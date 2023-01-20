Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Christ Academy announces Chocolate Soiree winners
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Christ Academy in Wichita Falls announced the winners from their 10th annual Chocolate Soirée. According to Christ Academy’s Facebook page, the winners are as follows:. Judges’ Choice: Taco Darlin. People’s Choice: Collective Coffee. Best Presentation: Micha’s Bake Shop. Christ Academy...
MLK Center hosts 34th annual prayer breakfast
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - On the morning of Jan. 21, the MPEC found itself filled with people attending the 34th annual MLK prayer and Scholarship Breakfast. The breakfast followed the theme of “daring to dream.”. The event celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and encourages youth to follow...
Wichita Falls businesses rally to help boy fight leukemia
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - From noon to midnight on Saturday, Jan. 21, a local bar hosted an event to raise money for the family of Joseph Orten, an 11-year-old boy from Wichita Falls diagnosed with leukemia. “We’re trying to raise a little money to help out, he’s right now...
TXDOT prepares for coming freeze
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With rain and freezing weather on its way we can expect some challenging commutes in the coming days. TXDOT has started preparing by spraying the roads with brine, a mixture of salt and water that helps prevent ice from forming. Brine is not a perfect...
We have a First Alert Weather Day Tuesday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For Monday, we will have a high of 54° with mostly skies. Monday night, a potent storm system moves into the area. With this storm system, snow is going to be likely across Texoma. Anywhere between 3 to 6 inches of snow will be possible with isolated areas of more will be possible. This can cause travel issues. However, most of what falls on the roadways will turn to slush as temperatures will be hovering around freezing.
