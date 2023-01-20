Pennsylvania unemployment rate hits record low

(WKBN) — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate has set a new record low while Ohio remains relatively steady.

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.9% in December, which was over 1.5 points lower than where it was in December of 2021.

Ohio’s jobless rate remained at 4.2%, and that was just three-tenths of a percentage point drop for the year.

America’s unemployment rate in December was 3.5%, which was four-tenths of a point lower than December a year ago.

