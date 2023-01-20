ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton, CO

da Silva, Simpson’s 3 help Colorado top Washington St. 58-55

BOULDER, Colo. (AP)Tristan da Silva scored 27 points on 11-of-13 shooting, KJ Simpson hit a straight-away 3-pointer in the closing seconds and Colorado beat Washington State 58-55 Sunday. Colorado (12-9, 4-6 Pac-12) snapped a three-game losing streak and improved to 12-0 all time at home against the Cougars. Andrej Jakimovski...
BOULDER, CO
Ski Report

Arizona Snowbowl – Wed 5:56a machine groomed 60 – 86 base 53 of 55 trails 96% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p. Sunrise Park – Wed 11:30a 3 new packed powder machine groomed 72 – 76 base 47 of 67 trails, 70% open, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-8p.
ARIZONA STATE
Rutgers hopes good week turned bad reverses again vs. Penn State

Rutgers made its first appearance in the AP Top 25 poll in nearly two years last week and it did not go well. After producing a horrific showing at Michigan State, Rutgers hopes to recover Tuesday night when it hosts Penn State in Piscataway, N.J. The Scarlet Knights (13-6, 5-3...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

