WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For Monday, we will have a high of 54° with mostly skies. Monday night, a potent storm system moves into the area. With this storm system, snow is going to be likely across Texoma. Anywhere between 3 to 6 inches of snow will be possible with isolated areas of more will be possible. This can cause travel issues. However, most of what falls on the roadways will turn to slush as temperatures will be hovering around freezing.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO