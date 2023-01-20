ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Investigators search for cause of Southeast DC house fire

By Foster Meyerson
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Investigators said they were working to determine the cause of a fire that scorched the outer wall of a 2-story home in Southeast on Friday.

DC Fire and EMS tweeted that the house was under construction and reported that the fire was under control at 1:20 p.m. No one was hurt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cHb67_0kLxU4kk00
DC Fire and EMS

Crews contained the flames, themselves, to the vacant home, but radiant heat from the fire managed to affect an adjacent home.

WUSA9

Man found shot inside apartment near National Zoo in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a man was shot in an apartment in Northwest D.C. early Monday morning. Officers are still looking for who is responsible. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 3200 block of Connecticut Avenue Northwest, near the Smithsonian National Zoo, for a reported shooting just before 1 a.m.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Student found with handgun at Northeast DC school, police investigating

WASHINGTON — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a student brought a handgun into a school in Northeast D.C. Monday morning. Police responded to Maya Angelou Public Charter School, located at 5600 East Capitol Street NE, after receiving a report of an illegal weapon being inside the school. Around 10:30 a.m., after an initial investigation, a student was found with a handgun at the school.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

1 dead after shooting at Southern Ave. Metro Station

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — One person died after a shooting at the Southern Avenue metro station on Sunday afternoon. Police were first called to the scene around 4:45 p.m. They said they found a male of unknown age with a gunshot wound. First responders gave the victim CPR, but he was declared dead on […]
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Man shot, killed in Southwest DC: police

WASHINGTON - A man was killed in a shooting in Southwest D.C. on Saturday night, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded around 10:41 p.m. to the shooting in the 4700 block of 1st Street, near the border of D.C. and Prince George's County. Once there, officers...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Man Found Fatally Shot Outside Southern Avenue Metro Station: Authorities

A man was found shot and killed in the parking lot of the Southern Avenue Metro station in Hillcrest Heights, Maryland, on Sunday. Metro Transit police said they found the man with a gunshot wound at around 4:45 p.m. Authorities believe there was an altercation between the victim and the suspected shooter in the bus bay before shots rang out.
HILLCREST HEIGHTS, MD
Shore News Network

47-Year-Old Stabbed And Killed In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was stabbed in Northwest, D.C. Wednesday night. He did not survive. This incident happened at the 2000 block of P Street. Shortly before 10 pm, The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the location to investigate the report of a man down. Police found 47-year-old Mubarak Mursal suffering from a puncture wound. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this stabbing, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 47-Year-Old Stabbed And Killed In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Teen arrested in deadly shooting outside Metro station

A teenager has been taken into custody following a deadly shooting outside a Metro station in Prince George’s County, Maryland. According to the Metro Transit Police Department, 17-year-old D’Hani Rispus was arrested Monday in D.C. after the Sunday shooting that left a 19-year-old man dead. Rispus will be...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Man arrested after carjackings, Beltway chase

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police arrested a suspect after two carjackings and a chase on the Beltway Monday morning. Police said that the man carjacked a Honda in DC before driving to Fairfax, where he carjacked a Chevy Tahoe before taking off. They said the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Officers chased […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Shore News Network

22-Year-Old Arrested in D.C. Shooting

WASHINGTON, D.C. – 22-year-old Tavon Lucas of Northwest, D.C. was arrested Thursday and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon in a shooting on January 14th. This incident happened on the 1100 Block of North Capitol Street. Shortly after 12 pm on the 14th, the suspect and two victims were involved in a fight. The suspect displayed his handgun and shot the victims. The victims were not injured in the shooting. The suspect fled the scene. The post 22-Year-Old Arrested in D.C. Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Reward offered in anti-Jewish vandalism in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — To help police in their investigation into incidents in which someone spray-painted anti-Semitic graffiti in two locations in Montgomery County, leaders of Jewish organizations said they were offering rewards. Ron Haber, Executive Director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington, and Gil Preuss, CEO of the […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

DC News Now

