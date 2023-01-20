ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Center, IA

sdpb.org

Ruling paves way for demolition of unfinished Sioux Falls mansion

A three-lot mansion in the Prairie Hills neighborhood of Sioux Falls is set to be demolished after sitting unfinished for almost eight years despite some recent efforts to revitalize its construction. The home, located at 6800 S. Westfield Trail, has been the center of a court battle between the city...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kiwaradio.com

Sports Schedule For Tuesday January 24th

Doubleheader basketball is on the air Tuesday. On KIWA AM 1550/FM 100.7, it’s Sheldon at Sioux Center. On KIWA FM 105.3 it’s Boyden Hull at Central Lyon. Pregame for the girls at 5:50. Tip-off at 6:00 with the boy’s games to follow. Streamed at www.kwaradio.com. Girls Basketball.
SHELDON, IA
kiwaradio.com

UPDATE: Three Departments Battle Spencer Business District Blaze

Spencer, Iowa — Five businesses and eight apartments were damaged in a fire in downtown Spencer on Sunday afternoon, January 22, 2023. According to Spencer Fire Deputy Chief Mark Stover, Spencer Fire-Rescue was dispatched to 215 Grand Avenue Apartment #5 at about 12:35 p.m. He says the occupant of apartment 5 called 911 and advised that she had just gotten home and that there was a lot of smoke in the apartment. Grand Avenue is Spencer’s main street and is in the central business district of the city.
SPENCER, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

New sports complex opens in Sioux Center, IA

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (Dakota News Now) - $8 million and months of hard work later, and officially the American State Bank Sports Complex is ready for action. Collaboration and momentum were the themes of Friday’s grand opening of the highly anticipated project in Sioux Center, Iowa. The city and Dordt University worked together to plan the 250 by 470 foot domed complex.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in South Dakota

The Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet in Sioux Falls, SD, is one of the many places you can get some good grub in the Sioux City area. This family-friendly establishment offers an assortment of Chinese, Japanese, and sushi cuisine. Aside from the menu, the establishment has a nice-looking interior that is easy on the eyes. While the food isn't cheap, the service is fast and friendly. Some of the other perks include free wifi and free parking. Located just off Us 29 on the outskirts of town, the Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet has something to offer anyone. You'll be pleased if you're in the mood for an authentic sushi roll or a spicy beef platter.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kiwaradio.com

Unemployment Unchanged In Iowa; Sioux Unemployment Still Lowest

Northwest Iowa — The latest unemployment numbers show Lyon and Sioux counties continue to have the lowest unemployment in the state. Meanwhile, the latest numbers available show the state unemployment rate held steady at three-point-one percent in December. Iowa Workforce Development director, Beth Townsend, says there were some positive...
IOWA STATE
Daily Iowan

Opinion | The carbon capture pipeline needs to go through

In December 2022, three companies — Summit Carbon solutions, Navigator Heartland Greenway, and Wolf Carbon Solutions — proposed a $4.5 billion pipeline. This project will stretch three pipelines across Iowa with the goal of reducing the carbon emissions from Golden Grain Energy through carbon-capture. The proposal entails pressurizing...
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Thousands Expected At Iowa Great Lakes Next Weekend

Dickinson County, Iowa — Thousands of people are expected to descend upon the Iowa Great Lakes region next weekend for the 43rd Annual University of Okoboji Winter Games. Festivities get underway Thursday with a few evening activities. Friday’s activities will include the Winter Games Kite Festival, the Indoor Pickleball Tournament, Axe Throwing and Musical Entertainment.
OKOBOJI, IA
KLEM

Injury Accident on Business 75

There was a two vehicle injury accident this morning on one of Le Mars’ busiest streets. First responders were called to the scene the crash on Business 75 in Le Mars. The accident involved a car and a pickup, with the car entering the south ditch along the road. Le Mars Police and Le Mars Fire Rescue finished work at the accident scene late this morning.
LE MARS, IA
kicdam.com

City of Spencer Closing in on Design for North Y Expansion

Spencer, IA (KICD)– It appears the City of Spencer is starting to make some progress on coming up with a design for the highly publicized North Y Expansion project on the north end of town. Engineer Jim Thiesse told the City Council on Monday there are still a few...
Radio Iowa

Northwest, northern Iowa hardest hit by snow

Snowfall totals from this latest winter blast are now more than 8 inches in several cities. Northern and northwest Iowa were hit the hardest, with the 8-inch snowfall reports in Floyd, Algona, Britt, and Rock Valley. Nine inches of snow was reported in Auburn. It’ll be sticking around, too, as...
IOWA STATE

