job seekers: There are over 21K job openings in the Greater Birmingham Area
Birmingham, it’s a great time to be looking for your next job. According to Indeed.com, the Birmingham-Hoover area has over 21K job openings. Keep reading to find out about the job market and local companies hiring. Bham Now’s current featured job listings. Your browser does not support JavaScript,...
wbrc.com
BPD: 9-year-old girl & her father shot at west Birmingham motel
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 9-year-old girl and a 31-year-old father were both shot Friday evening at a motel in the western part of the city, according to officials from the Birmingham Police Department and Birmingham Fire & Rescue. Police and Fire & Rescue officials say they responded to the...
AL.com
