Pennsylvania unemployment rate hits record low

By Dave Sess
 3 days ago

(WKBN) — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate has set a new record low while Ohio remains relatively steady.

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.9% in December, which was over 1.5 points lower than where it was in December of 2021.

Nurse suspected of stealing pills from patient indicted by grand jury

Ohio’s jobless rate remained at 4.2%, and that was just three-tenths of a percentage point drop for the year.

America’s unemployment rate in December was 3.5%, which was four-tenths of a point lower than December a year ago.

