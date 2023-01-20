Read full article on original website
Related
IMPD arrests 27-year-old man for kidnapping, attempted murder in Sunday incidents
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man is in jail for attempted murder and kidnapping after police said he abducted his former girlfriend and tried to shoot her brother during a failed robbery Sunday morning, according to arresting documents. Daquan Mathews, 27, was arrested early Sunday afternoon at a gas station...
cbs4indy.com
2 teens arrested for shooting of 15-year-old girl, says IMPD
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) detectives arrested two teen males in connection to a shooting that injured a 15-year-old female. IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives arrested a 17-year-old and 15-year-old on Sunday, January 22, about two and a half weeks after a 15-year-old girl was shot on Wysong Drive.
2 teens arrested for alleged roles in east Indianapolis shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested two teenagers for their alleged involvements in a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis earlier this month. On Jan. 5, police responded to a report of a person shot in the 8000 block of Wysong Drive, near East 21st Street and North Franklin Road, shortly after 8 p.m.
Thorntown man accused of ramming into 4 businesses, police car
THORNTOWN, Ind. — A Thorntown man is accused of ramming his car into four businesses and a police car on Saturday. The man was set to undergo a mental health evaluation at a local hospital. According to The Lebanon Reporter, police said the man had an issue with someone...
Convicted felon arrested after being found with gun during I-65 traffic stop
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — Police said a broken headlight led to them arresting a man who illegally had a firearm in his possession. A Bartholomew County deputy was patrolling I-65 (near mile marker 72.5) around 3 a.m. Monday when he spotted a vehicle with an “inoperable” headlight. The deputy pulled the car over and smelled […]
DOJ: Indy man arrested after passing out in Waffle House parking lot sentenced to 6 years
On March 7 of 2022, officers with the Lawrence Police Department responded to a report of two men passed out in a Ford Explorer parked in a Waffle House parking lot.
Fulton Co. sheriff investigating armed gas station robbery, car theft
KEWANNA, Ind. — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a gas station was robbed by a man armed with a handgun and driving a stolen car. Authorities were called around 8:30 p.m. Saturday to the Country Mark Gas Station on N. Troutman Street in Kewanna, Ind., for a robbery. Upon arrival, a gas […]
WISH-TV
Pedestrian dies in what IMPD calls ‘fatal accident’ on State Road 37
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A pedestrian died Monday night in what Indianapolis police called a “fatal accident.”. Medics were called to a report of cardiac arrest shortly before 6:45 p.m. Monday to State Road 37 and South Belmont Avenue. That’s an area with apartments about a mile north of Marion County’s southern border.
WTHR
Felon convicted for illegal gun posession
A 33-year-old man was found with a gun in Lawrence last March. Police say he also had methamphetamine and marijuana with him.
WTHR
Police: Woman killed in south side shooting was not intended target
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting Sunday morning in the Pine Glen Apartments off Hanna Avenue and South Meridian Street. Police said shots came from outside the apartment on Burkhart Drive around 2:30 a.m. A woman, whose name has not been shared, was wounded and taken to the hospital, where she died.
Indianapolis police chief encourages gun safety education amid rise in accidental shootings
INDIANAPOLIS — There's a renewed plea to the public to put the guns down and stop the violence. IMPD says accidental shootings are on the rise since Indiana became an open carry state last summer. Police Chief Randal Taylor voiced his frustration and stressed gun safety to people who...
‘Knocked me down’ | Man robbed inside home on Indy's northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — A 71-year-old Indianapolis man is expressing frustration after being robbed inside his own home Sunday night. “There is no reason to take anything that belongs to somebody else,” said Michael Covington. It happened just after 8 p.m. near 30th Street and Gladstone Avenue. Covington said he...
WNDU
2 hurt after minivan crashes into tree in Cass County
Pokagon Band of Potawatomi working with Saint Joseph HS on nickname change. The Pokagon Band supports the change and says it will have a positive effect on Native American youth. Updated: 29 minutes ago. The 43-year-old has actively served on the South Bend Common Council since 2007. First Alert Forecast:...
WTHR
10-year-old shot on east side overnight in stable condition
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives are investigating an early morning shooting on the city's east side that sent a 10-year-old boy to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Police were called to a neighborhood near Forest Manor Park in the 4100 block of 21st Street near Colorado...
IMPD: Driver seriously injured after crashing into near southeast side house
INDIANAPOLIS — A person was seriously injured when they crashed into a house on Indianapolis' near southeast side late Sunday. Shortly after 11:30 p.m., first responders were dispatched for a person in need of help in the 2500 block of South State Avenue, south of East Raymond Street, after a caller said they needed help but wouldn't state the issue, police told 13News.
IMPD investigating a person shot and killed on the east side
IMPD is investigating after a person was shot and killed on Indy’s east side near the Emerson Heights and Tuxedo Park neighborhoods.
WOWO News
Judge: Jury in Delphi murder case can come from one of two counties
DELPHI, Ind. – The jury who will decide the fate of the man accused of killing two girls in Delphi in 2017 will come from either St. Joseph or Allen County. Prosecutors and the defense team for suspect Richard Allen were told by Judge Frances Gull to choose a county by Friday, Jan. 20, but the decision was not made public until Monday. They both agreed that either St. Joseph or Allen County would be the best choice.
Woman killed after south side shooting at apartment complex
INDIANAPOLIS – One woman is dead following a shooting at the Pine Glen Apartments on Indy’s south side. Shortly after 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the 4300 block of Burkhart East Drive on a report of a person shot. When they arrived at the scene, authorities located someone suffering from what appeared to be gunshot […]
WANE-TV
Suspicious car in parking lot leads to arrest for meth possession, dealing
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Indiana State Police trooper spoke the with driver of a car blocking a travel lane within the IU Hospital of Lafayette parking lot early Saturday morning. After a search, the trooper found just over 18 grams of methamphetamine and pills. According to a...
Lafayette man dies in Boone County crash on I-865
A Lafayette man died in a single-car crash on I-865 west bound at the I-65 north bound split near Whitestown early Sunday morning.
