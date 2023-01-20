ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tippecanoe County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
cbs4indy.com

2 teens arrested for shooting of 15-year-old girl, says IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) detectives arrested two teen males in connection to a shooting that injured a 15-year-old female. IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives arrested a 17-year-old and 15-year-old on Sunday, January 22, about two and a half weeks after a 15-year-old girl was shot on Wysong Drive.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Pedestrian dies in what IMPD calls ‘fatal accident’ on State Road 37

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A pedestrian died Monday night in what Indianapolis police called a “fatal accident.”. Medics were called to a report of cardiac arrest shortly before 6:45 p.m. Monday to State Road 37 and South Belmont Avenue. That’s an area with apartments about a mile north of Marion County’s southern border.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Police: Woman killed in south side shooting was not intended target

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting Sunday morning in the Pine Glen Apartments off Hanna Avenue and South Meridian Street. Police said shots came from outside the apartment on Burkhart Drive around 2:30 a.m. A woman, whose name has not been shared, was wounded and taken to the hospital, where she died.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WNDU

2 hurt after minivan crashes into tree in Cass County

Pokagon Band of Potawatomi working with Saint Joseph HS on nickname change. The Pokagon Band supports the change and says it will have a positive effect on Native American youth. Updated: 29 minutes ago. The 43-year-old has actively served on the South Bend Common Council since 2007. First Alert Forecast:...
CASS COUNTY, IN
WTHR

10-year-old shot on east side overnight in stable condition

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives are investigating an early morning shooting on the city's east side that sent a 10-year-old boy to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Police were called to a neighborhood near Forest Manor Park in the 4100 block of 21st Street near Colorado...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD: Driver seriously injured after crashing into near southeast side house

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was seriously injured when they crashed into a house on Indianapolis' near southeast side late Sunday. Shortly after 11:30 p.m., first responders were dispatched for a person in need of help in the 2500 block of South State Avenue, south of East Raymond Street, after a caller said they needed help but wouldn't state the issue, police told 13News.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WOWO News

Judge: Jury in Delphi murder case can come from one of two counties

DELPHI, Ind. – The jury who will decide the fate of the man accused of killing two girls in Delphi in 2017 will come from either St. Joseph or Allen County. Prosecutors and the defense team for suspect Richard Allen were told by Judge Frances Gull to choose a county by Friday, Jan. 20, but the decision was not made public until Monday. They both agreed that either St. Joseph or Allen County would be the best choice.
DELPHI, IN
FOX59

Woman killed after south side shooting at apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS – One woman is dead following a shooting at the Pine Glen Apartments on Indy’s south side. Shortly after 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the 4300 block of Burkhart East Drive on a report of a person shot. When they arrived at the scene, authorities located someone suffering from what appeared to be gunshot […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy