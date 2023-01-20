Investigators search for cause of Southeast DC house fire

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Investigators said they were working to determine the cause of a fire that scorched the outer wall of a 2-story home in Southeast on Friday.

DC Fire and EMS tweeted that the house was under construction and reported that the fire was under control at 1:20 p.m. No one was hurt.

DC Fire and EMS

Crews contained the flames, themselves, to the vacant home, but radiant heat from the fire managed to affect an adjacent home.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.